Ultimate Ventures Named Finalist in 2026 ADMEI Awards for Best Emergency Preparedness and/or Response

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company, in conjunction with its Houston DMC Network partner, Cosmo Cool Concepts, has been selected as a Finalist in the 2026 ADMEI Awards in the Best Emergency Preparedness and/or Response category for its submission, "THE STORM THAT STOPPED A CITY - BUT NOT OUR CLIENT'S PROGRAM." This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the ADMEI Awards, and judges noted the exceptional quality of entries, making this recognition especially meaningful.

Rare Sight: The George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston covered in snow. Bird's-eye view of the Marriott Marquis Houston's Texas-shaped pool in the freshly fallen snow.

The finalist program spotlights Ultimate Ventures' crisis response when the most significant winter storm to hit Houston in decades shut down airports and roadways mere hours before more than 10,000 corporate conference attendees were scheduled to arrive. The client's transportation goals were ambitious and time-sensitive: greet and transport thousands of attendees arriving through two major airports to 24 hotels over two arrival days; simultaneously execute continuous hotel-to-convention center shuttles from 22 hotels across six routes for two full days; and transport an additional 400+ employees into Houston via 11 chartered motorcoaches from other cities while ensuring transportation felt effortless.

When both major airports closed, vendors suspended service, roads iced over, and power outages spread across the region, Ultimate Ventures immediately activated its emergency response plan and moved into real-time command mode. Within hours, the team rebuilt arrivals and transfers, reworked routing and shuttle plans, redeployed resources, and mobilized additional drivers from other cities while maintaining constant communication with the client, hotel partners, and transportation teams.

"Our team went into action the moment we realized Houston was shutting down," said Laurie Sprouse, CITE, CMP, DMCP, President of Ultimate Ventures. "We refused to let our client's program fail. Everyone jumped in - reengineering the transportation plan, pulling in resources from outside markets, and staying in constant contact so the client had confidence in every decision. Most importantly, we kept safety first. I'm incredibly proud of the calm, creative way our team delivered under pressure."

With swift adaptation and disciplined execution, Ultimate Ventures delivered the program with zero safety incidents, keeping the conference running when cancellation was being considered and enabling 90% of attendees to participate.

ADMEI Awards Winners will be announced during the Awards Dinner & Gala at ADMEI's Annual Conference in Costa Rica on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

About Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company

Ultimate Ventures designs and delivers high-touch Dallas–Fort Worth experiences that feel effortless for planners and exceptional for attendees. For more than 30 years, our Dallas–Fort Worth-based team has paired creative program design with meticulous logistics - special events, transportation, activities, and custom group experiences - so clients can stay focused on their meeting goals while we handle the details. As North Texas' only ADMEI-accredited DMC (ADMC) and a women-owned company, we're known for calm, proactive problem-solving, strong hotel and venue partnerships, and the expertise that protects programs and elevates outcomes. Learn more at www.uvdmc.com.

Contact: Val Lenington

Vice President

T: 972-732-8433

E: [email protected]

W: www.uvdmc.com

SOURCE Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company