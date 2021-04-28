Ultra Clean Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Apr 28, 2021, 16:05 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2021.

"Accelerating semiconductor demand, together with UCT's ability to execute on a global scale, resulted in another very robust quarter for the company," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We have strong momentum across the company as our broad portfolio of products and services, including Ham-Let, makes us increasingly relevant and strategic to the success of our customers. Demand for semiconductors has never been higher and we will continue to invest in ways that position UCT to play a larger, more pivotal role in the industry's future."

First Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $417.6 million. Products contributed $345.6 million and Services added $72.0 million. Total gross margin was 20.8%, operating margin was 9.7%, and net income was $25.0 million or $0.62 and $0.60 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $369.6 million, gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 9.0%, and net income of $22.6 million or $0.56 and $0.55 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

First Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.3%, operating margin was 12.2%, and net income was $38.2 million or $0.92 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.5%, operating margin of 11.9%, and net income of $33.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Outlook

Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $490.0 million to $520.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.56 and $0.68. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.90 and $1.03.   

Conference Call

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10154013. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto, Vice President Investor Relations
[email protected]

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

2021

2020






Revenues:




Product

$

345,616

$

259,383

Services

72,011

61,513

Total revenues

417,627

320,896

Cost of revenues:




Product

283,569

214,755

Services

47,120

40,479

Total cost of revenues

330,689

255,234

Gross profit

86,938

65,662

Operating expenses:




Research and development

4,208

3,408

Sales and marketing

7,608

5,750

General and administrative

34,712

33,954

Total operating expenses

46,528

43,112

Income from operations

40,410

22,550

Interest income

98

312

Interest expense

(3,605)

(5,188)

Other income (expense), net

(4,263)

(2,691)

Income before provision for income taxes

32,640

14,983

Provision for income taxes

7,015

4,465

Net income

25,625

10,518

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

628

1,095

Net income attributable to UCT

$

24,997

$

9,423






Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:




Basic

$

0.62

$

0.24

Diluted

$

0.60

$

0.23

Shares used in computing net income per share:




Basic

40,564

39,817

Diluted

41,639

40,704

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)









March 26,

December 25,


2021

2020

ASSETS





Current assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents

$

264,257

$

200,274

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance

168,041

145,539

  Inventories

189,167

180,385

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,743

18,895

Total current assets

636,208

545,093







Property, plant and equipment, net

157,344

159,150

Goodwill

171,132

171,132

Intangibles assets, net

155,630

160,519

Deferred tax assets, net

22,277

23,513

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,642

37,821

Other non-current assets

6,326

5,315

Total assets

$

1,190,559

$

1,102,543







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





  Bank borrowings

$

8,021

$

7,361

  Accounts payable

164,875

121,328

  Accrued compensation and related benefits

30,933

34,532

  Operating lease liabilities

12,402

11,721

  Other current liabilities

46,848

26,335

Total current liabilities

263,079

201,277







Bank borrowings, net of current portion

259,822

261,619

Deferred tax liabilities

33,571

33,571

Operating lease liabilities

33,875

31,050

Other liabilities

23,567

23,812

Total liabilities

613,914

551,329







Equity:





UCT stockholders' equity:





  Common stock

313,043

309,589

  Retained earnings

242,969

217,972

  Accumulated other comprehensive gain

1,603

5,087

Total UCT stockholders' equity

557,615

532,648

  Noncontrolling interest

19,030

18,566

Total equity

576,645

551,214

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,190,559

$

1,102,543







ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)







Three Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$

25,625

$

10,518

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




      Depreciation and amortization

11,823

11,804

Stock-based compensation

3,465

3,077

Deferred income taxes

1,236

1,046

Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

11,639

2,977

Gain from insurance proceeds

(7,332)

Others

101

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(22,502)

(663)

Inventories

(8,782)

(14,741)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,018

(224)

Other non-current assets

(1,011)

302

Accounts payable

43,266

(4,099)

Accrued compensation and related benefits

(3,599)

219

Operating lease assets and liabilities

(315)

(418)

Income taxes payable

2,777

1,559

Other liabilities

6,194

4,359

Net cash provided by operating activities

65,603

15,716

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(6,487)

(6,708)

Insurance proceeds

7,332

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

845

(6,708)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from bank borrowings

6,627

51,505

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(8,243)

(14,477)

Others

(2)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,618)

37,028

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(847)

(497)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

63,983

45,539

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

200,274

162,531

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

264,257

$

208,070

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)






















