Ultra Clean Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2021.

"Accelerating semiconductor demand, together with UCT's ability to execute on a global scale, resulted in another very robust quarter for the company," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We have strong momentum across the company as our broad portfolio of products and services, including Ham-Let, makes us increasingly relevant and strategic to the success of our customers. Demand for semiconductors has never been higher and we will continue to invest in ways that position UCT to play a larger, more pivotal role in the industry's future."

First Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $417.6 million. Products contributed $345.6 million and Services added $72.0 million. Total gross margin was 20.8%, operating margin was 9.7%, and net income was $25.0 million or $0.62 and $0.60 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $369.6 million, gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 9.0%, and net income of $22.6 million or $0.56 and $0.55 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

First Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.3%, operating margin was 12.2%, and net income was $38.2 million or $0.92 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.5%, operating margin of 11.9%, and net income of $33.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Outlook

Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $490.0 million to $520.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.56 and $0.68. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.90 and $1.03.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

2021

2020











Revenues:









Product $ 345,616

$ 259,383 Services

72,011



61,513 Total revenues

417,627



320,896 Cost of revenues:









Product

283,569



214,755 Services

47,120



40,479 Total cost of revenues

330,689



255,234 Gross profit

86,938



65,662 Operating expenses:









Research and development

4,208



3,408 Sales and marketing

7,608



5,750 General and administrative

34,712



33,954 Total operating expenses

46,528



43,112 Income from operations

40,410



22,550 Interest income

98



312 Interest expense

(3,605)



(5,188) Other income (expense), net

(4,263)



(2,691) Income before provision for income taxes

32,640



14,983 Provision for income taxes

7,015



4,465 Net income

25,625



10,518 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

628



1,095 Net income attributable to UCT $ 24,997

$ 9,423











Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:









Basic $ 0.62

$ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.60

$ 0.23 Shares used in computing net income per share:









Basic

40,564



39,817 Diluted

41,639



40,704

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















March 26,

December 25,



2021

2020 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 264,257

$ 200,274 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



168,041



145,539 Inventories



189,167



180,385 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



14,743



18,895 Total current assets



636,208



545,093













Property, plant and equipment, net



157,344



159,150 Goodwill



171,132



171,132 Intangibles assets, net



155,630



160,519 Deferred tax assets, net



22,277



23,513 Operating lease right-of-use assets



41,642



37,821 Other non-current assets



6,326



5,315 Total assets

$ 1,190,559

$ 1,102,543













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 8,021

$ 7,361 Accounts payable



164,875



121,328 Accrued compensation and related benefits



30,933



34,532 Operating lease liabilities



12,402



11,721 Other current liabilities



46,848



26,335 Total current liabilities



263,079



201,277













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



259,822



261,619 Deferred tax liabilities



33,571



33,571 Operating lease liabilities



33,875



31,050 Other liabilities



23,567



23,812 Total liabilities



613,914



551,329













Equity:











UCT stockholders' equity:











Common stock



313,043



309,589 Retained earnings



242,969



217,972 Accumulated other comprehensive gain



1,603



5,087 Total UCT stockholders' equity



557,615



532,648 Noncontrolling interest



19,030



18,566 Total equity



576,645



551,214 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,190,559

$ 1,102,543















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)













Three Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 25,625

$ 10,518 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

11,823



11,804 Stock-based compensation

3,465



3,077 Deferred income taxes

1,236



1,046 Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

11,639



2,977 Gain from insurance proceeds

(7,332)



— Others

101



— Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(22,502)



(663) Inventories

(8,782)



(14,741) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,018



(224) Other non-current assets

(1,011)



302 Accounts payable

43,266



(4,099) Accrued compensation and related benefits

(3,599)



219 Operating lease assets and liabilities

(315)



(418) Income taxes payable

2,777



1,559 Other liabilities

6,194



4,359 Net cash provided by operating activities

65,603



15,716 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(6,487)



(6,708) Insurance proceeds

7,332



— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

845



(6,708) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank borrowings

6,627



51,505 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(8,243)



(14,477) Others

(2)



— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,618)



37,028 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(847)



(497) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

63,983



45,539 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

200,274



162,531 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 264,257

$ 208,070

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)











































