Ultra Clean Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2018.

"The addition of a new, recurring revenue stream from Quantum late in the third quarter helped to offset the pause in the semiconductor capital equipment investment cycle," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "By expanding our core products and systems business to include a services component, we can play a larger, more vital role creating and capturing value for our existing and new top-tier OEM and IDM customers. We remain very positive on the industry's long-term drivers and will continue to execute on our growth strategy, extending our position as a leading supplier to the semiconductor market."

GAAP Financial Results

The financial information presented for the third quarter of 2018 includes five weeks of operations of Quantum Global Technologies, which UCT acquired on August 27, 2018.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $234.1 million, a decrease of 19.3% compared to the second quarter and a decrease of 3.5% compared to the same period a year ago.

Gross margin was 15.0% compared to 15.9% last quarter and 17.6% a year ago. Operating margin was 0.4% compared to 7.8% last quarter and 9.6% for the same period last year.

Net loss for the third quarter was $6.0 million or $0.15 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $19.0 million or $0.49 and $0.48 per basic and diluted share in the previous quarter, and net income of $19.7 million or $0.59 and $0.57 per basic and diluted share last year.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $160.3 million, an increase of $19.2 million compared to the second quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Results

Non-GAAP net income was $11.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $21.5 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the previous quarter and non-GAAP net income of $21.3 million or $0.62 for the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.4% compared to 8.7% in the previous quarter and 10.1% in the same period a year ago.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Outlook

The Company expects revenue to be between $240 million to $260 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.30. The Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.32.

Conference Call

UCT will conduct a conference call today, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, beginning at 1:45 p.m. PT.

The call-in number is (844) 826-3034 (domestic) and (412) 317-5179 (international). A replay of the conference will be available for seven days following the call at (877) 344-7529 (domestic) and (412) 317-0088 (international). The confirmation number for live broadcast and replay is 10124276.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor and display related industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates,", "projection", "outlook", "forecast", "believes," "plan," "expect," "future,"' "intends," "may," "will," "estimates,", "see", "predicts," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and our fourth quarter 2018 outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors", "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales $ 234,079 $ 242,610 $ 839,134 $ 675,465 Cost of goods sold 199,084 199,914 709,270 551,903 Gross profit 34,995 42,696 129,864 123,562 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,284 2,722 9,228 8,402 Sales and marketing 3,839 3,662 11,274 10,064 General and administrative 26,950 13,050 58,868 37,656 Total operating expenses 34,073 19,434 79,370 56,122 Income from operations 922 23,262 50,494 67,440 Interest and other income (expense), net (2,766) (19) (3,249) (2,077) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (1,844) 23,243 47,245 65,363 Income tax provision 4,596 3,527 9,984 11,127 Net income (loss) (6,440) 19,716 37,261 54,236 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (443) - (443) - Net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $ (5,997) $ 19,716 $ 37,704 $ 54,236 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ (0.15) $ 0.59 $ 0.99 $ 1.63 Diluted $ (0.15) $ 0.57 $ 0.97 $ 1.59 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 38,930 33,540 38,152 33,342 Diluted 38,930 34,360 38,745 34,216

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands) September 28, December 29, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,340 $ 68,306 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 95,056 90,213 Inventory 198,578 236,840 Other current assets 30,873 12,089 Total current assets 484,847 407,448 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 133,746 32,246 Goodwill 151,869 85,248 Purchased intangibles, net 203,180 31,587 Deferred tax assets, net 4,918 4,951 Other non-current assets 8,072 1,932 Total assets $ 986,632 $ 563,412 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank borrowings $ 42,818 $ 12,381 Accounts payable 95,178 173,521 Other current liabilities 37,627 21,445 Total current liabilities 175,623 207,347 Bank borrowings, net of current portion 330,984 39,893 Deferred tax liability 9,868 9,981 Other long-term liabilities 23,409 5,886 Total liabilities 539,884 263,107 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 283,995 185,336 Retained earnings 150,826 113,122 Accumulated other comprehensive income (43) 1,847 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity 434,778 300,305 Noncontrolling interest 11,970 - Total stockholders' equity 446,748 300,305 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 986,632 $ 563,412

