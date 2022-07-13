Ultimate Realty secures $70MM In Refinance Proceeds

"Ackman-Ziff is proud to have represented Ultimate Realty across all of these transactions and assist in building out its diversified, national industrial portfolio. Ultimate Realty has continued to successfully execute on industrial assets and we are glad to have played a part in these complex financings."- Simon Ziff

"Strong population growth, e-commerce disruption and the need for corporations to reshore global supply chains are putting immense pressure on warehouse rents across the sunbelt. We continue to remain optimistic on the sector heading into 2023"- Joe Sabbagh

SOURCE Ultimate Realty LLC