GAAP



Non-GAAP





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021



Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated Revenues

$ 345,616

$ 72,011

$ 417,627

$ 345,616

$ 72,011

$ 417,627 Gross profit

$ 62,047

$ 24,891

$ 86,938

$ 63,033

$ 25,913

$ 88,946 Gross margin



18.0%



34.6%



20.8%



18.2%



36.0%



21.3% Income from operations

$ 34,244

$ 6,166

$ 40,410

$ 40,525

$ 10,294

$ 50,819 Operating margin



9.9%



8.6%



9.7%



11.7%



14.3%



12.2%



























































Three Months Ended





















March 26, 2021





















Products

Services

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 62,047

$ 24,891

$ 86,938 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



-



1,022



1,022 Restructuring charges (2)



6



-



6 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



980



-



980 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 63,033

$ 25,913

$ 88,946





































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



18.0%



34.6%



20.8% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.0%



1.4%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%



-



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.2%



-



0.2% Non-GAAP gross margin



18.2%



36.0%



21.3%





































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 34,244

$ 6,166

$ 40,410 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1,173



3,716



4,889 Restructuring charges (2)



140



-



140 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,631



412



4,043 Acquisition related costs (4)



1,337



-



1,337 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 40,525

$ 10,294

$ 50,819





































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



9.9%



8.6%



9.7% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.3%



5.1%



1.2% Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%



0.0%



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



1.1%



0.6%



1.0% Acquisition related costs (4)



0.4%



0.0%



0.3% Non-GAAP operating margin



11.7%



14.3%



12.2%





































1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS



















Three Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

December 25,

2021

2020

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis $ 24,997

$ 9,423

$ 22,554 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,889



4,951



4,950 Restructuring charges (2)

140



1,600



1,003 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,043



2,752



3,760 Fair value adjustments (4)

11,582



2,948



3,266 Acquisition related costs (5)

1,337



-



1,024 Insurance proceeds (6)

(7,332)



-



- Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(2,639)



(2,291)



(2,521) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

1,140



1,663



(525) Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT $ 38,157

$ 21,046

$ 33,511

















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis $ 40,410

$ 22,550

$ 33,174 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,889



4,951



4,950 Restructuring charges (2)

140



1,600



1,003 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,043



2,752



3,760 Fair value adjustments (4)

-



-



- Acquisition related costs (5)

1,337



-



1,024 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 50,819

$ 31,853

$ 43,911

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

9.7%



7.0%



9.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.2%



1.5%



1.3% Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%



0.5%



0.3% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

1.0%



0.9%



1.0% Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%



0.0%



0.0% Acquisition related costs (5)

0.3%



0.0%



0.3% Non-GAAP operating margin

12.2%



9.9%



11.9%

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 86,938

$ 65,662

$ 77,645 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,022



1,023



1,023 Restructuring charges (2)

6



233



242 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

980



307



696 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 88,946

$ 67,225

$ 79,606

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

20.8%



20.5%



21.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%



0.3%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%



0.0%



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%



0.1%



0.2% Non-GAAP gross margin

21.3%



20.9%



21.5%

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (7,770)

$ (7,567)

$ (6,091)

Fair value adjustments (4)

11,582



2,948



3,266

Insurance proceeds (6)

(7,332)



-



-

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (3,520)

$ (4,619)

$ (2,825)





















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported net income on a GAAP basis $ 0.60

$ 0.23

$ 0.55

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.12



0.12



0.12

Restructuring charges (2)

0.00



0.04



0.02

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.10



0.07



0.09

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.28



0.08



0.08

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.03



-



0.02

Insurance proceeds (6)

(0.18)



-



-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(0.06)



(0.06)



(0.06)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

0.03



0.04



(0.01)

Non-GAAP net income $ 0.92

$ 0.52

$ 0.81

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

41,639



40,704



41,353





















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE





















Three Months Ended



March 26,

March 27,

December 25,



2021

2020

2020

(in thousands, except percentages)

















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 7,015

$ 4,465

$ 4,349

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

2,639



2,291



2,521

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

(1,140)



(1,663)



525

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 8,514

$ 5,093

$ 7,395





















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 32,640

$ 14,983

$ 27,083

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,889



4,951



4,950

Restructuring charges (2)

140



1,600



1,003

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,043



2,752



3,760

Fair value adjustments (4)

11,582



2,948



3,266

Acquisition related costs (5)

1,337



-



1,024

Insurance proceeds (6)

(7,332)



-



-

Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 47,299

$ 27,234

$ 41,086

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

21.5%



29.8%



16.1%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

18.0%



18.7%



18.0%





















1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, forward hedge contracts 5 Represents costs related to acquisitions 6 Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018 7 Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below 8 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due

to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and

resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation

allowance position in effect.

