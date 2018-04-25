Ultra Clean Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"UCT delivered excellent results on the top and bottom line, driven by extraordinary demand as well as new products ramping faster than expected," said Jim Scholhamer, President and CEO. "Our performance was accentuated by our ability to quickly deliver quality products on short notice, proving our customers are increasingly relying on UCT as a partner to further their success. Continued strength in the semiconductor capital equipment market, together with our elevated focus on growth opportunities, serves to heighten our excitement about the prospects for UCT."

GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $314.8 million, an increase of 26.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and 53.9% compared to the same period a year ago. Semiconductor revenue increased 27.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and 57.0% compared to the same period a year ago. Total revenue from outside the U.S. rose 29.8% sequentially and 70.9% compared to the same period a year ago. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 15.5% compared to 17.7% for the prior quarter and 18.3% for the same period a year ago. Net income for the first quarter was $24.7 million, or $0.67 and $0.66 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $20.8 million, or $0.62 and $0.60 per basic and diluted share in the previous quarter, and net income of $14.3 million, or $0.43 and $0.42 per basic and diluted share for the same period a year ago.

Net cash for the first quarter 2018 increased $91.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Cash and cash equivalents were $162.4 million, an increase of $94.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the financing in February, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Results

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $25.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share based on 37.5 million weighted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude pre-tax charges of $1.1 million for intangible assets amortization, $0.9 million of costs related to the closure of the Company's machining operations in China and $0.1 million related to the Company's expansion of its operations in Singapore, offset by the corresponding increase in tax expense from these items of approximately $1.1 million. This compares to fourth quarter non-GAAP net income of $20.3 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.59 based on 34.5 million weighted shares outstanding, and non-GAAP net income of $15.9 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.47 based on 33.9 million weighted shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2017.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Second Quarter 2018 Outlook

The Company expects revenue to be between $280.0 million to $300.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.59. The Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.62.

Conference Call

UCT will conduct a conference call today, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, beginning at 1:45 p.m. PDT.

The call-in number is (844) 826-3034 (domestic) and (412) 317-5179 (international). A replay of the conference will be available for seven days following the call at (877) 344-7529 (domestic) and (412) 317-0088 (international). The confirmation number for live broadcast and replay is 10119334 (all callers).

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates,", "projection", "outlook", "forecast", "believes," "plan," "expect," "future,"' "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "predicts," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and with respect to our second quarter 2018 outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors", "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:

Sheri Savage

UCT Senior VP Finance, CFO

510-576-4705



Rhonda Bennetto

Investor Relations

250-307-9030

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended



March 30,

March 31,

2018

2017













Sales $ 314,842

$ 204,594

Cost of goods sold

266,038



167,099

Gross profit

48,804



37,495















Operating expenses:











Research and development

3,029



2,906

Sales and marketing

3,805



3,051

General and administrative

15,062



11,765

Total operating expenses

21,896



17,722

Income from operations

26,908



19,773

Interest and other income (expense), net

326



(938)

Income before provision for income taxes

27,234



18,835

Income tax provision

2,493



4,494

Net income $ 24,741

$ 14,341















Net income per share:











Basic $ 0.67

$ 0.43

Diluted $ 0.66

$ 0.42

Shares used in computing net income per share:











Basic

36,723



33,061

Diluted

37,491



33,865



ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)





March 30,

December 29, 2018 2017 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 162,365

$ 68,306 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



83,660



90,213 Inventory



261,798



236,840 Other current assets



13,225



12,089 Total current assets



521,048



407,448













Equipment and leasehold improvements, net



36,839



32,246 Goodwill



85,248



85,248 Purchased intangibles, net



30,489



31,587 Deferred tax asset, net



5,032



4,951 Other non-current assets



2,181



1,932 Total assets

$ 680,837

$ 563,412













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 54,779

$ 12,381 Accounts payable



169,592



173,521 Other current liabilities



21,121



21,445 Total current liabilities



245,492



207,347













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



-



39,893 Deferred tax liability



10,017



9,981 Other long-term liabilities



5,792



5,886 Total liabilities



261,301



263,107













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



280,367



185,336 Retained earnings



137,863



113,122 Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,306



1,847 Total stockholders' equity



419,536



300,305 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 680,837

$ 563,412















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 30,

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 24,741

$ 14,341 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 2,452

2,483 Stock-based compensation 2,563

1,382 Change in the fair value of financial instruments (856)