GAAP

Non-GAAP



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021


Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated

Revenues

$

345,616

$

72,011

$

417,627

$

345,616

$

72,011

$

417,627

Gross profit

$

62,047

$

24,891

$

86,938

$

63,033

$

25,913

$

88,946

Gross margin

18.0%

34.6%

20.8%

18.2%

36.0%

21.3%

Income from operations

$

34,244

$

6,166

$

40,410

$

40,525

$

10,294

$

50,819

Operating margin

9.9%

8.6%

9.7%

11.7%

14.3%

12.2%






























Three Months Ended











March 26, 2021











Products

Services

Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

62,047

$

24,891

$

86,938

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-

1,022

1,022

Restructuring charges (2)

6

-

6

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

980

-

980

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

63,033

$

25,913

$

88,946



















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

18.0%

34.6%

20.8%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.0%

1.4%

0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%

-

0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%

-

0.2%

Non-GAAP gross margin

18.2%

36.0%

21.3%



















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

34,244

$

6,166

$

40,410

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,173

3,716

4,889

Restructuring charges (2)

140

-

140

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,631

412

4,043

Acquisition related costs (4)

1,337

-

1,337

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

40,525

$

10,294

$

50,819



















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

9.9%

8.6%

9.7%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%

5.1%

1.2%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

1.1%

0.6%

1.0%

Acquisition related costs (4)

0.4%

0.0%

0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin

11.7%

14.3%

12.2%



















1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS










Three Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

December 25,

2021

2020

2020

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$

24,997

$

9,423

$

22,554

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,889

4,951

4,950

Restructuring charges (2)

140

1,600

1,003

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,043

2,752

3,760

Fair value adjustments (4)

11,582

2,948

3,266

Acquisition related costs (5)

1,337

-

1,024

Insurance proceeds (6)

(7,332)

-

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(2,639)

(2,291)

(2,521)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

1,140

1,663

(525)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$

38,157

$

21,046

$

33,511









Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

40,410

$

22,550

$

33,174

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,889

4,951

4,950

Restructuring charges (2)

140

1,600

1,003

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,043

2,752

3,760

Fair value adjustments (4)

-

-

-

Acquisition related costs (5)

1,337

-

1,024

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

50,819

$

31,853

$

43,911









Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

9.7%

7.0%

9.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.2%

1.5%

1.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%

0.5%

0.3%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

1.0%

0.9%

1.0%

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.3%

0.0%

0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin

12.2%

9.9%

11.9%









Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

86,938

$

65,662

$

77,645

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,022

1,023

1,023

Restructuring charges (2)

6

233

242

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

980

307

696

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

88,946

$

67,225

$

79,606









Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

20.8%

20.5%

21.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%

0.1%

0.2%

Non-GAAP gross margin

21.3%

20.9%

21.5%

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$

(7,770)

$

(7,567)

$

(6,091)

Fair value adjustments (4)

11,582

2,948

3,266

Insurance proceeds (6)

(7,332)

-

-

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$

(3,520)

$

(4,619)

$

(2,825)










Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Reported net income on a GAAP basis

$

0.60

$

0.23

$

0.55

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.12

0.12

0.12

Restructuring charges (2)

0.00

0.04

0.02

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.10

0.07

0.09

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.28

0.08

0.08

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.03

-

0.02

Insurance proceeds (6)

(0.18)

-

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

0.03

0.04

(0.01)

Non-GAAP net income

$

0.92

$

0.52

$

0.81

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

41,639

40,704

41,353










ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE











Three Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

December 25,

2021

2020

2020

(in thousands, except percentages)








Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

7,015

$

4,465

$

4,349

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

2,639

2,291

2,521

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

(1,140)

(1,663)

525

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

8,514

$

5,093

$

7,395










Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

32,640

$

14,983

$

27,083

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,889

4,951

4,950

Restructuring charges (2)

140

1,600

1,003

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,043

2,752

3,760

Fair value adjustments (4)

11,582

2,948

3,266

Acquisition related costs (5)

1,337

-

1,024

Insurance proceeds (6)

(7,332)

-

-

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

47,299

$

27,234

$

41,086

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

21.5%

29.8%

16.1%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

18.0%

18.7%

18.0%










1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, forward hedge contracts

5    Represents costs related to acquisitions

6    Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018

7    Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below

8    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due
to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and
resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation
allowance position in effect.

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.uct.com

Also from this source

Ultra Clean Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock...

Ultra Clean To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics