ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE® 2021 Results Announced

HAWTHORNE, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC), since 2010 the world's most prestigious global spirits competition, today releases the results of the 2021 Challenge. With an increase in entries this year of 30%, 2021 was the twelfth consecutive year of record submissions. Entries arrived from more than 52 spirit-producing nations.

The judging, held throughout May and June, determined 56 Chairman's Trophy winners, 301 Finalists, 208 Great Values, and 96 Tried & True Award winners. As always, USC was conducted at the custom-designed Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) Evaluation Center, located in Hawthorne, NY.

Says UBC Co-Founder and Judging Director F. Paul Pacult, "Aside from being by far the largest USC ever, this year's Challenge was likewise the most global, with an impressive array of quality distillates from places as far away from New York as China, Croatia, and Chile. Virtually all categories saw healthy gains in submissions, most notably gin, Ready-to-Drink cocktails, hard seltzers, craft spirits, mezcal, rum, and all whiskey and brandy categories.

"Since producers enter their top-shelf marques into USC, it's clear that they look to us for the most accurate and unbiased data in the industry. We already look forward to USC 2022!"

View complete results at:

www.ultimate-beverage.com/USC2021results/

Photos available at:

www.ultimate-beverage.com/usc2021photosdownload

Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021 Chairman's Trophy Winners

AMARO

Nonino

APERITIF/APERITIVO

Per Se

BAIJIU

Moutai BuLaoJiu

BRANDY

American: Christian Brothers Sacred Bond

Armagnac: Dartigalongue 1989 30 Years Old Bas Armagnac

Calvados: Christian Drouin Vintage 1991 Pays d'Auge

Cognac: Jean Fillioux Single Cask #212 Grande Champagne

European Brandy: Gran Duque d'Alba Oro Brandy de Jerez

Pisco: Demonio de los Andes Italia

GIN

Gin: Tanqueray

Flavored Gin: 6 O'clock Damson

Old Tom: Purity 34

HARD SELTZER

AMASS Faerie Fizz

LIQUEUR

Berry/Fruit: St. Elder Pamplemousse Pink Grapefruit

Citrus/Triple Sec: Ferrand Dry Curaçao

Coffee: Mr Black Cold Brew

Cream/Dairy: Amarula

Herbal/Mint/Spice/Botanical: Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Poblano

MEZCAL

Del Maguey Single Village Wild Papalome

MIXER

Top Tomato Spicy Tomato Cocktail Mix

READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL

Social Hour Gin & Tonic

RUM

Aged: Mount Gay 1703 Master Blender Collection The Port Cask Expression

Dark/Gold: Jung & Wulff Guyana No. 2

Flavored: RumHaven Caribbean Rum with Coconut Liqueur

Over-Proof: Plantation O.F.T.D.

White/Silver: Plantation 3 Stars

SHOCHU

Mizu Saga Barley

TEQUILA, 100% AGAVE

Blanco/Plata: Calle 23

Reposado: Storywood Speyside 7

Añejo: Ocho

Extra Añejo: El Tesoro

Flavored: 21 Seeds Valencia Orange

VERMOUTH

Dry: La Quintinye Royal Extra Dry

Sweet: La Quintinye Royal Rouge

VODKA

Unflavored: Hangar One

Flavored: Deep Eddy Lemon

WHISKY – CANADA

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye

WHISKEY – IRELAND

Blended: The Legendary Silkie

Single Pot Still: Redbreast Cask Strength 12 Years Old

Single Malt: Waterford Dunmore Single Farm Origin Addition 1.2

WHISKY – SCOTLAND

Blended: Dewar's Double Double 32 Years Old

Single Malt-Highland: Glenturret Peat Smoke 10 Years Old

Single Malt-Island: Talisker 18 Years Old

Single Malt-Islay: Kilchoman Machir Bay Cask Strength

Single Malt-Speyside: Mortlach Distiller's Dram 16 Years Old

WHISKEY – USA

Bourbon/Bottled-In-Bond: Old Fitzgerald VVS 2020 16 Years Old Bottled-in-Bond

Bourbon: Weller Wheated Bourbon Full Proof

Rye: Col. E.H. Taylor, Jr. Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Rye

Single Barrel/Bourbon: Blanton's Straight From The Barrel

Single Malt: Westland

Small Batch Bourbon: Black Bourbon Society's Maker's Mark Private Selection: Recipe 2

Tennessee: Uncle Nearest 1820 Single Barrel 11 Years Old

Wheat: Bainbridge Battle Point Two Islands Islay Cask Barrel Proof

Other: Mammoth Distilling Infinity

WHISK(E)Y – WORLD

Matsui Shuzo Sakura Single Cask

WHISK(E)Y FLAVORED – WORLD

Tom Bullock's Burnt Orange Bourbon

After undergoing careful analysis through multiple panels, all products are rated on the 100-point scale by the spirits industry's most renowned judges including buyers, journalists, educators, and bar owners.

Spirits scoring 85+ points receive a detailed tasting note. All spirits scoring 80+ points receive an individual results page, which provides all downloadable marketing material.

USC results are promoted globally and on social media.

ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE…No shortcuts. Just honest, impartial judging.

ABOUT ULTIMATE BEVERAGE CHALLENGE

Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) provides expert evaluation of spirits for producers, importers, and marketers through its innovative annual competition: Ultimate Spirits Challenge. UBC partners are F. Paul Pacult, Sue Woodley and David Talbot.

SOURCE Ultimate Spirits Challenge

Related Links

https://www.ultimate-beverage.com/USC2021results/

