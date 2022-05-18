Ultra Clean Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

News provided by

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

May 18, 2022, 08:30 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at three upcoming investor events:

  • Wednesday June 1, 2022 - Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
  • Thursday June 2, 2022 – Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
  • Wednesday June 8, 2022 – Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
    The presentation webcast will take place at 9:10 am ET and can be accessed at www.uct.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations shortly after the presentation.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Ultra Clean Reports First Quarter Financial Results...

Ultra Clean Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics