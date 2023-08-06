Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC Posts New Blog About the Benefits of Water Softeners

As the Blog Notes, Water Softeners Transform "Bad" Hard Water Into Cleaner Soft Water

As the blog notes, everybody at Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC knows firsthand that hard water can cause issues with skin and hair. Hard water can also damage customers' plumbing and household fixtures and appliances. From laundry that doesn't come out clean and showers that leave people feeling grungy, having hard water in a home is definitely an undesirable situation.

"The good news is there are ways to help soften hard water and safely remove dissolved calcium and magnesium in the water to improve everyday water quality.

"As hard water enters the softener and filters through the salt, resin beads inside of the softener trap the calcium and magnesium and exchange them for sodium or potassium resulting in soft water. Your hair, skin, and laundry will feel so much softer, and your fixtures and appliances will last longer and be safe from build-up, corrosion, and dezincification.

