Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc. Solves Local Hotel's Hot Water Issue By Installing a Commercial Tankless Water Heater System

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, the owner and founder of Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc., is pleased to announce that he and his team recently solved an issue a local hotel was having with their hot water supply. After the hotel contacted Hughes to report their commercial water heaters were no longer up to the task of providing guests and staff with adequate hot water, Joe and his team got busy deciding what the best solution would be.

After assessing the situation, including figuring out approximately how much hot water was needed in the hotel, it was determined that a commercial tankless water heater system would be the best option.

Hughes recently posted an in-depth blog about the project which includes a FAQ section at the end that explains the benefits of this type of system.

To read the new blog, please check out https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/plumbing-repair-blog/commercial-tankless-water-heater-installation-project-snapshot-by-ultimate-plumbing-repair/.

"Because we were working in a hotel, we needed to ensure we didn't compromise the air handlers or the indoor air quality through the commercial AC during the installation process," the blog notes.

"We installed a series of tankless water heater systems where the original commercial boiler system had been. This required some adaptation of the existing plumbing and overhead feeder pipes to ensure a secure, airtight system with a good seal and solid flow rate."

When the team was finished with the job, they tested the system, verified the functionality. As the blog notes, the new commercial hot water heaters should offer the hotel years of safe, efficient, and worry-free hot water for their guests and staff.

About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc.:

At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. Ultimate Plumbing & Repair is the Number One Plumbing and Repair company, and they offer an array of comprehensive services that includes: drain cleaning, sewer lines, video camera inspection, water leak detection, toilet repair, water heaters and much more. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Inc.

710 N Broad St bldg 5 unit 28

Mooresville, NC 28115

(704) 892-5843

SOURCE Ultimate Plumbing & Repair

