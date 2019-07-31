Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019.

"UCT delivered a strong second quarter, surpassing the top-end of our guided range for revenue, and reflecting solid execution despite ongoing market uncertainty," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "In light of these market dynamics, we will continue to optimize for cash generation through operational efficiencies and work to align our cost structure with the prevailing business environment."

Second Quarter 2019 GAAP Financial Results

Consolidated revenue was $265.4 million, an increase of 2.0% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 8.6% over the same period a year ago. SPS contributed $210.4 million and SSB added $55.0 million. Total gross margin was 18.2% compared to 17.2% last quarter and 15.9% for the same period a year ago.

Net loss was $0.2 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share. This compares to net income of $0.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the previous quarter, and net income of $19.0 million or $0.49 and $0.48 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Second Quarter 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Non-GAAP net income was $8.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share. This compares to $8.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $21.5 million or $0.55 for the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.2% compared to 6.1% in the previous quarter and 8.7% in the same period a year ago.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Third Quarter 2019 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $235.0 million to $255.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.00 and $0.10. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.11 and $0.21.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three months ended

Six months ended

June 28,

June 29,

June 28,

June 29, 2019

2018 2019

2018























Revenues $ 265,367

$ 290,213

$ 525,508

$ 605,055 Cost of goods sold

217,198



244,148



432,542



510,186 Gross profit

48,169



46,065



92,966



94,869























Operating expenses:





















Research and development

3,921



2,915



7,352



5,944 Sales and marketing

5,366



3,630



10,761



7,435 General and administrative

29,911



16,856



57,702



31,918 Total operating expenses

39,198



23,401



75,815



45,297 Income from operations

8,971



22,664



17,151



49,572 Interest and other income (expense), net

(6,390)



(809)



(11,709)



(483) Income before provision for income taxes

2,581



21,855



5,442



49,089 Income tax provision

2,835



2,895



4,342



5,388 Net income

(254)



18,960



1,100



43,701 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(52)



-



697



- Net income attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $ (202)

$ 18,960

$ 403

$ 43,701























Net income per share attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:





















Basic $ (0.01)

$ 0.49

$ 0.01

$ 1.16 Diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.48

$ 0.01

$ 1.14 Shares used in computing net income per share:





















Basic

39,399



38,802



39,261



37,763 Diluted

39,399



39,297



39,556



38,418

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















June 28,

December 28, 2019 2018 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 168,128

$ 144,145 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



98,306



106,956 Inventory



164,055



186,116 Other current assets



24,102



25,708 Total current assets



454,591



462,925













Equipment and leasehold improvements, net



144,505



143,459 Goodwill



166,654



150,226 Purchased intangibles, net



190,500



193,507 Deferred tax assets, net



12,244



10,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets



34,721



— Other non-current assets



5,743



5,193 Total assets

$ 1,008,958

$ 965,477













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 7,203

$ 9,671 Accounts payable



97,288



99,011 Operating lease liabilities



11,295



— Other current liabilities



39,183



30,616 Total current liabilities



154,969



139,298













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



330,895



331,549 Deferred tax liability



21,449



15,834 Operating lease liabilities



25,656



— Other long-term liabilities



21,501



27,808 Total liabilities



554,470



514,489













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



291,635



287,127 Retained earnings



150,121



149,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,655)



(547) Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity



439,101



436,298 Noncontrolling interest



15,387



14,690 Total stockholders' equity



454,488



450,988 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,008,958

$ 965,477

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands)









Six Months Ended

June 28,

June 29,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 1,100

$ 43,701 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 21,225

5,188 Stock-based compensation 5,777

4,920 Others (222)

(27) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 10,001

(8,758) Inventories 32,362

7,766 Prepaid expenses and other 3,705

(3,558) Deferred income taxes (2,077)

(113) Other non-current assets (566)

(313) Accounts payable (4,704)

(59,490) Accrued compensation and related benefits 3,358

(1,332) Income taxes payable (2,206)

(3,933) Other liabilities 264

3,903 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 68,017

(12,046) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (6,750)

(9,666) Acquisition of DMS (29,873)

— Proceeds from sale of equipment 458

— Net cash used for investing activities (36,165)

(9,666) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from bank borrowings 28,112

21,886 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 125

94,454 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases (32,389)

(19,148) Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units (1,394)

(2,618) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (5,546)

94,574 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,323)

(22) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 23,983

$ 72,840 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 144,145

68,306 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $168,128

$141,146

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





























GAAP

Non-GAAP



Three months ended

Three months ended



June 28, 2019

June 28, 2019



SPS

SSB

Consolidated

SPS

SSB

Consolidated Revenues

$ 210,390

$ 54,977

$ 265,367

$ 210,390

$ 54,977

$ 265,367 Gross profit

$ 29,316

$ 18,853

$ 48,169

$ 30,432

$ 19,560

$ 49,992 Gross margin

13.9%

34.3%

18.2%

14.5%

35.6%

18.8% Operating profit

$ 6,368

$ 2,603

$ 8,971

$ 10,324

$ 6,066

$ 16,390 Operating margin

3.0%

4.7%

3.4%

4.9%

11.0%

6.2%









































Three months ended















June 28, 2019















SPS

SSB

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)











Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 29,316

$ 18,853

$ 48,169 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-

1,023

1,023 Restructuring charges (2)

