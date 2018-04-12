Ultimate Performance, Launches Flagship US Gym in Los Angeles

The brand new private personal training gym at 11925 Wilshire Boulevard is the company's first in the USA, with plans to expand to a number of other major American cities. The company has revolutionised the personal training industry with a meticulous results-driven ethos and training methodology that leaves no stone unturned from sleep and diet optimisation, to round-the-clock client support, to help everyone who comes through the door achieve exceptional results.

It is under the banner of 'results, not promises' that U.P. has grown to become the world's only truly international training company since its inception in 2009 by founder Nick Mitchell, one of the world's leading body composition experts. Business luminary, best-selling author and former barrister Mitchell has built the U.P. empire over the past decade which now boasts 13 locations in 8 countries and a team of more than 200 elite personal trainers.

It's why Men's Fitness Magazine describe U.P. as 'The Goldman Sachs, Real Madrid and Apple of Personal Training. They're that far ahead of the field.' U.P.'s new Los Angeles gym is set to be the jewel in the crown among a glittering array of global personal training centres in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, Manchester, Dubai, Amsterdam, Marbella and Cheshire. What sets U.P. apart from every other personal training company on the planet is the accountability, scrutiny, pressure and encouragement that we place on our training team where quality, standards and results are paramount.

Nick Mitchell, the LA-based Founder and Global CEO of Ultimate Performance, is delighted to be launching U.P.'s flagship gym in Los Angeles. "Opening up the very first U.P. gym in the United States, and doing it in Los Angeles, represents the fulfilment of a personal dream for me and a longstanding aim for the U.P. business. L.A. is the home of the modern fitness movement, the most mature and developed fitness market in the world, and a place that stands at the forefront of every fitness enthusiast's mind. It almost feels as though we are coming home. I've no doubt of the scale of the task ahead as we try to build a US reputation to match our profile in the rest of the world, but we're putting absolutely everything that we can into our LA operation, right down to me moving my family here to make it my own base of operations."

UP is now hiring personal trainers to join the elite training team the company is building at the new UP Los Angeles gym. Nick Mitchell added: "Experience isn't necessary; aptitude can be taught within our mentorship scheme. Attitude is everything, and we only hire trainers who want to build long term careers." If you want to build a real career with the world's leading personal training company you can apply here.

