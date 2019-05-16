Ultra Clean To Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
May 16, 2019, 08:30 ET
HAYWARD, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:
16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel
Minneapolis, MN
47th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Lotte New York Palace, New York City, NY
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
Vice President Investor Relations
rbennetto@uct.com
SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
