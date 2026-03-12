Ultra Base Systems Launches Champion E-Series: Premium Performance Meets Environmental Responsibility

100% Recycled Material Panel Delivers Proven Engineering at More Economical Price Point

DALTON, Ga., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Base Systems, a leader in innovative foundation solutions for artificial turf, putting greens, and athletic surfaces, today announced the launch of Champion E-Series, a groundbreaking base panel manufactured from 100% recycled material that delivers the same proven performance as the company's legacy Champion panel at a more economical price point.

The Champion E-Series represents a significant advancement in sustainable construction solutions, offering contractors, landscapers, and facility managers an environmentally responsible option without compromising on performance. Built on the identical engineering principles that made the original Champion panel an industry standard, the E-Series maintains champion-level strength, drainage capability, and the signature envelope-style interlocking system—all optimized for easier installation and exceptional value.

"We're excited to introduce Champion E-Series as the newest addition to our lineup," said Kelly Waldrop, Director of Ultra Base Systems. "This panel delivers everything customers expect from Ultra Base—superior drainage, reliable strength, and our proven interlocking system—while using 100% recycled material and offering a more economical price point. It's engineered for those who want champion-level performance without the premium price tag."

The panels maintain the same trusted dimensions as the original Champion—28" x 28" x 0.75"—ensuring compatibility with existing installation practices and contractor expertise. Despite the shift to recycled material, Champion E-Series delivers identical structural performance, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of turf-related projects including residential backyards, commercial rooftops, pet runs, putting greens, and driving range tee lines.

Champion E-Series is designed for projects up to 40,000 square feet. For larger installations, Ultra Base Systems' experienced team will recommend the appropriate solution from their comprehensive product lineup to ensure optimal performance for any scale project.

"Environmental responsibility shouldn't mean compromising on quality or breaking the budget," said Josh Nelson, Vice President of Tile Division at the Recreational Group. "Champion E-Series proves you can have it all—proven engineering, sustainable materials, and economical pricing. We're making it easier for contractors and property owners to choose environmentally responsible solutions."

The envelope-style interlocking system allows for rapid installation over existing surfaces, eliminating the need for extensive excavation or concrete pouring in most applications. Panels can be cut to fit any space and installed significantly faster than traditional concrete or crushed stone alternatives, reducing both labor costs and project timelines.

Champion E-Series is available immediately through Ultra Base Systems' network of distributors and contractors nationwide. The product comes with Ultra Base's standard warranty and full technical support.

To see Champion E-Series in action, watch the product overview video.

For more information, to request a quote, or to discuss the right Ultra Base solution for your project, visit www.ultrabasesystems.com or call 866-921-7888.

About Ultra Base Systems Ultra Base Systems manufactures innovative panel-based foundation solutions that provide superior alternatives to traditional concrete and crushed stone bases. The company's engineered products serve residential, commercial, and athletic applications. Ultra Base Systems is part of the Recreational Group family of brands.

Media Contact: Delanie Nelson Recreational Group Director of Marketing [email protected], 866-921-7888.

