Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC Posts New Blog About the Benefits of Water Softeners

News provided by

Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC

06 Aug, 2023, 17:45 ET

As the Blog Notes, Water Softeners Transform "Bad" Hard Water Into Cleaner Soft Water

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, the owner, and founder of Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC, is pleased to announce that he posted a new blog to the company website that discusses how water softeners help to improve the quality of water.

To read the new blog, which is titled "Hard Water is Bad Water; How Water Softeners Make Water Better and Cleaner" in its entirety, please visit https://ultimateplumbingandhvac.com/plumbing-repair-blog/hard-water-is-bad-water-how-water-softeners-make-water-better-and-cleaner-by-ultimate-plumbing-and-hvac/.

As the blog notes, everybody at Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC knows firsthand that hard water can cause issues with skin and hair.  Hard water can also damage customers' plumbing and household fixtures and appliances. From laundry that doesn't come out clean and showers that leave people feeling grungy, having hard water in a home is definitely an undesirable situation.

"The good news is there are ways to help soften hard water and safely remove dissolved calcium and magnesium in the water to improve everyday water quality.

"As hard water enters the softener and filters through the salt, resin beads inside of the softener trap the calcium and magnesium and exchange them for sodium or potassium resulting in soft water. Your hair, skin, and laundry will feel so much softer, and your fixtures and appliances will last longer and be safe from build-up, corrosion, and dezincification.

About Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC:

At Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC in Mooresville, North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC is the Number One Plumbing and HVAC company, and they offer an array of comprehensive services that includes: drain cleaning, sewer lines, video camera inspection, water leak detection, toilet repair, water heaters, HVAC services, and much more. The company is now offering residential and commercial heating and cooling services. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbingandhvac.com/.

SOURCE Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.