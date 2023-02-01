Ultra Clean Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast the same day.

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 5561516.

The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.  

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]

