Ultra Clean Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Feb 23, 2022

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"Record fourth quarter performance propelled UCT over the $2 billion revenue milestone for the year and represents a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities on every level," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "By expanding our capabilities, leveraging our global footprint, and deepening our industry partnerships, we again outperformed the markets we serve. We expect 2022 to be another year of growth and believe we are ideally positioned to meet ongoing demand."

"In 2021, UCT generated record cash flow from operations and grew earnings per share by 50 percent to the highest level in the company's history," added Sheri Savage, CFO. "We strategically deployed capital to meet capacity requirements and will continue to invest in our business to meet ongoing demand while strengthening our balance sheet to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Fourth Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $615.1 million. Products contributed $533.8 million and Services added $81.3 million. Total gross margin was 21.0%, operating margin was 10.2%, and net income was $45.5 million or $1.01 and $1.00 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $553.7million, gross margin of 20.6%, operating margin of 9.1%, and net income of $31.9 million or $0.71 and $0.70 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.5%, operating margin was 12.6%, and net income was $55.5 million or $1.22 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.6%, operating margin of 12.4%, and net income of $48.8 million or $1.07 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Full Year 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $2,101.6 million. Products contributed $1,803.9 million and Services added $297.7 million. Total gross margin was 20.5%, operating margin was 8.8%, and net income was $119.4 million or $2.75 and $2.69 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $1,398.6 million, gross margin of 20.9%, operating margin of 8.7%, and net income of $77.6 million or $1.93 and $1.89 per basic and diluted share in the prior year. 

Full Year 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 12.2%, and net income of $186.1 million or $4.20 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 11.3%, and net income of $115.0 million or $2.80 per diluted share in the prior year.

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $580.0 million to $630.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.80 and $1.00. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $1.06 and $1.26.   

Conference Call

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 3645393. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 25,

December 31,

December 25,

2021

2020

2021

2020












Revenues:










Product

$

533,859

$

299,495

$

1,803,939

$

1,131,151

Services

81,277

70,133

297,676

267,431

Total revenues

615,136

369,628

2,101,615

1,398,582

Cost of revenues:










Product

433,933

247,103

1,478,764

934,716

Services

52,117

44,880

192,874

172,105

Total cost of revenues

486,050

291,983

1,671,638

1,106,821

Gross profit

129,086

77,645

429,977

291,761

Operating expenses:










Research and development

7,771

3,987

24,508

14,829

Sales and marketing

14,090

6,569

48,178

25,128

General and administrative

44,493

33,915

171,618

130,434

Total operating expenses

66,354

44,471

244,304

170,391

Income from operations

62,732

33,174

185,673

121,370

Interest income

156

179

427

875

Interest expense

(6,634)

(3,758)

(24,183)

(16,852)

Other income (expense), net

(1,165)

(2,512)

(7,601)

(5,722)

Income before provision for income taxes

55,089

27,083

154,316

99,671

Provision for income taxes

6,303

4,349

27,931

19,281

Net income

48,786

22,734

126,385

80,390

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,316

180

6,940

2,785

Net income attributable to UCT

$

45,470

$

22,554

$

119,445

$

77,605












Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:










Basic

$

1.01

$

0.56

$

2.75

$

1.93

Diluted

$

1.00

$

0.55

$

2.69

$

1.89

Shares used in computing net income per share:










Basic

44,886

40,521

43,498

40,198

Diluted

45,525

41,353

44,351

41,074

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)









December 31,

December 25,


2021

2020

ASSETS





Current assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents

$

466,455

$

200,274

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance

250,147

145,539

  Inventories

379,235

180,385

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

41,260

18,895

Total current assets

1,137,097

545,093







Property, plant and equipment, net

242,347

159,150

Goodwill

270,044

171,132

Intangibles assets, net

245,696

160,519

Deferred tax assets, net

37,607

23,513

Operating lease right-of-use assets

83,357

37,821

Other non-current assets

9,242

5,315

Total assets

$

2,025,390

$

1,102,543







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





  Bank borrowings

$

22,071

$

7,361

  Accounts payable

332,897

121,328

  Accrued compensation and related benefits

46,790

34,532

  Operating lease liabilities

17,299

11,721

  Other current liabilities

50,060

26,335

Total current liabilities

469,117

201,277







Bank borrowings, net of current portion

529,919

261,619

Deferred tax liabilities

54,889

33,571

Operating lease liabilities

65,923

31,050

Other liabilities

12,894

23,812

Total liabilities

1,132,742

551,329







Equity:





