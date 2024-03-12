ULTRA CLUB INTRODUCES PREMIER PADEL AND LIFESTYLE CLUB TO MIAMI WITH LAUNCH OF FLAGSHIP LOCATION

ULTRA CLUB will be the largest padel facility in the U.S. and Miami's favorite destination to revel in sports, wellness and community, all within a design-forward, world-class facility.

MIAMI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRA CLUB , Miami's first premier sports and lifestyle club, is excited to open its flagship location in the heart of the city's vibrant Magic City Innovation District as the largest padel facility in the U.S. A celebration of padel and sports, health and wellness, community and connection, ULTRA CLUB will revolutionize the world of sports clubs in Miami beginning this April. Slated to take South Florida by storm, the immersive community will expand across South Beach and Brickell neighborhoods, with future plans to bring the ULTRA lifestyle to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and beyond.

With the beloved sport of padel at its heart, ULTRA CLUB will be where laid back luxury meets the love of the game. A cornerstone to an extraordinary athletic adventure, the state-of-the-art complex will feature 28 prestigious outdoor and indoor padel courts; bespoke services, including one-on-one training alongside padel pros; trailblazing technologies specifically designed to track stats while helping hone your game; and regular padel clinics available to all, supervised by Chief Padel Officer Julian Wortelboer, creating an unparalleled playing experience that caters to both avid padel enthusiasts and newcomers to the sport.

ULTRA CLUB will be the largest padel facility in the U.S. with flagship location launching in Miami this April. Post this

With a space spanning more than 150,000 square feet, ULTRA CLUB promises to be more than just a padel club - it's a revolution in quiet luxury, community, attention to detail, and personalized service, setting a new standard for excellence in the world of sports clubs. In addition to the courts, the facility will also boast two retail spaces featuring top of the line gear; a full-service gym and fitness studio; a spa and wellness center; a restaurant with terrace seating; convivial yet serene lounge spaces; and children's-only areas to entertain ULTRA CLUB's youngest padel players. This transformative design, fusing aesthetic inspiration from the Modern Mid-Century bungalows of Palm Springs and the iconic terracotta courts of the French Open, will be further enhanced by serene landscaping, enveloping the space to create a refined, urban oasis.

To access ULTRA CLUB, guests will be able to drop-in or join the club's membership program, building an approachable community for everyone from young, single professionals to active families. There will be multiple membership tiers, offering extensive benefits including use of private courts and lounge areas, dedicated services and amenities, and access to immersive happenings.

"At ULTRA CLUB, we are dedicated to creating an inclusive haven where the joy of padel seamlessly intertwines with holistic wellness and premium customer service," says Chief Executive Officer Guillermo Barragán. "Our vision is to redefine the sports club experience, offering a sanctuary where members can immerse themselves in both physical activity and rejuvenation, all while enjoying unparalleled service and attention to detail. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of the padel experience through innovative technology integration, ensuring that our members have access to the latest advancements to enhance their game and overall enjoyment. As we embark on this journey, we're excited to announce our expansion plans, with upcoming locations set to grace key areas in South Florida and major markets across the country, starting with our flagship location in the heart of Miami's vibrant Magic City Innovation District."

ULTRA CLUB's first phase opening will coincide with the Pro Padel League (PPL) Tournament in April 2024. The entire facility is slated to be fully operational and accessible to members and drop-ins alike by Q4 2024. Images available here. To learn more about ULTRA CLUB, please visit https://ultraclub.me/ or follow @ultraclubofficial .

PR CONTACT

PURPLE - [email protected]

SOURCE ULTRA CLUB