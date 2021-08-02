Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2021.

"UCT delivered strong second quarter results driven by disciplined execution in a robust demand environment across all of our end markets," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "These results demonstrate that UCT's diversified suite of capabilities and ability to deliver are enabling us to play a larger, more valuable role in the semiconductor ecosystem."

Second Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $515.2 million. Products contributed $442.5 million and Services added $72.7 million. Total gross margin was 19.4%, operating margin was 6.2%, and net income was $17.1 million or $0.39 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $417.6 million, gross margin of 20.8%, operating margin of 9.7%, and net income of $25.0 million or $0.62 and $0.60 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.2%, operating margin was 11.7%, and net income was $43.7 million or $0.99 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.3%, operating margin of 12.2%, and net income of $38.2 million or $0.92 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $520.0 million to $560.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.68 and $0.85. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.94 and $1.10.

Conference Call

The call will take place on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 pm ET) and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10158101. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 25,

June 26,

June 25,

June 26,

2021

2020

2021

2020























Revenues:





















Product $ 442,515

$ 277,892

$ 788,131

$ 537,275 Services

72,685



66,890



144,696



128,403 Total revenues

515,200



344,782



932,827



665,678 Cost of revenues:





















Product

367,919



229,276



651,488



444,031 Services

47,398



41,628



94,518



82,107 Total cost of revenues

415,317



270,904



746,006



526,138 Gross profit

99,883



73,878



186,821



139,540 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

6,066



3,827



10,274



7,251 Sales and marketing

12,652



5,876



20,260



11,668 General and administrative

49,218



33,350



83,930



67,247 Total operating expenses

67,936



43,053



114,464



86,166 Income from operations

31,947



30,825



72,357



53,374 Interest income

59



158



157



470 Interest expense

(7,059)



(3,773)



(10,664)



(8,961) Other income (expense), net

(711)



560



(4,974)



(2,131) Income before provision for income taxes

24,236



27,770



56,876



42,752 Provision for income taxes

6,221



5,691



13,236



10,156 Net income

18,015



22,079



43,640



32,596 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

917



815



1,545



1,910 Net income attributable to UCT $ 17,098

$ 21,264

$ 42,095

$ 30,686























Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:





















Basic $ 0.39

$ 0.53

$ 1.00

$ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.52

$ 0.98

$ 0.75 Shares used in computing net income per share:





















Basic

43,328



40,087



41,946



39,952 Diluted

44,253



40,834



42,948



40,774



ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















June 25,

December 25,



2021

2020 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 451,401

$ 200,274 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



210,426



145,539 Inventories



301,956



180,385 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



35,506



18,895 Total current assets



999,289



545,093













Property, plant and equipment, net



218,295



159,150 Goodwill



257,179



171,132 Intangibles assets, net



270,518



160,519 Deferred tax assets, net



23,288



23,513 Operating lease right-of-use assets



69,809



37,821 Other non-current assets



8,277



5,315 Total assets

$ 1,846,655

$ 1,102,543













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 21,594

$ 7,361 Accounts payable



231,002



121,328 Accrued compensation and related benefits



43,911



34,532 Operating lease liabilities



15,966



11,721 Other current liabilities



42,487



26,335 Total current liabilities



354,960



201,277













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



573,116



261,619 Deferred tax liabilities



45,497



33,571 Operating lease liabilities



54,274



31,050 Other liabilities



30,088



23,812 Total liabilities



1,057,935



551,329













Equity:











UCT stockholders' equity:











Common stock



502,873



309,589 Retained earnings



260,067



217,972 Accumulated other comprehensive gain



4,586



5,087 Total UCT stockholders' equity



767,526



532,648 Noncontrolling interest



21,194



18,566 Total equity



788,720



551,214 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,846,655

$ 1,102,543















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)













Six Months Ended

June 25,

June 26,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 43,640

$ 32,596 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):









Depreciation and amortization

30,906



23,403 Stock-based compensation

7,169



6,150 Deferred income taxes

877



(17) Change in the fair value of financial instruments

12,987



4,186 Gain from insurance proceeds

(7,332)



— Others

231



(239) Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(13,254)



(26,040) Inventories

(41,271)



(21,459) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(328)



(1,567) Other non-current assets

(713)



290 Accounts payable

80,768



6,520 Accrued compensation and related benefits

(1,084)



2,832 Operating lease assets and liabilities

(575)



(510) Income taxes payable

948



4,887 Other liabilities

3,756



2,153 Net cash provided by operating activities

116,725



33,185 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(22,702)



(17,049) Proceeds from sale of equipment, including insurance proceeds

7,399



2,922 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(355,155)



— Net cash used in investing activities

(370,458)



(14,127) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank borrowings

371,486



60,478 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

193,138



260 Principal payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(43,370)



(26,261) Payments of debt issuance costs

(8,899)



— Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units

(7,013)



(1,382) Others

(128)



— Net cash provided by financing activities

505,214



33,095 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(354)



(320) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

251,127



51,833 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

200,274



162,531 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 451,401

$ 214,364

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)











































