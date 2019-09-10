Ultimus Shortlisted for 12 Industry Awards

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent fund service providers, has been shortlisted for twelve industry awards in the registered and private fund sectors. In the private fund sector, Ultimus is shortlisted for four HFM US Services Awards in recognition of the solutions and services it has provided to the domestic hedge fund sector over the past 12 months. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on September 12, 2019 in New York City. Ultimus is a finalist for:

Best Administrator, Middle-Office Services

Best Administrator, Reporting/Regulatory Services

Best Administrator, Small Managers

Best Administrator, Under $300B Single Manager

"Inclusion on the HFM US Services Awards shortlist is a prestigious honor in our industry. We are grateful to our peers for shining a spotlight on the holistic suite of comprehensive, customized services we provide for hedge fund managers of all sizes," said Evan Audette, EVP, Chief Operations Officer for Private Fund Solutions at Ultimus. "We continue to enhance the breadth and depth of our hedge fund offering so we remain positioned to help a broad spectrum of managers grow along with their funds."

Ultimus works closely with hedge fund managers to deliver tailored services that meet their specific needs. Depending on a manager's goals, preferences, and size, Ultimus can provide everything from standard month- or quarter-end reporting up to fully-loaded daily net asset value (NAV) calculations with daily liquidity. To learn more about Ultimus' flexible and wide-ranging suite of services and support for hedge funds, please visit: Ultimus for Private Funds

In addition, Ultimus has been shortlisted in five categories in the 2019 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. Winners will be announced at the awards gala on October 10, 2019 in New York City. Ultimus is a finalist for:

Best Fund Administrator

Best ETF Administrator

Best Fund Administrator for Small/Start-Up Funds

Best Multi Series Trust Provider

Best Transfer Agent and Shareholder Services Provider

The Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards, previously known as the Mutual Fund Services and Technology Awards, honor service providers for outstanding contributions to the asset management industry over the past year. Ultimus won the 2018 award for Best Fund Administrator, Under $100B, while The Gemini Companies, which merged with Ultimus in February 2019, won the 2018 award for Best Accounting and Audit Services.

Meanwhile, Ultimus was also shortlisted in three categories in Global Custodian's 30th annual Industry Leaders Awards, in recognition of outstanding achievements in mutual fund administration for North American clients. Winners will be announced at the awards gala on November 7, 2019 in New York City. Ultimus was named a finalist in the following categories:

Mutual Fund Administrator (MFA) of the Year

Client Service

Reporting

Over the summer, Ultimus was informed that it received the highest overall score in Global Custodian's Mutual Fund Administration Survey—and earned both Market Outperformer and Category Outperformer accreditations—for the fifth consecutive year.

"Our mission is to be the most trusted partner to asset managers, advisers, and sponsors, providing them high-touch service and solutions that enable their success," said Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus Fund Solutions. "Our industry accolades testify to the strength of the long-term partnerships we form with our clients, and we look forward to continuing to help managers navigate an ever-changing investment landscape."

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions provides a highly customized and comprehensive suite of fund administration services for investment managers. Our high-quality services include integrated solutions that support the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs, private equity funds, real estate funds, venture capital funds, variable annuity trusts, state-sponsored 529 plans plus the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Our offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in both talent and technology, with constant focus on maintaining our consultative approach and boutique service culture. Ultimus stands out as an award-winning, trusted business partner by helping investment advisers and fund families navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic industry landscape. Ultimus' comprehensive service solutions are provided by seasoned teams of professionals with a wealth of financial servicing experience. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

