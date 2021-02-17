Ultra Clean Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2020.

"UCT delivered another solid quarter to conclude an extraordinary year where we reached many new milestones, including record revenue and earnings per share, marking the fifth straight year we significantly outperformed the overall wafer fab equipment industry," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "Industry demand remains robust and we continue to position ourselves for new opportunities. We are excited about our acquisition of Hamlet and expect to close the transaction by early Q2 of 2021".

Fourth Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $369.6 million. SPS contributed $299.5 million and SSB added $70.1 million. Total gross margin was 21.0%, operating margin was 9.0%, and net income was $22.6 million or $0.56 and $0.55 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $363.3 million, gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 9.6%, and net income of $24.4 million or $0.60 and $0.59 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.5%, operating margin was 11.9%, and net income was $33.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 11.6%, and net income of $29.9 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Full Year 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $1,398.6 million. SPS contributed $1,131.2 million and SSB added $267.4 million. Total gross margin was 20.9%, operating margin was 8.7%, and net income was $77.6 million or $1.93 and $1.89 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $1,066.2 million, gross margin of 18.5%, operating margin of 2.8%, and net loss of $9.4 million or $0.24 per basic and diluted share in the prior year.

Full Year 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 11.3%, and net income of $115.0 million or $2.80 per diluted share. This compares to the gross margin of 19.3% operating margin of 7.8%, and net income of $46.5 million or $1.16 per diluted share in the prior year.

First Quarter 2021 Outlook

Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $375.0 million to $405.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.61 and $0.74. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.80 and $0.93.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 25,

December 27,

December 25,

December 27,

2020

2019

2020

2019























Revenues:





















Product $ 299,495

$ 230,206

$ 1,131,151

$ 840,866 Services

70,133



56,207



267,431



225,378 Total revenues

369,628



286,413



1,398,582



1,066,244 Cost of revenues:





















Product

247,103



193,321



934,716



719,103 Services

44,880



36,696



172,105



150,275 Total cost of revenues

291,983



230,017



1,106,821



869,378 Gross profit

77,645



56,396



291,761



196,866 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

3,987



3,632



14,829



14,618 Sales and marketing

6,569



5,755



25,128



22,393 General and administrative

33,915



42,505



130,434



129,942 Total operating expenses

44,471



51,892



170,391



166,953 Income from operations

33,174



4,504



121,370



29,913 Interest income

179



32



875



448 Interest expense

(3,758)



(5,656)



(16,852)



(25,555) Other income (expense), net

(2,512)



(6,676)



(5,722)



(2,394) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

27,083



(7,796)



99,671



2,412 Provision for income taxes

4,349



1,811



19,281



10,031 Net income (loss)

22,734



(9,607)



80,390



(7,619) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

180



660



2,785



1,732 Net income (loss) attributable to UCT $ 22,554

$ (10,267)

$ 77,605

$ (9,351)























Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT

common stockholders:





















Basic $ 0.56

$ (0.26)

$ 1.93

$ (0.24) Diluted $ 0.55

$ (0.26)

$ 1.89

$ (0.24) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:





















Basic

40,521



39,778



40,198



39,467 Diluted

41,353



39,778



41,074



39,467

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















December 25,

December 27,



2020

2019 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 200,274

$ 162,531 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



145,539



112,694 Inventories



180,385



172,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18,895



19,400 Total current assets



545,093



467,045













Property, plant and equipment, net



159,150



145,272 Goodwill



171,132



171,087 Intangibles assets, net



160,519



180,318 Deferred tax assets, net



23,513



15,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets



37,821



34,877 Other non-current assets



5,315



5,209 Total assets

$ 1,102,543

$ 1,019,306













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 7,361

$ 8,842 Accounts payable



121,328



133,058 Accrued compensation and related benefits



34,532



24,825 Operating lease liabilities



11,721



13,179 Other current liabilities



26,335



30,694 Total current liabilities



201,277



210,598













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



261,619



283,390 Deferred tax liabilities



33,571



25,183 Operating lease liabilities



31,050



28,828 Other liabilities



23,812



18,800 Total liabilities



551,329



566,799













Equity:











UCT stockholders' equity:











