Ultra Clean Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Feb 17, 2021, 16:05 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2020.

"UCT delivered another solid quarter to conclude an extraordinary year where we reached many new milestones, including record revenue and earnings per share, marking the fifth straight year we significantly outperformed the overall wafer fab equipment industry," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "Industry demand remains robust and we continue to position ourselves for new opportunities. We are excited about our acquisition of Hamlet and expect to close the transaction by early Q2 of 2021".

Fourth Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $369.6 million. SPS contributed $299.5 million and SSB added $70.1 million. Total gross margin was 21.0%, operating margin was 9.0%, and net income was $22.6 million or $0.56 and $0.55 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $363.3 million, gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 9.6%, and net income of $24.4 million or $0.60 and $0.59 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.5%, operating margin was 11.9%, and net income was $33.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 11.6%, and net income of $29.9 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Full Year 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $1,398.6 million. SPS contributed $1,131.2 million and SSB added $267.4 million. Total gross margin was 20.9%, operating margin was 8.7%, and net income was $77.6 million or $1.93 and $1.89 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $1,066.2 million, gross margin of 18.5%, operating margin of 2.8%, and net loss of $9.4 million or $0.24 per basic and diluted share in the prior year. 

Full Year 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 11.3%, and net income of $115.0 million or $2.80 per diluted share. This compares to the gross margin of 19.3% operating margin of 7.8%, and net income of $46.5 million or $1.16 per diluted share in the prior year.

First Quarter 2021 Outlook

Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $375.0 million to $405.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.61 and $0.74. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.80 and $0.93.   

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 25,

December 27,

December 25,

December 27,

2020

2019

2020

2019












Revenues:










Product

$

299,495

$

230,206

$

1,131,151

$

840,866

Services

70,133

56,207

267,431

225,378

Total revenues

369,628

286,413

1,398,582

1,066,244

Cost of revenues:










Product

247,103

193,321

934,716

719,103

Services

44,880

36,696

172,105

150,275

Total cost of revenues

291,983

230,017

1,106,821

869,378

Gross profit

77,645

56,396

291,761

196,866

Operating expenses:










Research and development

3,987

3,632

14,829

14,618

Sales and marketing

6,569

5,755

25,128

22,393

General and administrative

33,915

42,505

130,434

129,942

Total operating expenses

44,471

51,892

170,391

166,953

Income from operations

33,174

4,504

121,370

29,913

Interest income

179

32

875

448

Interest expense

(3,758)

(5,656)

(16,852)

(25,555)

Other income (expense), net

(2,512)

(6,676)

(5,722)

(2,394)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

27,083

(7,796)

99,671

2,412

Provision for income taxes

4,349

1,811

19,281

10,031

Net income (loss)

22,734

(9,607)

80,390

(7,619)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

180

660

2,785

1,732

Net income (loss) attributable to UCT

$

22,554

$

(10,267)

$

77,605

$

(9,351)












Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT
common stockholders:










Basic

$

0.56

$

(0.26)

$

1.93

$

(0.24)

Diluted

$

0.55

$

(0.26)

$

1.89

$

(0.24)

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:










Basic

40,521

39,778

40,198

39,467

Diluted

41,353

39,778

41,074

39,467

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)









December 25,

December 27,


2020

2019

ASSETS





Current assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents

$

200,274

$

162,531

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance

145,539

112,694

  Inventories

180,385

172,420

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,895

19,400

Total current assets

545,093

467,045







Property, plant and equipment, net

159,150

145,272

Goodwill

171,132

171,087

Intangibles assets, net

160,519

180,318

Deferred tax assets, net

23,513

15,498

Operating lease right-of-use assets

37,821

34,877

Other non-current assets

5,315

5,209

Total assets

$

1,102,543

$

1,019,306







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





  Bank borrowings

$

7,361

$

8,842

  Accounts payable

121,328

133,058

  Accrued compensation and related benefits

34,532

24,825

  Operating lease liabilities

11,721

13,179

  Other current liabilities

26,335

30,694

Total current liabilities

201,277

210,598







Bank borrowings, net of current portion

261,619

283,390

Deferred tax liabilities

33,571

25,183

Operating lease liabilities

31,050

28,828

Other liabilities

23,812

18,800

Total liabilities

551,329

566,799







Equity:





UCT stockholders' equity:





  Common stock

309,589

297,693

  Retained earnings

217,972

140,367

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss

5,087

(1,334)

Total UCT stockholders' equity

532,648

436,726

  Noncontrolling interest

18,566

15,781

Total equity

551,214

452,507

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,102,543

$

1,019,306







ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)







Fiscal Year Ended

December 25,

December 27,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$

80,390

$

(7,619)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
(excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):




      Depreciation and amortization

46,635

43,360

Stock-based compensation

12,743

12,065

Deferred income taxes

375

(3,563)

Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

7,653

2,799

Others

(2,402)

1,964

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(32,693)

(4,488)

Inventories

(8,017)

22,292

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,243

3,747

Other non-current assets

(106)

12

Accounts payable

(12,559)

31,017

Accrued compensation and related benefits

9,696

9,006

Operating lease assets and liabilities

(1,111)

7,130

Income taxes payable

2,785

(2,906)

Other liabilities

(7,354)

6,153

Net cash provided by operating activities

97,278

120,969

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(36,427)

(26,312)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds

6,601

7,002

Acquisition of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC



(29,873)

Net cash used in investing activities

(29,826)

(49,183)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from bank borrowings

76,690

41,847

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

604

342

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(105,475)

(93,065)

Payment of contingent earn-out

(1,428)

Withholding tax on employee equity compensation

(1,500)

(1,841)

Others



(641)

Net cash used in financing activities

(31,109)

(53,358)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,400

(42)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

37,743

18,386

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

162,531

144,145

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

200,274

$

162,531

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)





















GAAP

Non-GAAP


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 25, 2020

December 25, 2020


SPS

SSB

Consolidated

SPS

SSB

Consolidated

Revenues

$

299,495

$

70,133

$

369,628

$

299,495

$

70,133

$

369,628

Gross profit

$

52,392

$

25,253

$

77,645

$

53,330

$

26,276

$

79,606

Gross margin

17.5%

36.0%

21.0%

17.8%

37.5%

21.5%

Income from operations

$

25,905

$

7,269

$

33,174

$

32,461

$

11,450

$

43,911

Operating margin

8.6%

10.4%

9.0%

10.8%

16.3%

11.9%






























Three Months Ended











December 25, 2020











SPS

SSB

Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

52,392

$

25,253

$

77,645

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-

1,023

1,023

Restructuring charges (2)

242

-

242

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

696

-

696

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

53,330

$

26,276

$

79,606



















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

17.5%

36.0%

21.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.0%

1.5%

0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.1%

-

0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%

-

0.2%

Non-GAAP gross margin

17.8%

37.5%

21.5%



















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

25,905

$

7,269

$

33,174

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,173

3,777

4,950

Restructuring charges (2)

998

5

1,003

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,361

399

3,760

Acquisition related costs (4)

1,024

-

1,024

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

32,461

$

11,450

$

43,911



















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

8.6%

10.4%

9.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.4%

5.4%

1.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.4%

0.0%

0.3%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

1.1%

0.5%

1.0%

Acquisition related costs (4)

0.3%

0.0%

0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin

10.8%

16.3%

11.9%



















1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents costs related to the proposed acquisition of Ham-Let Ltd.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December
25,

December
27,

September
25,

December
25,

December
27,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$

22,554

$

(10,267)

$

24,365

$

77,605

$

(9,351)

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,950

5,091

4,949

19,799

20,090

Restructuring charges (2)

1,003

13,552

400

4,573

16,667

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,760

3,537

3,284

12,899

13,062

Fair value adjustments (4)

3,266

6,562

200

7,624

7,457

Acquisition related costs (5)

1,024

111

-

1,024

3,861

Gain on the sale of property (6)

-

-

(1,352)

(1,352)

-

Depreciation adjustments (7)

-

-

-

-

(360)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(2,521)

(6,001)

(1,352)

(8,200)

(14,343)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(525)

3,440

(616)

