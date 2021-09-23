ULTIX Launched SuperCarrier: A Clever Bag to Simplify Your Life

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTIX's important Eco-mission of reducing the amount of plastic in our oceans (which is predicted to outweigh the number of fish by 2025) is powered by this user-friendly, convenient and stylish bag. Unfortunately, many reusables aren't actually used due to design faults, and ULTIX's SuperCarrier aims to rectify that.

A Clever Bag to Simplify your Life Keep you organized like never before

"ULTIX's mission is to help humanity. A reusable bag is only valuable if it is easy to remember," said the designer Kelly Chen. "The SuperCarrier design makes it easy to stow by featuring an integrated stuff pouch, which allows the entire bag to fit easily in your pocket. Bag the single-use habit. Cut back on plastic bags with SuperCarrier."

SuperCarrier is a portable and convenient bag that encompasses design elements chosen to make your life simpler. The entire premise of the product is that no matter where you are or what you are doing, your SuperCarrier can help you organize your life. Because the SuperCarrier can take you from grocery shopping to the beach, the design elements of the bag's interior are super handy. The multi-pocket has either three or six compartments, allowing you to separate your items. The strong pockets can help separate anything you like: fragile groceries such as eggs can be protected from bottles, fresh produce from household detergents and even wet beach clothes from dry towels! Whatever your needs, the SuperCarrier can help.

SuperCarrier in a nutshell:

It's a storage system: With SuperCarrier full pack, you can stuff all three of these reusable bags into one pouch and stow them in your pantry until you're ready to hit the grocery store.

It's Modular: SuperCarrier has five separate compartments so people can choose to use or ignore them. That way, if they need to keep things apart, they can use one of the sections.

It Holds Its Shape: SuperCarrier has a clever semi-rigid design. Which means it stays upright, unlike traditional shopping bags. It's easy to pack groceries, and it won't spill shopping items all over the car's back on the way home.

It Has Shoulder Straps: SuperCarrier has rigid, comfortable shoulder straps to spread the weight of heavy loads.

It's a Bag for Any Adventure: Take it to the beach, take it to the shops, bring it on holiday, take it to the moon.

It's Super Strong: SuperCarrier can handle loads up to 30kgs.

SuperCarrier launched on Kickstarter on Sep. 16, 2021. Super Early bird pledges are now available at up to 50% off the retail price. For more information about SuperCarrier, please visit the Kickstarter campaign SuperCarrier 2.0: A Clever Bag to Simplify Your Life.

