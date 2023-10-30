Ultra Clean Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that Vijay Chinnasami, Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving UCT as of December 31, 2023.

"Over the past four and a half years, Vijay has made substantial contributions to UCT's growth by effectively diversifying and scaling our global business on many levels," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We sincerely thank Vijay for his leadership in implementing many strategic initiatives, integrating acquisitions, adding new global facilities, and spearheading industry-leading manufacturing automation solutions. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

A search is underway for Mr. Chinnasami's replacement and an announcement will be made in due course.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

