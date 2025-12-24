Ultimate Pet Nutrition Reveals the Best Ways to Save Big on Nutra Complete Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food, Designed to Deliver Optimal Nutrition in Every Bite

Exclusive Savings Programs from Ultimate Pet Nutrition Deliver the Highest Value on Nutra Complete's Premium, Whole-Food Nutrition — Plus Other Top Pet Products

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition® , a leading brand in pet wellness, has unveiled a new way for pet parents to save on their pets' favorite scientifically formulated meals and supplements. Founded by renowned veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter and supported by actor, producer, and devoted pet parent Rob Lowe as the brand's Chief Pet Advocate, Ultimate Pet Nutrition is committed to making premium, science-based nutrition easier and more accessible for pets everywhere.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete is a veterinarian-developed freeze-dried raw dog food. The Premium Beef Recipe is made with 95% ranch-raised beef and organs, combined with nutrient-dense seeds, fruits, vegetables, and a powerful blend of vitamins and minerals. Each delicious bite is carefully formulated to mirror your dog’s natural, ancestral diet while offering convenience for today’s busy pet parents.

With an Ultimate Pet Nutrition VIP Account , loyal customers can enjoy exclusive savings, faster checkout, and first access to new, vet-formulated products — all while continuing to give their pets the high-quality nutrition they deserve.

With a VIP Account, members can:

Unlock exclusive, subscriber-only offers on their pet's favorite products

Manage subscriptions, track deliveries, and reorder with special VIP savings

Save payment information for faster checkout and a smoother shopping experience

Gain early access to brand new, high-quality formulas and member-only pricing

This account reinforces Ultimate Pet Nutrition's mission to deliver premium, science-backed pet nutrition in a way that fits seamlessly into pet parents' lives — a mission shared by Rob Lowe, who advocates for feeding pets the same quality ingredients and nutrition standards we expect for ourselves.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition develops every formula using cutting-edge nutritional science and carefully selected, whole-food ingredients to help support pets' energy, vitality, and longevity.

The brand's top-selling product, Nutra Complete™ , has become a fan favorite among pet parents for its premium freeze-dried raw recipes made with real meat, fruits, and vegetables that deliver complete, balanced nutrition in every bite.

From meals and treats to supplements and wellness boosters, Ultimate Pet Nutrition's growing product line is designed to support every aspect of your pet's well-being — including digestion, joint health, skin and coat, and cognitive function.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete — The Flagship Freeze-Dried Raw Meal

At the heart of the Ultimate Pet Nutrition lineup is Nutra Complete, the brand's best-selling freeze-dried raw meal designed to deliver optimal nutrition in every bite. Combining high-quality protein (in 6 different flavor options) with a robust blend of fruits, vegetables, and essential nutrients, Nutra Complete provides the protein, vitamins, and minerals dogs need to thrive. Each variety is crafted with science-based, veterinarian-selected ingredients to help dogs live a happy, healthy life. The complete lineup includes:

What are the Benefits of Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food?

Nutrient Retention: Freeze-drying helps preserve amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins that may otherwise be lost during traditional high-heat cooking.

Digestive Health: With natural fiber from fruits and vegetables, freeze-dried raw diets can support smooth digestion and healthy bowel movements.*

High Palatability: Dogs love the rich, meaty flavor of raw proteins, making it ideal for even the pickiest eaters.

Clean Ingredients: Premium freeze-dried raw foods often avoid fillers, artificial preservatives, or added grains, supporting a clean, wholesome diet.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete 16oz Bags Pricing Chart

Number of Bags Regular Price Savings with Regular Price (%) Ultimate Pet Nutrition VIP Account Price Saving from VIP Membership (%) 1 $59.95 0 % $29.95 50 % 3 $170.85 5 % $80.85 55 % 6 $323.70 10 % $149.70 58 %

Unlock Maximum Savings with Ultimate Pet Nutrition's VIP Membership & Subscribe & Save Program

For pet parents looking to stretch their dollars without sacrificing quality, Ultimate Pet Nutrition recommends joining the VIP Membership Program and enrolling in Subscribe & Save pricing — the smartest way to keep your pet's favorite meals and supplements always in stock.