GAAP



Non-GAAP





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021



Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated Revenues

$ 442,515

$ 72,685

$ 515,200

$ 442,515

$ 72,685

$ 515,200 Gross profit

$ 74,596

$ 25,287

$ 99,883

$ 83,052

$ 26,309

$ 109,361 Gross margin



16.9%



34.8%



19.4%



18.8%



36.2%



21.2% Income from operations

$ 24,023

$ 7,924

$ 31,947

$ 48,297

$ 12,133

$ 60,430 Operating margin



5.4%



10.9%



6.2%



10.9%



16.7%



11.7%



























































Three Months Ended





















June 25, 2021





















Products

Services

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 74,596

$ 25,287

$ 99,883 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



658



1,022



1,680 Restructuring charges (2)



201



-



201 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



414



-



414 Fair value related adjustments (4)



7,183









7,183 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 83,052

$ 26,309

$ 109,361





































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



16.9%



34.8%



19.4% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.1%



1.4%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)



0.1%



-



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.1%



-



0.1% Fair value related adjustments (4)



1.6%



-



1.4% Non-GAAP gross margin



18.8%



36.2%



21.2%





































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 24,023

$ 7,924

$ 31,947 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



5,795



3,716



9,511 Restructuring charges (2)



(68)



40



(28) Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,271



453



3,724 Fair value related adjustments (4)



7,183



-



7,183 Acquisition related costs (5)



8,093



-



8,093 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 48,297

$ 12,133

$ 60,430





































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



5.4%



10.9%



6.2% Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1.3%



5.1%



1.8% Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%



0.1%



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.8%



0.6%



0.7% Fair value related adjustments (4)



1.6%



0.0%



1.4% Acquisition related costs (5)



1.8%



0.0%



1.6% Non-GAAP operating margin



10.9%



16.7%



11.7%





































1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Represents acquisition fair value related adjustments 5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS



















Three Months Ended

June 25,

June 26,

March 26,

2021

2020

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis $ 17,098

$ 21,264

$ 24,997 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511



4,949



4,889 Restructuring charges (2)

(28)



1,572



140 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,724



3,104



4,043 Fair value related adjustments (4)

8,583



1,209



11,582 Acquisition related costs (5)

8,093



-



1,337 Insurance proceeds (6)

-



-



(7,332) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(5,259)



(2,037)



(2,639) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

1,956



470



1,140 Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT $ 43,678

$ 30,531

$ 38,157

















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis $ 31,947

$ 30,825

$ 40,410 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511



4,949



4,889 Restructuring charges (2)

(28)



1,572



140 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,724



3,104



4,043 Fair value related adjustments (4)

7,183



-



- Acquisition related costs (5)

8,093



-



1,337 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 60,430

$ 40,450

$ 50,819

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

6.2%



8.9%



9.7% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.8%



1.4%



1.2% Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%



0.5%



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.7%



0.9%



1.0% Fair value related adjustments (4)

1.4%



0.0%



0.0% Acquisition related costs (5)

1.6%



0.0%



0.3% Non-GAAP operating margin

11.7%



11.7%



12.2%

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 99,883

$ 73,878

$ 86,938 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,680



1,022



1,022 Restructuring charges (2)

201



253



6 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

414



726



980 Fair value related adjustments (4)

7,183



-



- Non-GAAP gross profit $ 109,361

$ 75,879

$ 88,946

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

19.4%



21.4%



20.8% Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3%



0.3%



0.3% Restructuring charges (2)

0.0%



0.1%



0.0% Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.1%



0.2%



0.2% Fair value related adjustments (4)

1.4%



0.0%



0.0% Non-GAAP gross margin

21.2%



22.0%



21.3%

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (7,711)

$ (3,055)

$ (7,770) Fair value related adjustments (4)

1,400



1,209



11,582 Insurance proceeds (6)

-



-



(7,332) Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (6,311)

$ (1,846)

$ (3,520)

















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported net income on a GAAP basis $ 0.39

$ 0.52

$ 0.60 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.22



0.12



0.12 Restructuring charges (2)

(0.00)



0.04



0.00 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.09



0.08



0.10 Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.19



0.03



0.28 Acquisition related costs (5)

0.18



-



0.03 Insurance proceeds (6)

-



-



(0.18) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(0.12)



(0.05)



(0.06) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

0.04



0.01



0.03 Non-GAAP net income $ 0.99

$ 0.75

$ 0.92 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis

44,253



40,834



41,639

















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE



















Three Months Ended

June 25,

June 26,

March 26,

2021

2020

2021 (in thousands, except percentages)















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 6,221

$ 5,691

$ 7,015 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

5,259



2,037



2,639 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)

(1,956)



(470)



(1,140) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,524

$ 7,258

$ 8,514

















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 24,236

$ 27,770

$ 32,640 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

9,511



4,949



4,889 Restructuring charges (2)

(28)



1,572



140 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

3,724



3,104



4,043 Fair value related adjustments (4)

8,583



1,209



11,582 Acquisition related costs (5)

8,093



-



1,337 Insurance proceeds (6)

-



-



(7,332) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 54,119

$ 38,604

$ 47,299 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

25.7%



20.5%



21.5% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

17.6%



18.8%



18.0%

















1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Represents acquisition related fair value adjustments and fair value adjustments of contingent consideration, purchase obligation and forward hedge contracts 5 Represents costs related to acquisitions 6 Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018 7 Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below 8 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.