Ultimus Fund Solutions Appoints Gary Harris to Lead Sales

CINCINNATI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), the largest independent provider of fund administration services, announces the addition of industry veteran Gary Harris as Executive Vice President, Director of Sales, effective immediately. Harris will be responsible for developing the sales strategy and ensuring the execution of that strategy across the various market segments for the entire suite of Ultimus solutions.

"We are very excited to have Gary join our growing team at Ultimus," commented Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus. "He has deep knowledge of our market segments, the financial products that we service, industry business partners and the ability to transform that knowledge into actionable results. Having Gary on our team will allow us to capitalize on our strong market position and service reputation."

Most recently Harris served as Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager at SS&C (formerly ALPS). Prior to that he held senior sales management positions at DST and SEI. With this experience, he possesses considerable knowledge of the challenges facing investment management firms. Ultimus expects Harris' expertise in developing and executing strategic business plans and managing sales teams in the investment management and financial services industry will further enhance the firm's position as the premier independent provider of fund services to asset managers.

"I am very excited to join Ultimus and head up its business development efforts," said Harris. "The team at Ultimus has done a terrific job of establishing itself as a leader in this industry through its delivery of high-value services and a client centric model. Ultimus is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the market opportunity and I look forward to leveraging my experience and knowledge to deliver high quality growth for the firm."

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions provides a highly customized and comprehensive suite of fund administration services for investment advisers. Our high-quality services include integrated solutions that support the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs, private equity funds, real estate funds, venture capital funds, variable annuity trusts, state-sponsored 529 plans plus the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Our offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in both talent and technology, with constant focus on maintaining our consultative approach and boutique service culture. Ultimus stands out as an award-winning, trusted business partner by helping investment advisers and fund families navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic industry landscape. Ultimus' comprehensive service solutions are provided by seasoned teams of professionals with a wealth of financial services experience. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com

