Ultra Clean Appoints Robert Wunar as Chief Operating Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) today announced that Harjinder Bajwa has departed the company effective January 25, 2026, and that Robert Wunar has been appointed Chief Operating Officer effective March 23, 2026.

Mr. Wunar brings more than 30 years of deep operations and supply chain leadership within the semiconductor capital equipment industry. Most recently, he served as the COO/Managing Director of Business Unit Operations at Applied Materials, Inc., where he was accountable for revenue, profitability, and end-to-end supply and demand execution for numerous product lines. His experience spans global manufacturing, cost optimization, cycle-time reduction, supply-chain resilience, and scaling operations to support major industry ramps. Additionally, Mr. Wunar's customer-centric, people-focused leadership style will enhance UCT's strategic partnerships with key customers.

"Robert is a proven operations leader with a deep understanding of what it takes to execute at scale in our industry," said James Xiao, CEO. "His experience driving operational excellence, combined with his focus on speed and agility, will be instrumental as we prepare UCT for the next semiconductor ramp. Robert's ability to translate strategy into disciplined execution across global operations will help ensure we are ready to support our customers with the quality, responsiveness, reliability and trust they expect."

Throughout his career, Mr. Wunar has demonstrated a strong track record of driving gross-margin improvement, improving on-time delivery, reducing manufacturing cycle times, and building global manufacturing and supplier capabilities to support growth. He has led operations across the full product lifecycle—from R&D and new product introduction through high-volume manufacturing—while maintaining a strong focus on quality, execution discipline, and customer outcomes.

Mr. Wunar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVry Institute of Technology and has spent his career building and leading high-performance, cross-functional teams in complex manufacturing environments.

"I would like to thank Harjinder for his many contributions to UCT," continued James Xiao, CEO. "During his tenure, Harjinder played an important role in strengthening our operational foundation and positioning UCT for the future. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him continued success in his next chapter."

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.