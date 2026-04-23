Ultra Clean Announces Board Leadership Transition

HAYWARD, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that Clarence Granger will step down from his role as Chairman of the Board, effective May 22, 2026, and will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The Board has appointed Tom Edman, a current director, as Chairman upon his re-election at the annual meeting.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire UCT organization, I want to sincerely thank Clarence for his outstanding leadership and long-standing commitment to the Company," said James Xiao, CEO. "Since joining UCT in 1996, he has been instrumental in leading the company and serving as Chairman since 2006. Clarence has been a constant force in shaping UCT's strategy and guiding the Company through multiple phases of growth and transformation. We were grateful that he was willing to step back into the CEO role on an interim basis in 2025 and are pleased that he will continue as a member of the Board."

Mr. Granger added, "It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman and to be part of UCT's journey over the past three decades. I am proud of what we have built together and remain fully committed to supporting the Company's continued success in my ongoing role on the Board. I am pleased to hand the role of Chairman over to Tom Edman, a partner on the Board for the past decade, and am confident in his stewardship as UCT continues to execute on its long-term strategy."

Mr. Edman commented, "I am honored to step into the role of Chairman and to work alongside the Board and management team to advance UCT's strategic priorities. The Company is well positioned, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Clarence and the leadership team have established."

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

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SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.