Ultra Clean To Present At Needham Growth Conference

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Jan 05, 2026, 11:06 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 13 and 14, 2026.

UCT will host 1-on-1 meetings and will also participate in a Fireside Chat that can be viewed live via webcast on Tuesday January 13, 2026 at 12:45 pm Eastern time. The live webcast and replay of the webcast can be found here https://www.uct.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]

