Ultra Clean to Participate in the 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) today announced that it will participate in the 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference. The virtual conference will be held on September 10, 2020.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

Vice President Investor Relations

[email protected]

