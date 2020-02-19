Ultra Clean Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 27, 2019.

"UCT's solid performance resulted in a very strong fourth quarter with revenue growing more than 12 percent and earnings per share increasing more than 57 percent sequentially on increased demand," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as the industry ramps to keep pace with technology transitions, and will continue to manage our business with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth."

"UCT generated $32.0 million of cash from operations in the quarter, bringing the total for the year to a record $121.0 million," added Sheri Savage, CFO. "We paid down our long-term debt by $50.0 million during the year, significantly reducing our leverage, and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $162.5 million."

Fourth Quarter 2019 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $286.4 million. SPS contributed $230.2 million and SSB added $56.2 million. Total gross margin was 19.7%, operating margin was 1.6%, and net loss was $10.3 million or $(0.26) per basic share. This compares to total revenue of $254.3 million, gross margin of 18.7%, operating margin of 3.2%, and net income of $0.5 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share last quarter.  

Fourth Quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.1%, operating margin was 8.1%, and net income was $13.2 million or $0.33 per diluted share and $0.40 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation. This compares to gross margin of 19.2%, operating margin of 5.8%, and net income of $8.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share and $0.28 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation last quarter.

Full Year 2019 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $1,066.2 million. SPS contributed $840.9 million and SSB added $225.3 million. Total gross margin was 18.5%, operating margin was 2.8%, and net loss was $9.4 million or $(0.24) per basic share. This compares to total revenue of $1,096.5 million, gross margin of 16.0%, operating margin of 5.5%, and net income of $36.6 million or $0.94 per diluted share in the prior year. 

Full Year 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 19.0%, operating margin was 6.6%, and net income was $36.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share and $1.16 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation. This compares to gross margin of 16.5%, operating margin of 7.8% and net income of $64.7 million or $1.66 per diluted share and $1.89 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation in the prior year.

First Quarter 2020 Outlook

Due to limited visibility surrounding the coronavirus situation, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $290.0 million to $320.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.24 and $0.36. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.40 and $0.52 excluding stock-based compensation.

Conference Call

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT today and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10138300. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments. In our first quarter of fiscal 2020, we will begin reporting non-GAAP net income under a new definition that excludes the foregoing adjustments, as well as the impact of stock-based compensation.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 27, 

December 28, 

December 27, 

December 28, 

2019

2018

2019

2018












Revenues

$

286,413

$

257,389

$

1,066,244

$

1,096,523

Cost of goods sold

230,017

211,412

869,378

920,682

Gross profit

56,396

45,977

196,866

175,841












Operating expenses:










  Research and development

3,632

4,059

14,618

13,287

  Sales and marketing

5,755

5,032

22,393

16,306

  General and administrative

42,505

26,676

129,942

85,544

    Total operating expenses

51,892

35,767

166,953

115,137

Income from operations

4,504

10,210

29,913

60,704

  Interest and other income (expense), net

(12,300)

(5,187)

(27,501)

(8,436)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(7,796)

5,023

2,412

52,268

  Income tax provision

1,811

5,335

10,031

15,319

Net income (loss)

(9,607)

(312)

(7,619)

36,949

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

660

796

1,732

353

Net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. 

$

(10,267)

$

(1,108)

$

(9,351)

$

36,596












Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:










  Basic

$

(0.26)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.24)

$

0.95

  Diluted

$

(0.26)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.24)

$

0.94

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:










  Basic

39,778

39,009

39,467

38,366

  Diluted

39,778

39,009

39,467

38,919

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)







December 27,

December 28,

2019

2018

ASSETS




Current assets:




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

162,531

$

144,145

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance

112,694

106,956

  Inventories

172,420

186,116

  Prepaid expenses and other

19,400

25,708

    Total current assets

467,045

462,925






Property, plant and equipment, net

145,272

143,459

Goodwill

171,087

150,226

Purchased intangibles, net

180,318

193,507

Deferred tax assets, net

15,498

10,167

Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,877

Other non-current assets

5,209

5,193

Total assets

$

1,019,306

$

965,477






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




  Bank borrowings

$

8,842

$

9,671

  Accounts payable

133,058

99,011

  Operating lease liabilities

13,179

  Other current liabilities

55,519

30,616

    Total current liabilities

210,598

139,298






Bank borrowings, net of current portion

283,390

331,549

Deferred tax liability

25,183

15,834

Operating lease liabilities

28,828

Other long-term liabilities

18,800

27,808

    Total liabilities

566,799

514,489






Stockholders' equity:




  Common stock

297,693

287,127

  Retained earnings

140,367

149,718

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,334)

(547)

  Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

436,726

436,298

  Noncontrolling interest

15,781

14,690

    Total stockholders' equity

452,507

450,988

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,019,306

$

965,477

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands)





Fiscal Year Ended

December 27,

December 28,

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

$          (7,619)

$          36,949

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed and noncontrolling interests at acquisition):


   Depreciation and amortization

43,360

21,907

Stock-based compensation

12,065

10,272

Others

4,763

692

Changes in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(4,488)

7,237

Inventories

22,292

50,151

Prepaid expenses and other

3,747

2,614

Deferred income taxes

(3,563)

(82)

Other non-current assets

12

(353)

Accounts payable

31,017

(83,195)

Accrued compensation and related benefits

9,006

(2,795)

Change in operating leases

7,130

Income taxes payable

(2,906)

798

Other liabilities

6,153

(2,486)

Net cash provided by operating activities

120,969

41,709

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(26,312)

(26,152)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(29,873)

(319,781)

Proceeds from sale of equipment, including insurance proceeds

7,002

Net cash used for investing activities

(49,183)

(345,933)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from bank borrowings

41,847

387,054

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

342

94,614

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(93,065)

(86,354)

Debt issuance costs paid


(12,144)

Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units

(1,841)

(3,095)

Others

(641)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(53,358)

380,075

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(42)

(12)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

$          18,386

$          75,839

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

144,145

68,306

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$       162,531

$       144,145

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION 

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)















GAAP

Non-GAAP


Three months ended

Three months ended


December 27, 2019

December 27, 2019


SPS

SSB

Consolidated

SPS

SSB

Consolidated

Revenues

$        230,206

$          56,207

$        286,413

$ 230,206

$ 56,207

$      286,413

Gross profit

$          36,885

$          19,511

$          56,396

$   36,906

$ 20,534

$        57,440

Gross margin

16.0%

34.7%

19.7%

16.0%

36.5%

20.1%

Operating profit

$               272

$            4,232

$            4,504

$   15,150

$   8,056

$        23,206

Operating margin

0.1%

7.5%

1.6%

6.6%

14.3%

8.1%





















Three months ended








December 27, 2019








SPS

SSB

Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis





$   36,885

$ 19,511

$        56,396

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





-

1,023

1,023

Restructuring charges (2)






21

-

21

Non-GAAP gross profit






$   36,906

$ 20,534

#

$        57,440













Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis





16.0%

34.7%

19.7%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





0.0%

1.8%

0.4%

Restructuring charges (2)






0.0%

-

0.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin






16.0%

36.5%

20.1%













Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)



Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis




$        272

$   4,232

$          4,504

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





1,267

3,824

5,091

Restructuring charges (2)






13,500

-

13,500

Acquisition related costs (3)






111

-

111

Non-GAAP income from operations





$   15,150

$   8,056

$        23,206













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis




0.1%

7.5%

1.6%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





0.6%

6.8%

1.8%

Restructuring charges (2)






5.9%

0.0%

4.7%

Acquisition related costs (3)






0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin






6.6%

14.3%

8.1%













1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS

2    Represents severance costs and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents costs related to the QGT and DMS acquisitions

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 27,

December 28,

September 27,

December 27,

December 28,


2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. on a GAAP basis

$ (10,267)

$          (1,108)

$         513

$    (9,351)

$   36,596

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

5,091

4,973

5,093

20,090

9,580

Restructuring charges (2)

13,500

832

1,393

16,615

4,821

Acquisition related costs (3)

111

613

200

3,861

10,102

Fair value adjustments (4)

6,562

-

129

7,457

-

Depreciation adjustments (5)

-

-

-

(360)

-

Product transition fees (6)

-

-

-

-

657

Disposal of business unit (7)

52

-

-

52

1,082

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(5,266)

(1,101)

(1,567)

(11,261)

(4,501)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

3,440

4,474

2,781

9,461

6,355

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

$   13,223

$            8,683

$      8,542

$   36,564

$   64,692











Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$     4,504

$         10,210

$      8,258

$   29,913

$   60,704

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

5,091

4,973

5,093

20,090

9,580

Restructuring charges (2)

13,500

832

954

15,821

4,821

Acquisition related costs (3)

111

613

200

3,863

10,003

Fair value adjustments (4)

-

-

129

895

-

Depreciation adjustments (5)

-

-

-

(360)

-

Product transition fees (6)

-

-

-

-

657

Non-GAAP income from operations

$   23,206

$         16,628

$    14,634

$   70,222

$   85,765











Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

1.6%

4.0%

3.2%

2.8%

5.5%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.8%

1.9%

2.0%

1.8%

0.9%

Restructuring charges (2)

4.7%

0.3%

0.4%

1.5%

0.4%

Acquisition related costs (3)

0.0%

0.3%

0.1%

0.4%

0.9%

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

0.1%

0.0%

Depreciation adjustments (5)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Product transition fees (6)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin

8.1%

6.5%

5.8%

6.6%

7.8%











Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$   56,396

$         45,977

$    47,504

$ 196,866

$ 175,841

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,023

1,363

1,023

4,090

1,363

Restructuring charges (2)

21

715

154

1,041

2,849

Fair value adjustments (4)

-

-

129

895

-

Depreciation adjustments (5)

-

-

-

(316)

Product transition fees (6)

-

-

-

-

657

Non-GAAP gross profit

$   57,440

$         48,055

$    48,810

$ 202,576

$ 180,710











Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

19.7%

17.9%

18.7%

18.5%

16.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.4%

0.5%

0.4%

0.4%

0.1%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%

0.3%

0.1%

0.1%

0.3%

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Depreciation adjustments (5)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Product transition fees (6)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin

20.1%

18.7%

19.2%

19.0%

16.5%











Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$ (12,300)

$          (5,187)

$    (3,492)

$  (27,501)

$    (8,436)

Restructuring charges (2)

-

-

439

795

1,082

Acquisition related costs (3)

-

-

-

-

99

Fair value adjustments (4)

6,562

-

-

6,562

-

Disposal of business unit (7)

52

-

-

52

-

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$   (5,686)

$          (5,187)

$    (3,053)

$  (20,092)

$    (7,255)











1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS

2    Represents severance costs and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents costs related to the QGT and .DMS acquisitions

4    Fair value adjustments related to DMS inventory, contingent consideration and purchase obligation

5    Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets

6    One-time product transition payment  

7    Represents the loss on disposal of the Company's 3D printing operations in Singapore

8    Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below

9    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect. 



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 27,

December 28,

September 27,

December 27,

December 28,


2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share









Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$      (0.26)

$            (0.03)

$        0.01

$      (0.24)

$        0.94

Amortization of intangible assets

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.50

0.25

Restructuring charges

0.33

0.02

0.03

0.42

-

0.12

Acquisition related costs

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.10

0.26

Fair value adjustments

0.16

-

-

0.19

-

Depreciation adjustments

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

Product transition fees

-

-

-

-

0.02

Disposal of business unit

0.01

-

-

-

0.03

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.13)

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.28)

(0.12)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance

0.08

0.12

0.07

0.23

0.16

Non-GAAP net income

$       0.33

$              0.23

$        0.21

$        0.91

$        1.66

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

40,523

39,009

39,734

40,027

38,919











ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 27,

December 28,

September 27,

December 27,

December 28,


2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

(in thousands, except percentages)









Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$     1,811

$            5,335

$      3,878

$   10,031

$   15,319

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

5,266

1,101

1,567

11,261

4,501

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (2)

(3,440)

(4,474)

(2,781)

(9,461)

(6,355)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$     3,637

$            1,962

$      2,664

$   11,831

$   13,465











Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$   (7,796)

$            5,023

$      4,766

$      2,412

$   52,268

Amortization of intangible assets

5,091

4,973

5,093

20,090

9,580

Restructuring charges

13,500

832

1,393

16,615

4,821

Acquisition related costs

111

613

200

3,861

10,102

Fair value adjustments

6,562

-

129

7,457

-

Depreciation adjustments

-

-

-

(360)

-

Product transition fees

-

-

-

-

657

Disposal of business unit

52

-

-

52

1,082

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$   17,520

$         11,441

$    11,581

$   50,127

$   78,510

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

-23.2%

106.2%

81.4%

415.9%

29.3%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

20.8%

17.2%

23.0%

23.6%

17.2%

1    Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate

2   The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect. 