UCT stockholders' equity:





  Common stock

511,628

309,589

  Retained earnings

337,417

217,972

  Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

(167)

5,087

Total UCT stockholders' equity

848,878

532,648

  Noncontrolling interest

43,770

18,566

Total equity

892,648

551,214

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,025,390

$

1,102,543







ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)







Fiscal Year Ended

December 31,

December 25,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$

126,385

$

80,390

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):




      Depreciation and amortization

70,877

46,635

Stock-based compensation

15,765

12,743

Deferred income taxes

(3,200)

375

Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

12,438

7,653

Gain from insurance proceeds

(7,332)

Others

220

(2,402)

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(52,975)

(32,693)

Inventories

(125,120)

(8,017)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,397)

1,243

Other non-current assets

(800)

(106)

Accounts payable

172,524

(12,559)

Accrued compensation and related benefits

1,795

9,696

Operating lease assets and liabilities

(1,141)

(1,111)

Income taxes payable

8,851

2,785

Other liabilities

(1,827)

(7,354)

Net cash provided by operating activities

213,063

97,278

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(59,342)

(36,427)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds

7,738

6,601

Settlement of forward contracts in conjunction with the acquisition of Ham-Let

(10,448)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(344,707)

Net cash used in investing activities

(406,759)

(29,826)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from bank borrowings

415,168

76,690

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

193,536

604

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(131,712)

(105,475)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(8,899)

Payment of contingent earn-out



(1,428)

Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units

(7,262)

(1,500)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

460,831

(31,109)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(954)

1,400

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

266,181

37,743

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

200,274

162,531

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

466,455

$

200,274

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)






















GAAP

Non-GAAP



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021


Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated

Revenues

$

533,859

$

81,277

$

615,136

$

533,859

$

81,277

$

615,136

Gross profit

$

99,926

$

29,160

$

129,086

$

101,964

$

30,183

$

132,147

Gross margin

18.7%

35.9%

21.0%

19.1%

37.1%

21.5%

Income from operations

$

52,391

$

10,341

$

62,732

$

63,007

$

14,507

$

77,514

Operating margin

9.8%

12.7%

10.2%

11.8%

17.9%

12.6%






























Three Months Ended











December 31, 2021











Products

Services

Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

99,926

$

29,160

$

129,086

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

658

1,023

1,681

Restructuring charges (2)

115



115

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

719



719

Fair value related adjustments (4)

546



546

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

101,964

$

30,183

$

132,147



















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

18.7%

35.9%

21.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.1%

1.2%

0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%



0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%



0.1%

Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.1%



0.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin

19.1%

37.1%

21.5%



















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

52,391

$

10,341

$

62,732

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

5,795

3,716

9,511

Restructuring charges (2)

(415)

24

(391)

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,241

426

4,667

Fair value related adjustments (4)

546



546

Acquisition related costs (5)

449



449

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

63,007

$

14,507

$

77,514



















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

9.8%

12.7%

10.2%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.1%

4.6%

1.5%

Restructuring charges (2)

-0.1%

0.1%

-0.1%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.8%

0.5%

0.8%

Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.1%

0.0%

0.1%

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.1%

0.0%

0.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin

11.8%

17.9%

12.6%



















1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents acquisition fair value adjustments related to inventories

5    Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 25,

September 24,

December 31,

December 25,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$

45,470

$

22,554

$

31,880

$

119,445

$

77,605

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511

4,950

9,512

33,423

19,799

Restructuring charges (2)

(391)

1,003

1,580

1,301

4,573

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,667

3,760

4,324

16,758

12,899

Fair value related adjustments (4)

546

3,266

2,288

22,999

7,624

Acquisition related costs (5)

449

1,024

105

9,984

1,024

Insurance proceeds (6)







(7,332)

Gain on the sale of property (7)









(1,352)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(2,336)

