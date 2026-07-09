Roth Staffing Companies Named as One of the Largest Office/Clerical Staffing and Direct Hire Firms in the U.S. 2026

ORANGE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Office/Clerical Staffing Firms and as one of the Largest Direct Hire Firms in the United States in 2026, based on revenue for the previous year (2025). Roth Staffing ranked #10 in the Office/Clerical Staffing category through its specialized business line Ultimate Staffing Services, and #17 among Direct Hire firms. Roth Staffing was also named and has been consistently recognized by SIA as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

Coworkers from Roth Staffing's business line, Ultimate Staffing, which focuses on administrative and customer service staffing, volunteered at a Houston food bank, helping sort and distribute food to families in need. The community service effort reflects the company’s commitment to giving back as it celebrates recognition by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the nation’s largest office/clerical and direct hire staffing firms.

SIA estimates that 19 firms generated at least $50 million in U.S. office/clerical temporary staffing revenue in 2025. Added together, these firms generated $4.6 billion in such revenue, accounting for 35% of the market. In U.S. direct hire, SIA estimates that 24 firms generated at least $25 million in revenue in 2025. Added together, these firms generated $2.1 billion in such revenue, accounting for 19% of the market.

"Being recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the largest office/clerical staffing firms and direct hire firms is a tremendous honor for our company," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "In a year marked by continued economic uncertainty and evolving workforce dynamics, this achievement reflects the strength of our teams, the resilience of our business model, and the trust our clients and job seekers place in us. For 32 years, we have remained committed to building meaningful relationships and delivering exceptional results, and that consistency has helped us succeed even in challenging environments. Just as important, this recognition is a testament to our unwavering focus on creating a purpose-driven company culture because we believe that when our coworkers thrive, so do our clients and communities."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations throughout the US. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About SIA

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA's proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. SIA also provides training and accreditation with their Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies