ULTIMATE WEALTH BUILDING EVENT, CONNECTCON 2024, TO BE HELD IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH FEATURING $5B INVESTOR GRANT CARDONE

Fast-Track to Passive Income and Generational Wealth Through MultiFamily Real Estate Investing

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Model Investor Alliance, which aims to develop and support a thriving community of multifamily investors and business owners, today announced ConnectCon 2024, to be held November 9 – 10, 2024. This two-day conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas, and draw attendees from throughout the nation to hear directly from expert thought-leaders and participate in engaging panel discussions focused on building wealth in real estate through multifamily investing.

Internationally renowned business and sales expert, author of eight sales and business books, including the New York Times bestseller If You're Not First, You're Last, and the Axiom Award Winner Sell or Be Sold, real estate investor and founder of Cardone Capital, Grant Cardone will keynote ConnectCon 2024.

"ConnectCon 2024 is for business owners, entrepreneurs and even those in residential real estate, who want to break into multifamily and learn how to build multiple streams of income," said Jana Uselton, founder, Model Investor Alliance. Post this

"If you're looking to grow your real estate portfolio and find a path to move out of day-to-day operations of just running your business, join me at ConnectCon 2024," said Grant Cardone, founder of Cardone Capital. "I want to show you how I built my wealth in real estate, creating multiple streams of income while connecting with some of best business entrepreneurs and investors in the country."

Other featured guest speakers include Sharon Lechter, Michael Reese, Jay Kinder and the Model Investor Alliance (MIA) leadership team.

"ConnectCon 2024 is for business owners, entrepreneurs and even those in residential real estate, who want to break into multifamily and learn how to build multiple streams of income," said Jana Uselton, founder, Model Investor Alliance. "My journey started in rooms just like this. Join me in learning how to build, protect and scale your assets and portfolio."

Scheduled ConnectCon 2024 Topics Include:

Business Growth Strategies & Expanding Your Client Base

Real Estate Market Trends & Investor Economic Outlook

Marketing & Branding to Build a Strong Online Presence

Finance & Capital Raising to fund Multi-Million Dollar Assets

Building the Right Partner Levels in Business & Investing

Exit & Succession Planning for Business & Creating Re-Occurring Income

10X Business Coaching Lessons Learned from 1000+ Sessions

Networking & Deal Sourcing in Today's Market

Moving from Residential into Multifamily Investing to Multiply Cashflow

Women in Real Estate- Their Journey to Financial Freedom

Getting your Business in Order so it can Run without You

Buying Businesses with $0 Money Down

Online and in-person ticket options are available starting at $297. Visit www.connectcon2024.com for more information.

Model Investor Alliance (MIA) was founded in 2022 and exists to leverage the unlimited power of multifamily assets as a passive/active investment tool. MIA is developing individuals and businesses who navigate the often difficult decision-making disciplines and techniques in the "wild-wild west" of multifamily networking, acquisition, underwriting, renovation, design, finance, and asset management as dependable, reliable and trustworthy partners. Visit www.modelinvestoralliance.com for more information.

Contact: Lori Carlisle, 714.262.8578, [email protected]

SOURCE Model Investor Alliance