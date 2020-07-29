Ultra Clean Expands Global Footprint

HAYWARD, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) today announced its expansion into Malaysia and will be opening a manufacturing facility in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang.

Malaysia has established a strong base of high-value manufacturing companies and is poised to capitalize on growth opportunities, specifically in the semiconductor market.

"We are proud to partner with the Government of Malaysia and the state of Penang to expand our global footprint as part of our strategic growth plan," said Vijay Chinnasami, COO. "This state-of-the-art facility will ensure business continuity, enable us to better serve and bring value to our local and global customer base, and allow us to capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities."

Leasehold improvements should begin in the fourth quarter this year and the new facility will likely employ more than 650 personnel over the next five years, including roles in manufacturing, engineering, research and development as well as quality management.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