994

9,461

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$

33,511

$

16,025

$

29,878

$

114,966

$

46,544















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

33,174

$

4,504

$

34,822

$

121,370

$

29,913

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,950

5,091

4,949

19,799

20,090

Restructuring charges (2)

1,003

13,500

260

4,433

15,821

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,760

3,537

3,284

12,899

13,062

Fair value adjustments (4)

-

-

-

-

895

Acquisition related costs (5)

1,024

111

-

1,024

3,863

Gain on the sale of property (6)

-

-

(1,352)

(1,352)

-

Depreciation adjustments (7)

-

-




-

(360)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

43,911

$

26,743

$

41,963

$

158,173

$

83,284















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

9.0%

1.6%

9.6%

8.7%

2.8%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.3%

1.8%

1.4%

1.4%

1.9%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.3%

4.7%

0.1%

0.3%

1.5%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

1.0%

1.2%

0.9%

0.9%

1.1%

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.3%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

0.4%

Gain on the sale of property (6)

0.0%

0.0%

-0.4%

-0.1%

0.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin

11.9%

9.3%

11.6%

11.3%

7.8%















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

77,645

$

56,396

$

74,576

291,761

196,866

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,023

1,023

1,022

4,090

4,090

Restructuring charges (2)

242

21

260

988

1,041

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

696

875

383

2,112

2,853

Fair value adjustments (4)

-

-

-

-

895

Depreciation adjustments (7)

-

-

-

-

(316)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

79,606

$

58,315

$

76,241

$

298,951

$

205,429















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

21.0%

19.7%

20.5%

20.9%

18.5%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%

0.4%

0.3%

0.3%

0.4%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%

0.3%

0.1%

0.2%

0.3%

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

Depreciation adjustments (7)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

-0.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin

21.5%

20.4%

21.0%

21.4%

19.3%

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in
thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$

(6,091)

$

(12,300)

$

(4,986)

$

(21,699)

$

(27,501)

Restructuring charges (2)

-

52

140

140

847

Fair value adjustments (4)

3,266

6,562

200

7,624

6,562

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$

(2,825)

$

(5,686)

$

(4,646)

$

(13,935)

$

(20,092)















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$

0.55

$

(0.26)

$

0.59

1.89

(0.24)

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.12

0.13

0.12

0.48

0.50

Restructuring charges (2)

0.02

0.34

0.01

0.11

0.42

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.32

0.33

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.08

0.16

0.00

0.19

0.19

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.02

0.00

-

0.02

0.10

Gain on the sale of property (6)

-

-

(0.03)

(0.03)

-

Depreciation adjustments (7)

-

-




-

(0.01)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(0.06)

(0.15)

(0.03)

(0.20)

(0.36)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(0.01)

0.09

(0.01)

0.02

0.23

Non-GAAP net income

$

0.81

$

0.40

$

0.73

$

2.80

$

1.16

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

41,353

40,025

41,149

41,074

40,027















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December
25,

December
27,

September
25,

December
25,

December
27,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

(in thousands, except percentages)













Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

4,349

$

1,811

$

4,776

19,281

10,031

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

2,521

6,001

1,352

8,200

14,343

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

525

(3,440)

616

(994)

(9,461)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

7,395

$

4,372

$

6,744

$

26,487

$

14,913















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

27,083

$

(7,796)

$

29,836

99,671

2,412

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,950

5,091

4,949

19,799

20,090

Restructuring charges (2)

1,003

13,552

400

4,573

16,667

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,760

3,537

3,284

12,899

13,062

Fair value adjustments (4)

3,266

6,562

200

7,624

7,457

Acquisition related costs (5)

1,024

111

-

1,024

3,861

Gain on the sale of property (6)

-

-

(1,352)

(1,352)

-

Depreciation adjustments (7)

-

-

-

-

(360)

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

41,086

$

21,057

$

37,317

$

144,238

$

63,189

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

16.1%

-23.2%

16.0%

19.3%

415.9%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

18.0%

20.8%

18.1%

18.4%

23.6%















1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, DMS' sold inventories, forward hedge contracts

5    Represents costs related to the acquisitions

6    Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea

7    Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets

8    Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below

9    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due
to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting
non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position
in effect.