Common stock



309,589



297,693 Retained earnings



217,972



140,367 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



5,087



(1,334) Total UCT stockholders' equity



532,648



436,726 Noncontrolling interest



18,566



15,781 Total equity



551,214



452,507 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,102,543

$ 1,019,306















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)













Fiscal Year Ended

December 25,

December 27,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ 80,390

$ (7,619) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

(excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):









Depreciation and amortization

46,635



43,360 Stock-based compensation

12,743



12,065 Deferred income taxes

375



(3,563) Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

7,653



2,799 Others

(2,402)



1,964 Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(32,693)



(4,488) Inventories

(8,017)



22,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,243



3,747 Other non-current assets

(106)



12 Accounts payable

(12,559)



31,017 Accrued compensation and related benefits

9,696



9,006 Operating lease assets and liabilities

(1,111)



7,130 Income taxes payable

2,785



(2,906) Other liabilities

(7,354)



6,153 Net cash provided by operating activities

97,278



120,969 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(36,427)



(26,312) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds

6,601



7,002 Acquisition of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC

—



(29,873) Net cash used in investing activities

(29,826)



(49,183) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank borrowings

76,690



41,847 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

604



342 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(105,475)



(93,065) Payment of contingent earn-out

(1,428)



— Withholding tax on employee equity compensation

(1,500)



(1,841) Others

—



(641) Net cash used in financing activities

(31,109)



(53,358) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,400



(42) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

37,743



18,386 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

162,531



144,145 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 200,274

$ 162,531

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)









































GAAP

Non-GAAP



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 25, 2020

December 25, 2020



SPS

SSB

Consolidated

SPS

SSB

Consolidated Revenues

$ 299,495

$ 70,133

$ 369,628

$ 299,495

$ 70,133

$ 369,628 Gross profit

$ 52,392

$ 25,253

$ 77,645

$ 53,330

$ 26,276

$ 79,606 Gross margin



17.5%



36.0%



21.0%



17.8%



37.5%



21.5% Income from operations

$ 25,905

$ 7,269

$ 33,174

$ 32,461

$ 11,450

$ 43,911 Operating margin



8.6%



10.4%



9.0%



10.8%



16.3%



11.9%



























































Three Months Ended





















December 25, 2020





















SPS

SSB

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 52,392

$ 25,253

$ 77,645 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



-



1,023



1,023 Restructuring charges (2)



242



-



242 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



696



-



696 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 53,330

$ 26,276

$ 79,606





































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



17.5%



36.0%



21.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.0%



1.5%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)



0.1%



-



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.2%



-



0.2% Non-GAAP gross margin



17.8%



37.5%



21.5%





































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 25,905

$ 7,269

$ 33,174 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1,173



3,777



4,950 Restructuring charges (2)



998



5



1,003 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,361



399



3,760 Acquisition related costs (4)



1,024



-



1,024 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 32,461

$ 11,450

$ 43,911





































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



8.6%



10.4%



9.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.4%



5.4%



1.3% Restructuring charges (2)



0.4%



0.0%



0.3% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



1.1%



0.5%



1.0% Acquisition related costs (4)



0.3%



0.0%



0.3% Non-GAAP operating margin



10.8%



16.3%



11.9%





































1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Represents costs related to the proposed acquisition of Ham-Let Ltd.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December

25,

December

27,

September

25,

December

25,

December

27,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis $ 22,554

$ (10,267)

$ 24,365

$ 77,605

$ (9,351) Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,950



5,091



4,949



19,799



20,090 Restructuring charges (2)

1,003



13,552



400



4,573



16,667 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,760



3,537



3,284



12,899



13,062 Fair value adjustments (4)

3,266



6,562



200



7,624



7,457 Acquisition related costs (5)

1,024



111



-



1,024



3,861 Gain on the sale of property (6)

-



-



(1,352)



(1,352)



- Depreciation adjustments (7)

-



-



-



-



(360) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(2,521)



(6,001)



(1,352)



(8,200)



(14,343) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(525)



3,440



(616)



994



9,461 Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT $ 33,511

$ 16,025

$ 29,878

$ 114,966

$ 46,544





























Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis $ 33,174

$ 4,504

$ 34,822

$ 121,370

$ 29,913 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,950



5,091



4,949



19,799



20,090 Restructuring charges (2)

1,003



13,500



260



4,433



15,821 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,760



3,537



3,284



12,899



13,062 Fair value adjustments (4)

