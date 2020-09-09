Ultimate Spirits Challenge Top 100 Spirits List Revealed

HAWTHORNE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Beverage Challenge is delighted to announce the second ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE TOP 100 SPIRITS list. This roster of superlative brandies, whiskeys, gins, vodkas, tequilas, liqueurs, rums, baijius, mezcals, vermouths, aperitifs, ready-to-drink cocktails, and shochus honors a century of the foremost entries from Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC) 2020.

This roster of superstar spirits demonstrates the breadth of the current global spirits category through the prism of the distilling prowess of spirits producers from multiple continents. The ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE TOP 100 SPIRITS list gives credence to the widely held belief that we are all the fortunate beneficiaries of a Golden Age of spirits production.

Said award-winning USC Judging Chairman F. Paul Pacult, who made the final determination of the list, "Every spirit included on the USC TOP 100 list for 2020 scored an aggregate rating of at least 94-points throughout USC's rigorous, weeks-long process of multistage judging this past June and July. Panels comprised of the world's foremost spirits authors, educators, bartenders, journalists, and consultants cited these spirits as being benchmarks in their individual categories. The USC TOP 100 SPIRITS of 2020 is an astonishingly diverse and comprehensive list of blue-chip spirits, hailing from all corners of the world. All of them are exemplary spirits of world-class quality."

To view the complete list: http://www.ultimate-beverage.com/USC2020Top100

ABOUT ULTIMATE BEVERAGE CHALLENGE

Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) provides expert evaluation of spirits for producers, importers, and marketers through its innovative annual competition: Ultimate Spirits Challenge. UBC partners are F. Paul Pacult, Sue Woodley, and David Talbot.

