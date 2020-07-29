Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 26, 2020.

"UCT delivered record revenue and profitability in the second quarter on increased demand across all areas of our business," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "A recovery in wafer starts drove our Services business upwards, and ongoing momentum in the equipment market led to an increase in our Products business. I want to thank our dedicated employees worldwide for their commitment to quality and solid execution in a challenging environment. UCT's results are a powerful testament to the engagement and loyalty of our customers, demonstrating growth across the board."

Second Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $344.8 million. SPS contributed $277.9 million and SSB added $66.9 million. Total gross margin was 21.4%, operating margin was 8.9%, and net income was $21.3 million or $0.53 and $0.52 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $320.9 million, gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 7.0%, and net income of $9.4 million or $0.24 and $0.23 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 22.0%, operating margin was 11.7%, and net income was $30.5 million or $0.75 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 20.9%, operating margin of 9.9%, and net income of $21.0 million or $0.52 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2020 Outlook

Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $320.0 million to $360.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.40 and $0.56. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.56 and $0.72.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 26,

June 28,

June 26,

June 28, 2020

2019

2020

2019























Revenues:





















Product $ 277,892

$ 210,390

$ 537,275

$ 410,635 Services

66,890



54,977



128,403



114,873 Total revenues

344,782



265,367



665,678



525,508 Cost of revenues:





















Product

229,276



181,073



444,031



355,637 Services

41,628



36,125



82,107



76,905 Total cost of revenues

270,904



217,198



526,138



432,542 Gross profit

73,878



48,169



139,540



92,966 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

3,827



3,921



7,251



7,352 Sales and marketing

5,876



5,366



11,668



10,761 General and administrative

33,350



29,911



67,247



57,702 Total operating expenses

43,053



39,198



86,166



75,815 Income from operations

30,825



8,971



53,374



17,151 Interest income

158



151



470



342 Interest expense

(3,773)



(6,674)



(8,961)



(13,263) Other income (expense), net

560



133



(2,131)



1,212 Income before provision for income taxes

27,770



2,581



42,752



5,442 Provision for income taxes

5,691



2,835



10,156



4,342 Net income (loss)

22,079



(254)



32,596



1,100 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

815



(52)



1,910



697 Net income (loss) attributable to UCT $ 21,264

$ (202)

$ 30,686

$ 403























Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT common stockholders: Basic $ 0.53

$ (0.01)

$ 0.77

$ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.52

$ (0.01)

$ 0.75

$ 0.01 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:





















Basic

40,087



39,399



39,952



39,261 Diluted

40,834



39,399



40,774



39,556

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















June 26,

December 27, 2020 2019 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 214,364

$ 162,531 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



138,886



112,694 Inventories



193,827



172,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18,660



19,400 Total current assets



565,737



467,045













Property, plant and equipment, net



148,143



145,272 Goodwill



171,132



171,087 Intangibles assets, net



170,419



180,318 Deferred tax assets, net



15,517



15,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets



38,895



34,877 Other non-current assets



4,919



5,209 Total assets

$ 1,114,762

$ 1,019,306













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 7,735

$ 8,842 Accounts payable



140,082



133,058 Accrued compensation and related benefits



27,668



24,825 Operating lease liabilities



12,069



13,179 Other current liabilities



39,337



30,694 Total current liabilities



226,891



210,598













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



322,132



283,390 Deferred tax liabilities



25,183



25,183 Operating lease liabilities



33,455



28,828 Other liabilities



18,979



18,800 Total liabilities



626,640



566,799













Equity:











UCT stockholders' equity:











Common stock



302,721



297,693 Retained earnings



171,053



140,367 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,343)



(1,334) Total UCT stockholders' equity



470,431



436,726 Noncontrolling interest



17,691



15,781 Total equity



488,122



452,507 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,114,762

$ 1,019,306

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)













Six Months Ended

June 26,

June 28,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 32,596

$ 1,100 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):









Depreciation and amortization

23,403



21,225 Stock-based compensation

6,150



5,777 Deferred income taxes

(17)



(2,077) Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability

4,186



52 Others

(239)



(274) Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(26,040)



10,001 Inventories

(21,459)



32,362 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,567)



3,705 Other non-current assets

290



(566) Accounts payable

6,520



(4,704) Accrued compensation and related benefits

2,832



3,358 Operating lease assets and liabilities

(510)



467 Income taxes payable

4,887



(2,206) Other liabilities

2,153



(203) Net cash provided by operating activities

33,185



68,017 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(17,049)



(6,750) Acquisition of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC

—



(29,873) Proceeds from sale of equipment, including insurance proceeds

2,922



458 Net cash used in investing activities

(14,127)



(36,165) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank borrowings

60,478



28,112 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

260



125 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(26,261)



(32,389) Withholding tax on employee equity compensation

(1,382)



(1,394) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

33,095



(5,546) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(320)



(2,323) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

51,833



23,983 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

162,531



144,145 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 214,364

$ 168,128

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)











































