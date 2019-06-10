Ultimus Panel Reveals Key Insights for Building a Registered Fund Distribution Plan

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), today shares insights from a recent poll conducted during a panel conversation focused on fund distribution. The webinar, "Tools for Building a Distribution Strategy," was moderated by Alma Piscitello, EVP Relationship Management, and featured Kevin Guerette, Head of Distribution Strategies.

The interactive event included senior registered fund managers, who were encouraged to share their distribution challenges. When asked, (via a poll during the event) participants noted that a desire for increased platform opportunities, and the subject matter knowledge to navigate distributor channels were their top interests. Next, they designated marketing/messaging/PR as an area of significant interest, followed by ways to outsource their sales function, integrated prospecting technology and ways to have additional exposure at distribution conferences.

Guerette commented, "The distribution landscape can be challenging to navigate and take advantage of because of its complexity and constant evolution. Having access to enhanced services and resources via a consultative approach, may benefit fund managers to map out a strategic plan for their growth."

Piscitello added, "It was validating that market participants wanted deeper insights into industry trends like share classes, fund flows, and asset classes, as our tool set for fund managers includes this type of information. Unlike firms that do more than fund administration we are singularly focused on administration, delivering a high-touch experience which helps managers navigate their regulatory, sales, and marketing challenges to facilitate their growth."

