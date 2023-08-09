Ultimate Ventures Celebrates Milestone Anniversary in 2023

Dallas-Fort Worth DMC Celebrates 30 Years Welcoming Corporate Groups

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30 years, Ultimate Ventures (UV) has played a crucial role in facilitating memorable events, conferences, and experiences for clients and guests visiting the Dallas-Fort Worth area. From intimate VIP meetings to citywide conferences, the company has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality services and giving its clients peace of mind.

The UV team celebrating 30 years of award-winning meetings and events in Dallas-Fort Worth. Ultimate Ventures owners, Laurie Sprouse and Val Lenington

In 1993, UV's President, Laurie Sprouse, and Vice President, Val Lenington, formed Wild West Adventures (later becoming Ultimate Ventures) where they began working with corporate groups holding meetings and conventions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Today, UV is one of the industry's leading destination management companies (DMCs) winning more industry awards and honors than any other Texas DMC for its stunning special events, inspiring team-building programs, and transportation logistics.

Thanks to the company's commitment to excellence and innovation, Ultimate Ventures has received over 100 industry awards and nominations in categories such as Corporate Events, Overall Meeting, Design & Decor, Team-building, and Transportation Logistics, as well as numerous personal honors for team members. Although there have been many, one particularly memorable award-winning program stands out. Taking place at the start of the pandemic, it tested the grit of the company like no other. UV had 24-hours to assemble a team and secure resources to help 300 teenage Spanish foreign exchange students from across the country return home to Spain. It was a testament to our team and their determination regardless of obstacles like a citywide lockdown.

"Reaching this 30-year milestone is the result of the hard work, dedication, and passion of the team behind Ultimate Ventures. We are blessed to have a team that cares so much about each program's success." remarks UV's President, Laurie Sprouse. She adds, "Of course, we wouldn't be here without our clients and our incredible vendor partners. We are beyond grateful for their support and encouragement."

Laurie continues, "Although our 30th anniversary gives us an opportunity to reflect upon our success, our eye is toward the future and continuing to make a positive impact on the Dallas-Fort Worth area's event and hospitality industry. We are proud to live and work in such a dynamic destination with so much to offer incoming groups. It's an exciting time for our company and North Texas!"

About Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company

The destination experts at Ultimate Ventures (UV) have been bringing the best of Dallas-Fort Worth to life for 30 years. As the most awarded corporate event and destination management company in Texas, UV prides itself on providing a full range of services including special events, team-building, group tours/excursions, and transportation logistics. Recognized as the Best Meeting & Event Planning Company in Texas by Texas Meetings & Events magazine and as the only ADMEI accredited DMC (ADMC) in North Texas, our women-owned company gives our clients what they crave most: Time Savings, Expertise, and Peace of Mind. To learn more about the best Dallas DMC, visit www.uvdmc.com.