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 28, September 29, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 37,261 $ 54,236 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed): Depreciation and amortization 10,730 7,703 Stock-based compensation 7,133 5,059 Change in the fair value of financial instruments (499) (278) Others 1,352 72 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,730 (32,387) Inventories 37,816 (60,484) Prepaid expenses and other (6,292) (4,386) Deferred income taxes 68 (224) Other non-current assets (297) (486) Accounts payable (86,699) 57,695 Accrued compensation and related benefits 5,332 4,514 Income taxes payable (3,969) 4,614 Other liabilities (335) 1,978 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,331 37,626 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (15,526) (12,534) Acquisition of Quantum, net of cash acquired (290,462) — Net cash used for investing activities (305,988) (12,534) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank borrowings 382,184 8,172 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 94,471 1,689 Principal payments on bank borrowings (78,608) (19,228) Debt issuance costs paid (12,118) — Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units (2,945) (2,369) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 382,984 (11,736) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (293) 118 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 92,034 $ 13,474 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 68,306 52,465 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 160,340 $ 65,939

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS Three Months Ended September 28, September 29, June 29, 2018 2017 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income (loss) attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. on a GAAP basis $ (5,997) $ 19,716 $ 18,960 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 2,411 1,231 1,098 Reduction in force (2) 1,319 - - Product transition fees (3) 657 - - Executive transition costs (4) 246 - 1,400 Disposal of business unit (5) 1,082 - - Bank transaction costs (6) 99 - - Acquisition costs (7) 9,391 - - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8) (2,220) (159) (296) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9) 4,865 524 303 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $ 11,853 $ 21,312 $ 21,465 Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis $ 922 $ 23,262 $ 22,664 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 2,411 1,231 1,098 Reduction in force (2) 1,319 - - Product transition fees (3) 657 - - Executive transition costs (4) 246 - 1,400 Acquisition costs (7) 9,391 - - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 14,946 $ 24,493 $ 25,162 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis 0.4% 9.6% 7.8% Amortization of intangible assets (1) 1.0% 0.5% 0.4% Reduction in force (2) 0.6% 0.0% 0.0% Product transition fees (3) 0.3% 0.0% 0.0% Executive transition costs (4) 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% Acquisition costs (7) 4.0% 0.0% 0.0% Non-GAAP operating margin 6.4% 10.1% 8.7% Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 34,995 $ 42,696 $ 46,065 Reduction in force (2) 1,197 - - Product transition fees (3) 657 - - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 36,849 $ 42,696 $ 46,065 Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis 15.0% 17.6% 15.9% Reduction in force (2) 0.4% - 0.0% Product transition fees (3) 0.3% - 0.0% Non-GAAP gross margin 15.7% 17.6% 15.9% Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (2,766) $ (19) $ (809) Disposal of business unit (5) 1,082 - - Bank transaction costs (6) 99 - - Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (1,585) $ (19) $ (809) 1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS and QGT 2 Represents severence costs related to the company's reduction in force during the quarter 3 One-time product transition payment 4 Represents final termination benefits paid to a former executive of the Company 5 Represents the loss on disposal of the Companuy's 3D printing operations in Singapore 6 Represents the writeoff of debt issuance costs, bank fees related to the payoff of remaining debt with East West Bank. 7 Represents costs related to the acquisition of QGT 8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-gaap tax rate shown below 9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect. Three Months Ended September 28, September 29, June 29, 2018 2017 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis $ (0.15) $ 0.57 $ 0.48 Amortization of intangible assets 0.06 0.04 0.03 Reduction in force 0.03 - - Product transition fees 0.02 - 0.00 Executive transition costs 0.01 - 0.04 Disposal of business unit 0.03 - - Bank transaction costs 0.00 - - Acquisition costs 0.24 - - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.06) (0.01) (0.01) Income tax effect of valuation allowance 0.12 0.02 0.01 Non-GAAP net income $ 0.30 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) 38,930 34,360 39,297

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE Three Months Ended September 28, September 29, June 29, 2018 2017 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 4,596 $ 3,527 $ 2,895 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) 2,220 159 296 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (2) (4,865) (524) (303) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,951 $ 3,162 $ 2,888 Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ (1,844) $ 23,243 $ 21,855 Amortization of intangible assets 2,411 1,231 1,098 Reduction in force 1,319 - - Product transition fees 657 - - Executive transition costs 246 - 1,400 Disposal of business unit 1,082 - - Bank transaction costs 99 - - Acquisition costs 9,391 - - Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 13,361 $ 24,474 $ 24,353 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis -249.2% 15.2% 13.2% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 14.6% 12.9% 11.9% 1 Tax effect of items (1) through (4) above based on the non-gaap tax rate 2 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