350

-

350 Fair value adjustments (5)

766

-

766 Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(316)

(316) Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 30,432

$ 19,560

$ 49,992

























Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin











Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

13.9%

34.3%

18.2% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.0%

1.9%

0.4% Restructuring charges (2)

0.2%

-

0.1% Fair value adjustments (5)

0.4%

-

0.2% Depreciation adjustments (6)

0.0%

-0.6%

-0.1% Non-GAAP gross margin

14.5%

35.6%

18.8%

























Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)











Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 6,368

$ 2,603

$ 8,971 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,230

3,823

5,053 Restructuring charges (2)

367

-

367 Executive transition costs (3)

382

-

382 Acquisition costs (4)

1,211

-

1,211 Fair value adjustments (5)

766

-

766 Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(360)

(360) Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 10,324

$ 6,066

$ 16,390

























Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin











Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

3.0%

4.7%

3.4% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.6%

7.0%

1.9% Restructuring charges (2)

0.2%

0.0%

0.1% Executive transition costs (3)

0.2%

0.0%

0.1% Acquisition costs (4)

0.6%

0.0%

0.5% Fair value adjustments (5)

0.4%

0.0%

0.3% Depreciation adjustments (6)

0.0%

-0.7%

-0.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

4.9%

11.0%

6.2%

























1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS 2 Represents severance costs and cost related to facility closures 3 Represents termination benefits paid to a former executive of the Company 4 Represents costs related to the QGT and DMS acquisitions 5 Fair value adjustment related to DMS' sold inventories 6 Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS



















Three Months Ended





June 28,

June 29,

March 29,





2019

2018

2019

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)













Reported net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. on a GAAP basis

$ (202)

$ 18,960

$ 605

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

5,053

1,098

4,854

Restructuring charges (2)

392

-

947

Executive transition costs (3)

382

1,400

-

Acquisition costs (4)

1,211

-

2,339

Fair value adjustments (5)

766

-

-

Depreciation adjustments (6)

(360)

-

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(1,407)

(296)

(1,563)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

2,344

303

958

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

$ 8,179

$ 21,465

$ 8,140

















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)













Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 8,971

$ 22,664

$ 8,180

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

5,053

1,098

4,854

Restructuring charges (2)

367

-

617

Executive transition costs (3)

382

1,400

-

Acquisition costs (4)

1,211

-

2,339

Fair value adjustments (5)

766

-

-

Depreciation adjustments (6)

(360)

-

-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 16,390

$ 25,162

$ 15,990

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin













Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

3.4%

7.8%

3.1%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.9%

0.4%

1.9%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.1%

0.0%

0.2%

Executive transition costs (3)

0.1%

0.5%

0.0%

Acquisition costs (4)

0.5%

0.0%

0.9%

Fair value adjustments (5)

0.3%

0.0%

0.0%

Depreciation adjustments (6)

-0.1%

0.0%

0.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin

6.2%

8.7%

6.1%

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)













Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 48,169

$ 46,065

$ 44,797

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,023

-

1,023

Restructuring charges (2)

350

-

515

Fair value adjustments (5)

766

-

-

Depreciation adjustments (6)

(316)









Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 49,992

$ 46,065

$ 46,335

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin













Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

18.2%

15.9%

17.2%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.4%

0.0%

0.4%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.1%

0.0%

0.2%

Fair value adjustments (5)

0.2%

0.0%

0.0%

Depreciation adjustments (6)

-0.1%

0.0%

0.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin

18.8%

15.9%

17.8%

















Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)













Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$ (6,390)

$ (809)

$ (5,319)

Restructuring charges (2)

(25)

-

(330)

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$ (6,415)

$ (809)

$ (5,649)

















1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS 2 Represents severance costs and cost related to facility closures 3 Represents termination benefits paid to a former executive of the Company 4 Represents costs related to the QGT and DMS acquisitions 5 Fair value adjustment related to DMS' sold inventories 6 Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets 7 Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below 8 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.



Three Months Ended





June 28,

June 29,

March 29,





2019

2018

2019

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share













Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$ (0.01)

$ 0.48

$ 0.02

Amortization of intangible assets

0.13

0.03

0.12

Restructuring charges

0.01

-

0.03

Executive transition costs

0.01

0.04

-

Acquisition costs

0.03

-

0.06

Fair value adjustments

0.02

-

-

Depreciation adjustments

(0.01)

-

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.04)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance

0.06

0.01

0.02

Non-GAAP net income

$ 0.21

$ 0.55

$ 0.21

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-gaap basis

39,734

39,297

39,448



















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE



Three Months Ended





June 28,

June 29,

March 29,





2019

2018

2019

(in thousands, except percentages)













Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 2,835

$ 2,895

$ 1,507

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

1,407

296

1,563

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (2)

(2,344)

(303)

(958)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 1,898

$ 2,888

$ 2,112

















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 2,581

$ 21,855

$ 2,861

Amortization of intangible assets

5,053

1,098

4,854

Restructuring charges

392

-

947

Executive transition costs

382

1,400

-

Acquisition costs

1,211

-

2,339

Fair value adjustments

766

-

-

Depreciation adjustments

(360)

-

-

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 10,025

$ 24,353

$ 11,001

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

109.8%

13.2%

52.7%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

18.9%

11.9%

19.2%





1 Tax effect of items (1) through (4) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate 2 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

