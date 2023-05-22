Ultra Clean Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

22 May, 2023, 08:30 ET
HAYWARD, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at two upcoming investor events:
- Wednesday May 31, 2023 - Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, Minneapolis, MN.
- Thursday June 1, 2023 – Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, New York, NY.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]