GAAP



Non-GAAP





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020



SPS

SSB

Consolidated

SPS

SSB

Consolidated Revenues

$ 277,892

$ 66,890

$ 344,782

$ 277,892

$ 66,890

$ 344,782 Gross profit

$ 48,616

$ 25,262

$ 73,878

$ 49,595

$ 26,284

$ 75,879 Gross margin



17.5%



37.8%



21.4%



17.8%



39.3%



22.0% Income from operations

$ 24,269

$ 6,556

$ 30,825

$ 29,042

$ 11,408

$ 40,450 Operating margin



8.7%



9.8%



8.9%



10.5%



17.1%



11.7%



























































Three Months Ended





















June 26, 2020





















SPS

SSB

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 48,616

$ 25,262

$ 73,878 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



-



1,022



1,022 Restructuring charges (2)



253



-



253 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



726



-



726 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 49,595

$ 26,284

$ 75,879





































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



17.5%



37.8%



21.4% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.0%



1.5%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)



0.1%



-



0.1% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.2%



-



0.2% Non-GAAP gross margin



17.8%



39.3%



22.0%





































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 24,269

$ 6,556

$ 30,825 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1,173



3,776



4,949 Restructuring charges (2)



654



918



1,572 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



2,946



158



3,104 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 29,042

$ 11,408

$ 40,450





































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



8.7%



9.8%



8.9% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.4%



5.6%



1.4% Restructuring charges (2)



0.3%



1.4%



0.5% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



1.1%



0.3%



0.9% Non-GAAP operating margin



10.5%



17.1%



11.7%





































1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

















Three Months Ended



June 26,

June 28,

March 27,



2020

2019

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$ 21,264

$ (202)

$ 9,423 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,949

5,053

4,951 Restructuring charges (2)

1,572

774

1,600 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,104

3,091

2,752 Fair value adjustments (4)

1,209

766

2,948 Acquisition related costs (5)

-

1,211

- Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(360)

- Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(2,037)

(1,991)

(2,291) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

470

2,344

1,663 Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$ 30,531

$ 10,686

$ 21,046













Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 30,825

$ 8,971

$ 22,550 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,949

5,053

4,951 Restructuring charges (2)

1,572

749

1,600 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,104

3,091

2,752 Fair value adjustments (4)

-

766

- Acquisition related costs (5)

-

1,211

- Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(360)

- Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 40,450

$ 19,481

$ 31,853













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

8.9%

3.4%

7.0% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.4%

1.9%

1.5% Restructuring charges (2)

0.5%

0.2%

0.5% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.9%

1.2%

0.9% Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.3%

0.0% Acquisition related costs (5)

0.0%

0.5%

0.0% Depreciation adjustments (6)

0.0%

-0.1%

0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin

11.7%

7.4%

9.9%













Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 73,878

$ 48,169

$ 65,662 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,022

1,023

1,023 Restructuring charges (2)

253

350

233 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

726

509

307 Fair value adjustments (4)

-

766

- Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(316)

- Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 75,879

$ 50,501

$ 67,225













Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

21.4%

18.2%

20.5% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%

0.4%

0.3% Restructuring charges (2)

0.1%

0.1%

0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.2%

0.2%

0.1% Fair value adjustments (4)

0.0%

0.2%

0.0% Depreciation adjustments (6)

0.0%

-0.1%

0.0% Non-GAAP gross margin

22.0%

19.0%

20.9%













Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$ (3,055)

$ (6,390)

$ (7,567) Restructuring charges (2)

-

(25)

- Fair value adjustments (4)

1,209

-

2,948 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$ (1,846)

$ (6,415)

$ (4,619)

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

















Three Months Ended



June 26,

June 28,

March 27,



2020

2019

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$ 0.52

$ (0.01)

$ 0.23 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.12

0.13

0.12 Restructuring charges (2)

0.04

0.02

0.04 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.08

0.08

0.07 Fair value adjustments (4)

0.03

0.02

0.08 Acquisition related costs (5)

-

0.03

- Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(0.01)

- Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.06) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

0.01

0.06

0.04 Non-GAAP net income

$ 0.75

$ 0.27

$ 0.52 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis 40,834

39,734

40,704













ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE



Three Months Ended



June 26,

June 28,

March 27,



2020

2019

2020 (in thousands, except percentages)











Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 5,691

$ 2,835

$ 4,465 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

2,037

1,991

2,291 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

(470)

(2,344)

(1,663) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 7,258

$ 2,482

$ 5,093













Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 27,770

$ 2,581

$ 14,983 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4,949

5,053

4,951 Restructuring charges (2)

1,572

774

1,600 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,104

3,091

2,752 Fair value adjustments (4)

1,209

766

2,948 Acquisition related costs (5)

-

1,211

- Depreciation adjustments (6)

-

(360)

- Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 38,604

$ 13,116

$ 27,234 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

20.5%

109.8%

29.8% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

18.8%

18.9%

18.7%



1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, DMS' sold inventories 5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of DMS 6 Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets 7 Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below 8 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

