Ultimate Rap League Announces 10 Battles for Night of Main Events XI

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultimate Rap League ( URL ) announces its highly-anticipated Night of Main Events XI ( NOME XI ) card. The biggest night in battle rap will return to the large stage on Saturday June 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. Eastern / 3 p.m. Pacific live on URL's Caffeine channel . Battles from the event will start to stream exclusively on The Ultimate Rap League's App soon after their debut.

The Ultimate Rap League The Ultimate Rap League

At a COVID-19 secured location, URL founder and owner, Smack White will host ten epic battles including the finals of this Spring's Ultimate Madness 3 (UM3) tournament; Billboard's Artist of the Decade and battle rap enthusiast Drake will also make his return to the URL's NOME XI stage to celebrate the culture's premier talent and give the UM3 winner $100,000.

For over a decade, the NOME series has been a marquee event featuring the most exciting match-ups and yielding the culture some of its most electric moments. As the world's most respected MC battle arena enters into its next era, NOME XI promises to build on that tradition with the expectation of more viewers than any other event in the history of the company.

Trailer here .

"Through our partnership with Caffeine and the friendship with Drake, URL has elevated the sport of battle rap," White shares. "In one year, we shifted the conversation about battle rap from being a backyard-sport that one catches occasionally on YouTube — to a multi-million dollar industry, seen for free in an unprecedented number of homes and has created ancillary businesses that range from media, fashion, cannabis, music and tech."

"From the corner of 125th and Adam Clayton Powell Blvd to presidential boardrooms, URL has made moves while still remaining authentic to art. Even our decision to use fresh and hungry artists this year as the driving force of our most preeminent card is evidence that our brand recognizes stars at every stage in their careers."

The featured battles on NOME XI are Geechi Gotti vs. Rum Nitty (UM3 finals), Ave vs. Jey the Nitewing, Danny Myers vs. Real Sikh, JC vs. Fonz, Mike P vs. Lu Castro, Loso vs. Jerry Wess, B Dot vs. DNA, Tay Roc vs. Chilla Jones, T-Rex vs. Eazy the Block Captain, and T-Top vs. Swamp.

Follow the URL channel on Caffeine for the latest: https://www.caffeine.tv/URLTV

Media contact:

Nicole Duncan-Smith

[email protected]

347-776-1319

SOURCE The Ultimate Rap League