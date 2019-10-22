Ultimus Co-Founder Bob Dorsey Elected to ICI Board of Governors

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) announced today that Bob Dorsey, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Ultimus, has been elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the Investment Company Institute (ICI). The Board of Governors is responsible for setting ICI policies and overseeing activities to represent regulated funds and their shareholders.

The ICI is the leading association representing regulated funds globally that include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts (UITs) in the U.S., as well as similar funds offered to investors in jurisdictions worldwide. The Institute seeks to encourage adherence to high ethical standards, promote public understanding, and advance the interests of funds, their shareholders, directors, and advisers.

"Bob's election to the ICI Board is a well-deserved tribute for his years of committed service to the mutual fund industry," said Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer for Ultimus. "Bob and his Ultimus co-founders spent years growing mutual fund administration services at the company, with intense focus on providing a client-centric service approach. Bob understands how to help investment advisers and fund families in this ever-changing environment, so the ICI Board chose very wisely. Congratulations to Bob on behalf of every Ultimus employee."

"It is an honor to be elected to the ICI Board of Governors. I look forward to contributing to the Board's initiatives and helping to advocate for shareholders, investment advisers, trustees and the industry as a whole," commented Dorsey.

Dorsey co-founded Ultimus in August 1999 with two partners, and currently serves as Vice Chairman for the company responsible for providing strategic leadership and maintaining the professional service culture. He has more than 35 years of experience working in the mutual fund industry. Prior to Ultimus, Dorsey worked 15 years at Countrywide, another mutual fund service provider. During his tenure, he was promoted to roles with increasing responsibility including Controller, Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer, and President. His early years were spent working as an Assistant Controller and Tax Manager at Carlisle Enterprises, Inc., and in the tax department at Arthur Andersen LLP.

Dorsey earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree in Accounting from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN, and is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive). He serves as a trustee on the board for both Ultimus Managers Trust and Capitol Series Trust. Dorsey also serves on the LaSalle High School Board of Limited Jurisdiction, his alma mater in Cincinnati.

Ultimus sponsors 10 series trusts that represent 118 total advisers, 281 funds and approximately $33.1 billion in total net assets under administration.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus' has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About ICI

The Investment Company Institute (ICI) is the leading association representing regulated funds globally, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts (UITs) in the United States, and similar funds offered to investors in jurisdictions worldwide. ICI seeks to encourage adherence to high ethical standards, promote public understanding, and otherwise advance the interests of funds, their shareholders, directors, and advisers. ICI's members manage total assets of US$23.4 trillion in the US, serving more than 100 million shareholders, and US $7.1 trillion in assets in other jurisdictions. ICI carries out its international work through ICI Global, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Washington, DC. To learn more, visit www.ici.org.