By activating Subscribe & Save Discounts through your Ultimate Pet Nutrition VIP Account , you can enjoy up to 60% off retail prices — an incredible value on veterinarian-developed, premium pet nutrition. Exclusive benefits of Subscribe & Save include:

Monthly priority shipments — even when they sell out to the general public, your pet's food ships first

Free shipping on every order — whether you purchase one bag or six

Total subscription flexibility — skip, pause, or change deliveries virtually anytime

No cancellation fees or penalties — you're always in control

With the Ultimate Pet Nutrition VIP Subscribe & Save Program, you'll never have to worry about running out of your pet's favorite freeze-dried meals, supplements, or treats — and you'll save big while doing it.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete 16oz Bags with VIP Membership + Subscribe & Save Pricing

Number of Bags Regular Price Savings with Regular Price (%) Price with VIP Membership + Subscribe & Save Saving from VIP Membership + Subscribe & Save (%) 1 $59.95 0 % $28.45 52 % 3 $170.85 5 % $76.65 57 % 6 $323.70 10 % $141.90 60 %

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete FAQ

How do I use Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete? Feeding your dog Nutra Complete freeze-dried raw dog food is simple, convenient, and highly customizable. This grain-free, veterinarian-developed dog food can be served in a variety of ways to fit your dog's preferences and nutritional needs:

As a Complete Meal: Use the feeding chart on the back of the bag or the Ultimate Pet Nutrition website to determine the ideal serving size based on your dog's weight and activity level. Place the recommended portion into a non-toxic dish, then add warm water at a ratio of 2:1 (e.g., 2 cups of Nutra Complete with 1 cup of water). Allow it to soak for about 3 minutes, mix gently, and serve.

Dry for Crunch Lovers: Many dogs enjoy the natural crunch of freeze-dried raw beef dog food. You can serve Nutra Complete dry, straight from the bag, for a protein-packed, flavorful meal.

As a Meal Topper or Mixer: Add Nutra Complete to your dog's current food to enhance mealtime with the benefits of freeze-dried raw nutrition, prebiotics, antioxidants, and amino acids. Be sure to reduce the amount of your dog's usual food to prevent overfeeding.

Storage Tips: Keep Nutra Complete sealed tightly in a cool, dry place to preserve freshness. Once rehydrated with water, it can be refrigerated and stays fresh for 3 to 5 days. For detailed portion sizes and feeding guidelines, please refer to the feeding chart on the Ultimate Pet Nutrition website .

Where can I purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete? Nutra Complete is available on the official Ultimate Pet Nutrition website or in select stores that can be found through their store locator . Online, customers can select from multiple sizes and bundle options designed to fit every dog's needs.

Why is Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete freeze-dried raw? Unlike most commercial dog foods, which are cooked at high temperatures that can strip away vital nutrients and may produce harmful compounds known as Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), Nutra Complete is 100% freeze-dried raw. This premium process preserves:

Maximum Nutrients – Proteins, antioxidants, and vitamins stay intact for optimal canine health.

Natural Flavor – Dogs love the rich, meaty taste of real, raw beef.

Digestive Support – Prebiotics and fiber-rich fruits and vegetables aid healthy digestion.

What if my dog doesn't like Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete? Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete is covered by a 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee. If you're not thrilled with the product, just contact their customer service team. They will refund your purchase price, no questions asked (minus shipping).



About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition believes optimal nutrition is the key to a happy life. It's our mission to support your pet's health with premium quality food, treats, and supplements. Dr. Richter teamed up with award-winning actor Rob Lowe, a dog dad himself and one of the most renowned actors and health advocates in the world, to spread the word about good nutrition and form a community that helps your pet live a happier, healthier life. Other best-selling products include the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites . Ultimate Pet Nutrition products are also available online on Amazon , and Chewy . In retail, Ultimate Pet Nutrition products are available at select Pet Supplies Plus stores. Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition and YouTube @ultimatepetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact [email protected] .

About Dr. Gary Richter

Dr. Gary Richter is a leader in integrating advanced Western medicine and Eastern holistic practices to provide comprehensive care for pets. As the founder of Holistic Vet Care in Oakland, California, his unwavering dedication and passion for animals have earned him and his animal hospitals over 30 prestigious awards, including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider."

Dr. Richter is also the international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide and his latest books, Longevity for Cats and Longevity for Dogs . These books offer pet owners insights into 'biohacking for pets" to help their pets live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, visit holisticvetcare.com , or follow him on Instagram @petvetexpert .

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultimate Pet Nutrition