Ultimate Ventures Nominated for Three Texas Star Awards

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth corporate event and destination management company, Ultimate Ventures®, is pleased to announce that it has been nominated for three 2020 Texas Star Awards. Award nominations include: Best Event Design $25,000-$75,000; Best Corporate Event $75,000-$150,000; and Best Corporate Event over $150,000.

"Rockin' Through the Decades" themed event. Welcome to the 90's event space. The "Yellow Zone" at the Color Block Party on the Hilton Anatole event lawn.

The Texas Star Awards, produced by the Texas chapters of the International Live Events Association (ILEA), is a globally recognized awards competition designed to honor the exceptional professional achievements of individuals and organizations from the Texas events industry. The ILEA Texas Star Awards will be held in Houston, Texas on February 23, 2020.

Ultimate Ventures' President, Laurie Sprouse, beamed, "Earning three Texas Star award nominations is both humbling and deeply gratifying. Our team works so hard to produce extraordinary events that delight our clients and their guests. I'm thrilled that the UV team's creativity and event management expertise is being recognized in such a big way!"

Laurie continued, "Although UV's nominations were for corporate events, each event was completely unique. From an ultra-luxe awards dinner in a grand hotel ballroom to a wildly colorful outdoor networking reception under the Texas stars, to a 'Decades' themed event for 2,800 guests packed with fabulous décor and music, these special events drove client and guest satisfaction levels to new highs."

About Ultimate Ventures, DMC Dallas

As the most awarded corporate event and destination management company in the state of Texas, Ultimate Ventures prides itself on providing exceptional experiences for clients holding meetings, conferences, and events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Recognized as the Best Meeting/Event Planning Company in Texas by Texas Meetings & Events magazine, our seasoned team is uniquely qualified to assist clients with a full range of services including special events, team-building, group excursions, dine-arounds, and transportation logistics. To learn more about Ultimate Ventures, visit our website at www.uvdmc.com.

About ILEA

The International Live Events Association (ILEA) is the association for event industry professionals that is focused on promoting creativity, inspiration, teamwork, education, and relationships within its membership. www.ileahub.com

Contact: Val Lenington

Vice President for Ultimate Ventures

T: 972-732-8433

E: 234514@email4pr.com

W: www.uvdmc.com

SOURCE Ultimate Ventures