-



-



-



-



895 Acquisition related costs (5)

1,024



111



-



1,024



3,863 Gain on the sale of property (6)

-



-



(1,352)



(1,352)



- Depreciation adjustments (7)

-



-









-



(360) Non-GAAP income from operations $ 43,911

$ 26,743

$ 41,963

$ 158,173

$ 83,284





























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

9.0%



1.6%



9.6%



8.7%



2.8% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.3%



1.8%



1.4%



1.4%



1.9% Restructuring charges (2)

0.3%



4.7%



0.1%



0.3%



1.5% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

1.0%



1.2%



0.9%



0.9%



1.1% Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.1% Acquisition related costs (5)

0.3%



0.0%



0.0%



0.1%



0.4% Gain on the sale of property (6)

0.0%



0.0%



-0.4%



-0.1%



0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin

11.9%



9.3%



11.6%



11.3%



7.8%





























Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 77,645

$ 56,396

$ 74,576



291,761



196,866 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,023



1,023



1,022



4,090



4,090 Restructuring charges (2)

242



21



260



988



1,041 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

696



875



383



2,112



2,853 Fair value adjustments (4)

-



-



-



-



895 Depreciation adjustments (7)

-



-



-



-



(316) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 79,606

$ 58,315

$ 76,241

$ 298,951

$ 205,429





























Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

21.0%



19.7%



20.5%



20.9%



18.5% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%



0.4%



0.3%



0.3%



0.4% Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%



0.0%



0.1%



0.1%



0.1% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%



0.3%



0.1%



0.2%



0.3% Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.1% Depreciation adjustments (7)

0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



-0.1% Non-GAAP gross margin

21.5%



20.4%



21.0%



21.4%



19.3%

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in

thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (6,091)

$ (12,300)

$ (4,986)

$ (21,699)

$ (27,501) Restructuring charges (2)

-



52



140



140



847 Fair value adjustments (4)

3,266



6,562



200



7,624



6,562 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (2,825)

$ (5,686)

$ (4,646)

$ (13,935)

$ (20,092)





























Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis $ 0.55

$ (0.26)

$ 0.59



1.89



(0.24) Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.12



0.13



0.12



0.48



0.50 Restructuring charges (2)

0.02



0.34



0.01



0.11



0.42 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.09



0.09



0.08



0.32



0.33 Fair value adjustments (4)

0.08



0.16



0.00



0.19



0.19 Acquisition related costs (5)

0.02



0.00



-



0.02



0.10 Gain on the sale of property (6)

-



-



(0.03)



(0.03)



- Depreciation adjustments (7)

-



-









-



(0.01) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(0.06)



(0.15)



(0.03)



(0.20)



(0.36) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(0.01)



0.09



(0.01)



0.02



0.23 Non-GAAP net income $ 0.81

$ 0.40

$ 0.73

$ 2.80

$ 1.16 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

41,353



40,025



41,149



41,074



40,027





























ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December

25,

December

27,

September

25,

December

25,

December

27,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 (in thousands, except percentages)



























Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 4,349

$ 1,811

$ 4,776



19,281



10,031 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

2,521



6,001



1,352



8,200



14,343 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

525



(3,440)



616



(994)



(9,461) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 7,395

$ 4,372

$ 6,744

$ 26,487

$ 14,913





























Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 27,083

$ (7,796)

$ 29,836



99,671



2,412 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,950



5,091



4,949



19,799



20,090 Restructuring charges (2)

1,003



13,552



400



4,573



16,667 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,760



3,537



3,284



12,899



13,062 Fair value adjustments (4)

3,266



6,562



200



7,624



7,457 Acquisition related costs (5)

1,024



111



-



1,024



3,861 Gain on the sale of property (6)

-



-



(1,352)



(1,352)



- Depreciation adjustments (7)

-



-



-



-



(360) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 41,086

$ 21,057

$ 37,317

$ 144,238

$ 63,189 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

16.1%



-23.2%



16.0%



19.3%



415.9% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

18.0%



20.8%



18.1%



18.4%



23.6%





























1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, DMS' sold inventories, forward hedge contracts 5 Represents costs related to the acquisitions 6 Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea 7 Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets 8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below 9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due

to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting

non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position

in effect.

