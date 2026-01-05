Ultra Clean To Present At Needham Growth Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 13 and 14, 2026.

UCT will host 1-on-1 meetings and will also participate in a Fireside Chat that can be viewed live via webcast on Tuesday January 13, 2026 at 12:45 pm Eastern time. The live webcast and replay of the webcast can be found here https://www.uct.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

