Ultra Clean Announces Upcoming Investor Events

HAYWARD, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at two upcoming investor events:

  • Wednesday, May 29, 2024:  Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
  • Thursday, May 30, 2024:  TD Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

