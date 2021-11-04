Ultra Clean Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at the following conferences in the fourth quarter:

November 16, 2021 : Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference. Format: 1X1 only

: Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference. Format: 1X1 only December 15, 2021 : Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference. Format: 1X1 only

The presentation material utilized for the conferences is available on the investor relations page of UCT's website at uct.com.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