310 Others 52

— Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 6,839

(20,078) Inventories (24,660)

(19,068) Prepaid expenses and other (1,089)

246 Deferred income taxes (46)

(58) Other non-current assets (255)

(245) Accounts payable (4,214)

23,793 Accrued compensation and related benefits 187

2,908 Income taxes payable (2,358)

2,149 Other liabilities 1,723

981 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,079

9,144 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (5,911)

(2,784) Net cash used for investing activities (5,911)

(2,784) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from bank borrowings 10,222

1,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 94,330

1,383 Principal payments on bank borrowings (7,873)

(4,697) Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units (1,862)

(1,582) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 94,817

(3,896) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 74

6 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 94,059

$ 2,470 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 68,306

52,465 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 162,365

$ 54,935









ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS



Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31,

December 29,



2018

2017

2017 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)











Reported net income on a GAAP basis

$ 24,741

$ 14,341

$ 20,849 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,098

1,231

1,745 Restructuring charges (2)

874

-

- Consulting fees (3)

150

-

- Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4)

(262)

(256)

(229) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (5)

(873)

576

(2,096) Non-GAAP net income

$ 25,728

$ 15,892

$ 20,269













Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)











Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 26,908

$ 19,773

$ 21,957 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,098

1,231

1,745 Restructuring charges (2)

874

-

- Consulting fees (3)

150

-

- Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 29,030

$ 21,004

$ 23,702













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin











Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

8.5%

9.7%

8.8% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.4%

0.6%

0.7% Restructuring charges (2)

0.3%

-

- Consulting fees (3)

0.0%

-

- Non-GAAP operating margin

9.2%

10.3%

9.5%













Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)











Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 48,804

$ 37,495

$ 44,067 Restructuring charges (2)

787

-

- Consulting fees (3)

150

-

- Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 49,741

$ 37,495

$ 44,067













Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin











Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

15.5%

18.3%

17.7% Restructuring charges (2)

0.2%

-

- Consulting fees (3)

0.1%

-

- Non-GAAP gross margin

15.8%

18.3%

17.7%



















1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Marchi and Miconex 2 Reserve for severance and other costs related to the closure of the Company's machining operations in China 3 One time consulting fees related to the expansion of the Company's operations in Singapore 4 Tax effect of items (1) through (3) above based on the non-gaap tax rate shown below 5 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.





Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31,

December 29,



2018

2017

2017 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share











Reported net income on a GAAP basis

$ 0.66

$ 0.42

$ 0.60 Amortization of intangible assets

0.03

0.04

0.05 Restructuring charges

0.02

-

- Consulting fees

0.01

-

- Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Income tax effect of valuation allowance

(0.02)

0.02

(0.05) Non-GAAP net income

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 0.59 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) 37,491

33,865

34,500

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE



Three Months Ended



March 30,

March 31,

December 29,



2018

2017

2017 (in thousands, except percentages)











Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 2,493

$ 4,494

$ 730 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

262

256

229 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (2)

873

(576)

2,096 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 3,628

$ 4,174

$ 3,055













Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 27,234

$ 18,835

$ 21,579 Amortization of intangible assets

1,098

1,231

1,745 Restructuring charges

874

-

- Consulting fees

150

-

- Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 29,356

$ 20,066

$ 23,324













Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

9.2%

23.9%

3.4% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

12.4%

20.8%

13.1%





1 Tax effect of items (1) through (2) above based on the non-gaap tax rate 2 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300636660.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uct.com

