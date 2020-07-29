Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Jul 29, 2020, 16:05 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 26, 2020.

"UCT delivered record revenue and profitability in the second quarter on increased demand across all areas of our business," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "A recovery in wafer starts drove our Services business upwards, and ongoing momentum in the equipment market led to an increase in our Products business. I want to thank our dedicated employees worldwide for their commitment to quality and solid execution in a challenging environment. UCT's results are a powerful testament to the engagement and loyalty of our customers, demonstrating growth across the board."

Second Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $344.8 million. SPS contributed $277.9 million and SSB added $66.9 million. Total gross margin was 21.4%, operating margin was 8.9%, and net income was $21.3 million or $0.53 and $0.52 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $320.9 million, gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 7.0%, and net income of $9.4 million or $0.24 and $0.23 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 22.0%, operating margin was 11.7%, and net income was $30.5 million or $0.75 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 20.9%, operating margin of 9.9%, and net income of $21.0 million or $0.52 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2020 Outlook

Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $320.0 million to $360.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.40 and $0.56. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.56 and $0.72.   

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto, Vice President Investor Relations
[email protected]

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 26, 

June 28, 

June 26, 

June 28, 

2020

2019

2020

2019












Revenues:










Product

$

277,892

$

210,390

$

537,275

$

410,635

Services

66,890

54,977

128,403

114,873

Total revenues

344,782

265,367

665,678

525,508

Cost of revenues:










Product

229,276

181,073

444,031

355,637

Services

41,628

36,125

82,107

76,905

Total cost of revenues

270,904

217,198

526,138

432,542

Gross profit

73,878

48,169

139,540

92,966

Operating expenses:










Research and development

3,827

3,921

7,251

7,352

Sales and marketing

5,876

5,366

11,668

10,761

General and administrative

33,350

29,911

67,247

57,702

Total operating expenses

43,053

39,198

86,166

75,815

Income from operations

30,825

8,971

53,374

17,151

Interest income

158

151

470

342

Interest expense

(3,773)

(6,674)

(8,961)

(13,263)

Other income (expense), net

560

133

(2,131)

1,212

Income before provision for income taxes

27,770

2,581

42,752

5,442

Provision for income taxes

5,691

2,835

10,156

4,342

Net income (loss)

22,079

(254)

32,596

1,100

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

815

(52)

1,910

697

Net income (loss) attributable to UCT

$

21,264

$

(202)

$

30,686

$

403












Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:

Basic

$

0.53

$

(0.01)

$

0.77

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.52

$

(0.01)

$

0.75

$

0.01

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:










Basic

40,087

39,399

39,952

39,261

Diluted

40,834

39,399

40,774

39,556

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)









June 26, 

December 27,

2020

2019

ASSETS





Current assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents

$

214,364

$

162,531

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance

138,886

112,694

  Inventories

193,827

172,420

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,660

19,400

Total current assets

565,737

467,045







Property, plant and equipment, net

148,143

145,272

Goodwill

171,132

171,087

Intangibles assets, net

170,419

180,318

Deferred tax assets, net

15,517

15,498

Operating lease right-of-use assets

38,895

34,877

Other non-current assets

4,919

5,209

Total assets

$

1,114,762

$

1,019,306







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





  Bank borrowings

$

7,735

$

8,842

  Accounts payable

140,082

133,058

  Accrued compensation and related benefits

27,668

24,825

  Operating lease liabilities

12,069

13,179

  Other current liabilities

39,337

30,694

Total current liabilities

226,891

210,598







Bank borrowings, net of current portion

322,132

283,390

Deferred tax liabilities 

25,183

25,183

Operating lease liabilities

33,455

28,828

Other liabilities

18,979

18,800

Total liabilities

626,640

566,799







Equity:





UCT stockholders' equity:





  Common stock

302,721

297,693

  Retained earnings

171,053

140,367

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,343)

(1,334)

Total UCT stockholders' equity

470,431

436,726

  Noncontrolling interest

17,691

15,781

Total equity

488,122

452,507

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,114,762

$

1,019,306

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)







Six Months Ended

June 26, 

June 28, 

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$

32,596

$

1,100

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):




      Depreciation and amortization

23,403

21,225

Stock-based compensation

6,150

5,777

Deferred income taxes

(17)

(2,077)

Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

4,186

52

Others

(239)

(274)

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(26,040)

10,001

Inventories

(21,459)

32,362

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,567)

3,705

Other non-current assets

290

(566)

Accounts payable

6,520

(4,704)

Accrued compensation and related benefits

2,832

3,358

Operating lease assets and liabilities

(510)

467

Income taxes payable

4,887

(2,206)

Other liabilities

2,153

(203)

Net cash provided by operating activities

33,185

68,017

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(17,049)

(6,750)

Acquisition of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC



(29,873)

Proceeds from sale of equipment, including insurance proceeds

2,922

458

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,127)

(36,165)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from bank borrowings

60,478

28,112

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

260

125

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(26,261)

(32,389)

