Ultra Clean To Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAYWARD, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel

Minneapolis, MN

47th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Lotte New York Palace, New York City, NY

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

Vice President Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uct.com

