Ultra Clean to Present at Needham Growth Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that management will present at the Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2020 from the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Webcast

The presentation webcast will take place at 10:40 am ET and can be accessed live here http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/uctt/ or here www.uct.com/investors shortly after the presentation.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

Vice President Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.uct.com