Withholding tax on employee equity compensation

(1,382)

(1,394)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

33,095

(5,546)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(320)

(2,323)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

51,833

23,983

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

162,531

144,145

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

214,364

$

168,128

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION 

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)






















GAAP

Non-GAAP



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020


SPS

SSB

Consolidated

SPS

SSB

Consolidated

Revenues

$

277,892

$

66,890

$

344,782

$

277,892

$

66,890

$

344,782

Gross profit

$

48,616

$

25,262

$

73,878

$

49,595

$

26,284

$

75,879

Gross margin

17.5%

37.8%

21.4%

17.8%

39.3%

22.0%

Income from operations

$

24,269

$

6,556

$

30,825

$

29,042

$

11,408

$

40,450

Operating margin

8.7%

9.8%

8.9%

10.5%

17.1%

11.7%






























Three Months Ended











June 26, 2020











SPS

SSB

Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

48,616

$

25,262

$

73,878

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-

1,022

1,022

Restructuring charges (2)

253

-

253

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

726

-

726

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

49,595

$

26,284

$

75,879



















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

17.5%

37.8%

21.4%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.0%

1.5%

0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.1%

-

0.1%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%

-

0.2%

Non-GAAP gross margin

17.8%

39.3%

22.0%



















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

24,269

$

6,556

$

30,825

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,173

3,776

4,949

Restructuring charges (2)

654

918

1,572

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

2,946

158

3,104

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

29,042

$

11,408

$

40,450



















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

8.7%

9.8%

8.9%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.4%

5.6%

1.4%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.3%

1.4%

0.5%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

1.1%

0.3%

0.9%

Non-GAAP operating margin

10.5%

17.1%

11.7%



















1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS









Three Months Ended


June 26, 

June 28, 

March 27,


2020

2019

2020

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$ 21,264

$     (202)

$    9,423

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,949

5,053

4,951

Restructuring charges (2)

1,572

774

1,600

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,104

3,091

2,752

Fair value adjustments (4)

1,209

766

2,948

Acquisition related costs (5)

-

1,211

-

Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(360)

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(2,037)

(1,991)

(2,291)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

470

2,344

1,663

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$ 30,531

$ 10,686

$  21,046







Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 30,825

$   8,971

$  22,550

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,949

5,053

4,951

Restructuring charges (2)

1,572

749

1,600

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,104

3,091

2,752

Fair value adjustments (4)

-

766

-

Acquisition related costs (5)

-

1,211

-

Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(360)

-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 40,450

$ 19,481

$  31,853







Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

8.9%

3.4%

7.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.4%

1.9%

1.5%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.5%

0.2%

0.5%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.9%

1.2%

0.9%

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.3%

0.0%

Acquisition related costs (5)

0.0%

0.5%

0.0%

Depreciation adjustments (6)

0.0%

-0.1%

0.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin

11.7%

7.4%

9.9%







Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 73,878

$ 48,169

$  65,662

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,022

1,023

1,023

Restructuring charges (2)

253

350

233

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

726

509

307

Fair value adjustments (4)

-

766

-

Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(316)

-

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 75,879

$ 50,501

$  67,225







Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

21.4%

18.2%

20.5%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%

0.4%

0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)

0.1%

0.1%

0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%

0.2%

0.1%

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.2%

0.0%

Depreciation adjustments (6)

0.0%

-0.1%

0.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin

22.0%

19.0%

20.9%







Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$ (3,055)

$ (6,390)

$   (7,567)

Restructuring charges (2)

-

(25)

-

Fair value adjustments (4)

1,209

-

2,948

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$ (1,846)

$ (6,415)

$   (4,619)

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS









Three Months Ended


June 26, 

June 28, 

March 27,


2020

2019

2020

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$     0.52

$   (0.01)

$      0.23

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.12

0.13

0.12

Restructuring charges (2)

0.04

0.02

0.04

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.08

0.08

0.07

Fair value adjustments (4)

0.03

0.02

0.08

Acquisition related costs (5)

-

0.03

-

Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(0.01)

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.06)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

0.01

0.06

0.04

Non-GAAP net income

$     0.75

$     0.27

$      0.52

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

40,834

39,734

40,704







ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE


Three Months Ended


June 26, 

June 28, 

March 27,


2020

2019

2020

(in thousands, except percentages)





Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$   5,691

$   2,835

$    4,465

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

2,037

1,991

2,291

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

(470)

(2,344)

(1,663)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$   7,258

$   2,482

$    5,093







Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 27,770

$   2,581

$  14,983

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,949

5,053

4,951

Restructuring charges (2)

1,572

774

1,600

Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,104

3,091

2,752

Fair value adjustments (4)

1,209

766

2,948

Acquisition related costs (5)

-

1,211

-

Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(360)

-

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 38,604

$ 13,116

$  27,234

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

20.5%

109.8%

29.8%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

18.8%

18.9%

18.7%

1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, DMS' sold inventories

5    Represents costs related to the acquisition of DMS

6    Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets

7    Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below

8    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect. 