(2,521)

(2,760)

(12,804)

(8,200)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(2,400)

(525)

1,828

2,332

994

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$

55,516

$

33,511

$

48,757

$

186,106

$

114,966















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

62,732

$

33,174

$

50,584

$

185,673

$

121,370

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511

4,950

9,512

33,423

19,799

Restructuring charges (2)

(391)

1,003

1,580

1,301

4,433

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,667

3,760

4,324

16,758

12,899

Fair value related adjustments (4)

546



2,388

10,117

Acquisition related costs (5)

449

1,024

105

9,984

1,024

Gain on the sale of property (7)









(1,352)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

77,514

$

43,911

$

68,493

$

257,256

$

158,173















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

10.2%

9.0%

9.1%

8.8%

8.7%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.5%

1.3%

1.7%

1.6%

1.4%

Restructuring charges (2)

-0.1%

0.3%

0.4%

0.0%

0.3%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.8%

1.0%

0.8%

0.8%

0.9%

Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.1%

0.0%

0.4%

0.5%

0.0%

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.1%

0.3%

0.0%

0.5%

0.1%

Gain on the sale of property (7)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

-0.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin

12.6%

11.9%

12.4%

12.2%

11.3%















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

129,086

$

77,645

$

114,070

$

429,977

$

291,761

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,681

1,023

1,680

6,063

4,090

Restructuring charges (2)

115

242

684

1,005

988

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

719

696

534

2,649

2,112

Fair value related adjustments (4)

546



2,388

10,117

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

132,147

$

79,606

$

119,356

$

449,811

$

298,951















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

21.0%

21.0%

20.6%

20.5%

20.9%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%

0.0%

0.2%

0.0%

0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.1%

0.2%

0.1%

0.1%

0.2%

Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.1%

0.0%

0.4%

0.5%

0.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin

21.5%

21.5%

21.6%

21.4%

21.4%

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$

(7,643)

$

(6,091)

$

(8,233)

$

(31,357)

$

(21,699)

Restructuring charges (2)









140

Fair value related adjustments (4)



3,266

(100)

12,882

7,624

Insurance proceeds (6)







(7,332)

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$

(7,643)

$

(2,825)

$

(8,333)

$

(25,807)

$

(13,935)















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Reported net income on a GAAP basis

$

1.00

$

0.55

$

0.70

2.69

1.89

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.21

0.12

0.21

0.75

0.48

Restructuring charges (2)

(0.01)

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.11

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.10

0.09

0.10

0.38

0.32

Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.01

0.08

0.05

0.52

0.19

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.01

0.02



0.23

0.02

Insurance proceeds (6)







(0.16)

Gain on the sale of property (7)







-

(0.03)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(0.05)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.29)

(0.20)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(0.05)

(0.01)

0.04

0.05

0.02

Non-GAAP net income

$

1.22

$

0.81

$

1.07

$

4.20

$

2.80

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

45,525

41,353

45,404

44,351

41,074











































































ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 25,

September 24,

December 31,

December 25,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

(in thousands, except percentages)













Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

6,303

$

4,349

$

8,392

27,931

19,281

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

2,336

2,521

2,760

12,804

8,200

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

2,400

525

(1,828)

(2,332)

(994)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

11,039

$

7,395

$

9,324

$

38,403

$

26,487















Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

55,089

$

27,083

$

42,351

154,316

99,671

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511

4,950

9,512

33,423

19,799

Restructuring charges (2)

(391)

1,003

1,580

1,301

4,573

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,667

3,760

4,324

16,758

12,899

Fair value related adjustments (4)

546

3,266

2,288

22,999

7,624

Acquisition related costs (5)

449

1,024

105

9,984

1,024

Insurance proceeds (6)







(7,332)

Gain on the sale of property (7)





(100)



(1,352)

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

69,871

$

41,086

$

60,060

$

231,449

$

144,238

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

11.4%

16.1%

19.8%

18.1%

19.3%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

15.8%

18.0%

15.5%

16.6%

18.4%















1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories, contingent consideration, purchase obligation and forward hedge contracts

5    Represents costs related to acquisitions

6    Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018

7    Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea

8    Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate

9    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

