Ultimus Hosts Panel Covering The Evolving ETF Landscape

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), today shares insights from a panel of regulatory and fund product experts (via a video) from a recent industry event they hosted. The panel, "The Evolving ETF Landscape," was moderated by Paul McMillan, Managing Editor, Fund Intelligence and featured Brian Privor, Chief Regulatory Officer, Northern Lights Compliance Services, LLC, Robert J. Marrocco, Director, Listings, Cboe Global Markets, and Kyle Murray, Assistant General Counsel, Cboe Global Markets.

Mr. Marrocco commented during the conversation, "As ETF products continue to gain assets, speed to market is now more critical than ever for issuers that want to position their funds for growth. We believe choosing the right partners who can help reduce the hurdles associated with launching a new fund will be instrumental."

Mr. Murray added, "As the listing destination for ETFs, Cboe is pleased to work with many of the industry's premier fund providers to help bring their investment strategies to the market, and broaden access to markets for investors of every sort. The proposed ETF Rule should create a more transparent and efficient regulatory framework for ETFs, and should be a positive development for the industry."

During the event, the panel covered:

The regulatory shifts that will open up the ETF marketplace

Best practices for smaller ETF issuers (e.g., seed capital vs. leveraging market makers)

How new funds can differentiate their offering and maintain their uniqueness in a crowded marketplace

Perspectives on what is next after the proposed SEC rulings come out

Mr. Privor added, "The ETF Rule, once approved, could prove to be a double-edged sword. It should level the playing field and facilitate speed to market, but it equally opens the door to other entrepreneurial competitors. At the end of the day, advisers need to have strong distribution plan in mind and not blindly jump head first into the ETF waters; some advisers may find they are simply better off in a traditional mutual fund wrapper."

VIEW the video of the panel conversation, as well as videos of panel discussions on other relevant industry topics held during the same event, such as "What Will Allocators Focus on in 2019" and "How Funds are Leveraging Data-Driven Insights for Growth."

