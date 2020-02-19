Ultra Clean Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 27, 2019.

"UCT's solid performance resulted in a very strong fourth quarter with revenue growing more than 12 percent and earnings per share increasing more than 57 percent sequentially on increased demand," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as the industry ramps to keep pace with technology transitions, and will continue to manage our business with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth."

"UCT generated $32.0 million of cash from operations in the quarter, bringing the total for the year to a record $121.0 million," added Sheri Savage, CFO. "We paid down our long-term debt by $50.0 million during the year, significantly reducing our leverage, and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $162.5 million."

Fourth Quarter 2019 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $286.4 million. SPS contributed $230.2 million and SSB added $56.2 million. Total gross margin was 19.7%, operating margin was 1.6%, and net loss was $10.3 million or $(0.26) per basic share. This compares to total revenue of $254.3 million, gross margin of 18.7%, operating margin of 3.2%, and net income of $0.5 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share last quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.1%, operating margin was 8.1%, and net income was $13.2 million or $0.33 per diluted share and $0.40 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation. This compares to gross margin of 19.2%, operating margin of 5.8%, and net income of $8.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share and $0.28 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation last quarter.

Full Year 2019 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $1,066.2 million. SPS contributed $840.9 million and SSB added $225.3 million. Total gross margin was 18.5%, operating margin was 2.8%, and net loss was $9.4 million or $(0.24) per basic share. This compares to total revenue of $1,096.5 million, gross margin of 16.0%, operating margin of 5.5%, and net income of $36.6 million or $0.94 per diluted share in the prior year.

Full Year 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 19.0%, operating margin was 6.6%, and net income was $36.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share and $1.16 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation. This compares to gross margin of 16.5%, operating margin of 7.8% and net income of $64.7 million or $1.66 per diluted share and $1.89 per diluted share excluding stock-based compensation in the prior year.

First Quarter 2020 Outlook

Due to limited visibility surrounding the coronavirus situation, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $290.0 million to $320.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.24 and $0.36. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.40 and $0.52 excluding stock-based compensation.

Conference Call

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT today and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10138300. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments. In our first quarter of fiscal 2020, we will begin reporting non-GAAP net income under a new definition that excludes the foregoing adjustments, as well as the impact of stock-based compensation.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto, Vice President Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 27,

December 28,

December 27,

December 28, 2019

2018 2019

2018























Revenues $ 286,413

$ 257,389

$ 1,066,244

$ 1,096,523 Cost of goods sold

230,017



211,412



869,378



920,682 Gross profit

56,396



45,977



196,866



175,841























Operating expenses:





















Research and development

3,632



4,059



14,618



13,287 Sales and marketing

5,755



5,032



22,393



16,306 General and administrative

42,505



26,676



129,942



85,544 Total operating expenses

51,892



35,767



166,953



115,137 Income from operations

4,504



10,210



29,913



60,704 Interest and other income (expense), net

(12,300)



(5,187)



(27,501)



(8,436) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(7,796)



5,023



2,412



52,268 Income tax provision

1,811



5,335



10,031



15,319 Net income (loss)

(9,607)



(312)



(7,619)



36,949 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

660



796



1,732



353 Net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $ (10,267)

$ (1,108)

$ (9,351)

$ 36,596























Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:





















Basic $ (0.26)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.24)

$ 0.95 Diluted $ (0.26)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.24)

$ 0.94 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:





















Basic

39,778



39,009



39,467



38,366 Diluted

39,778



39,009



39,467



38,919

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)













December 27,

December 28, 2019 2018 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,531

$ 144,145 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

112,694



106,956 Inventories

172,420



186,116 Prepaid expenses and other

19,400



25,708 Total current assets

467,045



462,925











Property, plant and equipment, net

145,272



143,459 Goodwill

171,087



150,226 Purchased intangibles, net

180,318



193,507 Deferred tax assets, net

15,498



10,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,877



— Other non-current assets

5,209



5,193 Total assets $ 1,019,306

$ 965,477











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Bank borrowings $ 8,842

$ 9,671 Accounts payable

133,058



99,011 Operating lease liabilities

13,179



— Other current liabilities

55,519



30,616 Total current liabilities

210,598



139,298











Bank borrowings, net of current portion

283,390



331,549 Deferred tax liability

25,183



15,834 Operating lease liabilities

28,828



— Other long-term liabilities

18,800



27,808 Total liabilities

566,799



514,489











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock

297,693



287,127 Retained earnings

140,367



149,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,334)



(547) Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

436,726



436,298 Noncontrolling interest

15,781



14,690 Total stockholders' equity

452,507



450,988 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,019,306

$ 965,477

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands)









Fiscal Year Ended

December 27,

December 28,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ (7,619)

$ 36,949 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed and noncontrolling interests at acquisition):





Depreciation and amortization 43,360

21,907 Stock-based compensation 12,065

10,272 Others 4,763

692 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (4,488)

7,237 Inventories 22,292

50,151 Prepaid expenses and other 3,747

2,614 Deferred income taxes (3,563)

(82) Other non-current assets 12

(353) Accounts payable 31,017

(83,195) Accrued compensation and related benefits 9,006

(2,795) Change in operating leases 7,130

— Income taxes payable (2,906)

798 Other liabilities 6,153

(2,486) Net cash provided by operating activities 120,969

41,709 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (26,312)

(26,152) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (29,873)

(319,781) Proceeds from sale of equipment, including insurance proceeds 7,002

— Net cash used for investing activities (49,183)

(345,933) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from bank borrowings 41,847

387,054 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 342

94,614 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases (93,065)

(86,354) Debt issuance costs paid —

(12,144) Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units (1,841)

(3,095) Others (641)

— Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (53,358)

380,075 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (42)

(12) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 18,386

$ 75,839 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 144,145

68,306 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 162,531

$ 144,145

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





























GAAP

Non-GAAP



Three months ended

Three months ended



December 27, 2019

December 27, 2019



SPS

SSB

Consolidated

SPS

SSB

Consolidated Revenues

$ 230,206

$ 56,207

$ 286,413

$ 230,206

$ 56,207

$ 286,413 Gross profit

$ 36,885

$ 19,511

$ 56,396

$ 36,906

$ 20,534

$ 57,440 Gross margin

16.0%

34.7%

19.7%

16.0%

36.5%

20.1% Operating profit

$ 272

$ 4,232

$ 4,504

$ 15,150

$ 8,056

$ 23,206 Operating margin

0.1%

7.5%

1.6%

6.6%

14.3%

8.1%









































Three months ended















December 27, 2019















SPS

SSB

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis











$ 36,885

$ 19,511

$ 56,396 Amortization of intangible assets (1)











-

1,023

1,023 Restructuring charges (2)













21

-

21 Non-GAAP gross profit













$ 36,906

$ 20,534 # $ 57,440

























Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis











16.0%

34.7%

19.7% Amortization of intangible assets (1)











0.0%

1.8%

0.4% Restructuring charges (2)













0.0%

-

0.0% Non-GAAP gross margin













16.0%

36.5%

20.1%

























Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)







Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis









$ 272

$ 4,232

$ 4,504 Amortization of intangible assets (1)











1,267

3,824

5,091 Restructuring charges (2)













13,500

-

13,500 Acquisition related costs (3)













111

-

111 Non-GAAP income from operations











$ 15,150

$ 8,056

$ 23,206

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis









0.1%

7.5%

1.6% Amortization of intangible assets (1)











0.6%

6.8%

1.8% Restructuring charges (2)













5.9%

0.0%

4.7% Acquisition related costs (3)













0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin













6.6%

14.3%

8.1%

























1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS 2 Represents severance costs and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents costs related to the QGT and DMS acquisitions

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 27,

December 28,

September 27,

December 27,

December 28,



2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. on a GAAP basis

$ (10,267)

$ (1,108)

$ 513

$ (9,351)

$ 36,596 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

5,091

4,973

5,093

20,090

9,580 Restructuring charges (2)

13,500

832

1,393

16,615

4,821 Acquisition related costs (3)

111

613

200

3,861

10,102 Fair value adjustments (4)

6,562

-

129

7,457

- Depreciation adjustments (5)

-

-

-

(360)

- Product transition fees (6)

-

-

-

-

657 Disposal of business unit (7)

52

-

-

52

1,082 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(5,266)

(1,101)

(1,567)

(11,261)

(4,501) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

3,440

4,474

2,781

9,461

6,355 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

$ 13,223

$ 8,683

$ 8,542

$ 36,564

$ 64,692





















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 4,504

$ 10,210

$ 8,258

$ 29,913

$ 60,704 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

5,091

4,973

5,093

20,090

9,580 Restructuring charges (2)

13,500

832

954

15,821

4,821 Acquisition related costs (3)

111

613

200

3,863

10,003 Fair value adjustments (4)

-

-

129

895

- Depreciation adjustments (5)

-

-

-

(360)

- Product transition fees (6)

-

-

-

-

657 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 23,206

$ 16,628

$ 14,634

$ 70,222

$ 85,765





















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

1.6%

4.0%

3.2%

2.8%

5.5% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.8%

1.9%

2.0%

1.8%

0.9% Restructuring charges (2)

4.7%

0.3%

0.4%

1.5%

0.4% Acquisition related costs (3)

0.0%

0.3%

0.1%

0.4%

0.9% Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

0.1%

0.0% Depreciation adjustments (5)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Product transition fees (6)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

8.1%

6.5%

5.8%

6.6%

7.8%





















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 56,396

$ 45,977

$ 47,504

$ 196,866

$ 175,841 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,023

1,363

1,023

4,090

1,363 Restructuring charges (2)

21

715

154

1,041

2,849 Fair value adjustments (4)

-

-

129

895

- Depreciation adjustments (5)

-

-

-

(316)



Product transition fees (6)

-

-

-

-

657 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 57,440

$ 48,055

$ 48,810

$ 202,576

$ 180,710





















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

19.7%

17.9%

18.7%

18.5%

16.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.4%

0.5%

0.4%

0.4%

0.1% Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%

0.3%

0.1%

0.1%

0.3% Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Depreciation adjustments (5)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Product transition fees (6)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1% Non-GAAP gross margin

20.1%

18.7%

19.2%

19.0%

16.5%





















Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$ (12,300)

$ (5,187)

$ (3,492)

$ (27,501)

$ (8,436) Restructuring charges (2)

-

-

439

795

1,082 Acquisition related costs (3)

-

-

-

-

99 Fair value adjustments (4)

6,562

-

-

6,562

- Disposal of business unit (7)

52

-

-

52

- Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$ (5,686)

$ (5,187)

$ (3,053)

$ (20,092)

$ (7,255)





















1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS 2 Represents severance costs and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents costs related to the QGT and .DMS acquisitions 4 Fair value adjustments related to DMS inventory, contingent consideration and purchase obligation 5 Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets 6 One-time product transition payment 7 Represents the loss on disposal of the Company's 3D printing operations in Singapore 8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below 9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 27,

December 28,

September 27,

December 27,

December 28,



2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share



















Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$ (0.26)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.01

$ (0.24)

$ 0.94 Amortization of intangible assets

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.50

0.25 Restructuring charges

0.33

0.02

0.03

0.42 - 0.12 Acquisition related costs

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.10

0.26 Fair value adjustments

0.16

-

-

0.19

- Depreciation adjustments

-

-

-

(0.01)

- Product transition fees

-

-

-

-

0.02 Disposal of business unit

0.01

-

-

-

0.03 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.13)

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.28)

(0.12) Income tax effect of valuation allowance

0.08

0.12

0.07

0.23

0.16 Non-GAAP net income

$ 0.33

$ 0.23

$ 0.21

$ 0.91

$ 1.66 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis 40,523

39,009

39,734

40,027

38,919





















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 27,

December 28,

September 27,

December 27,

December 28,



2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 (in thousands, except percentages)



















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 1,811

$ 5,335

$ 3,878

$ 10,031

$ 15,319 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

5,266

1,101

1,567

11,261

4,501 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (2)

(3,440)

(4,474)

(2,781)

(9,461)

(6,355) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 3,637

$ 1,962

$ 2,664

$ 11,831

$ 13,465





















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ (7,796)

$ 5,023

$ 4,766

$ 2,412

$ 52,268 Amortization of intangible assets

5,091

4,973

5,093

20,090

9,580 Restructuring charges

13,500

832

1,393

16,615

4,821 Acquisition related costs

111

613

200

3,861

10,102 Fair value adjustments

6,562

-

129

7,457

- Depreciation adjustments

-

-

-

(360)

- Product transition fees

-

-

-

-

657 Disposal of business unit

52

-

-

52

1,082 Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 17,520

$ 11,441

$ 11,581

$ 50,127

$ 78,510 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

-23.2%

106.2%

81.4%

415.9%

29.3% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

20.8%

17.2%

23.0%

23.6%

17.2%

1 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate 2 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.uct.com

