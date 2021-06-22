Ultra Commerce Acquires Vesta eCommerce, Creating Industry's Most Comprehensive eCommerce Platform with Vesta's Product Data Management Solution

SYDNEY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Commerce, the emerging challenger to traditional eCommerce platforms, today announces it has acquired Vesta eCommerce, a global software business providing leading product data management solutions.

The manual management of product data is one of the most common challenges for online sellers and often limits the quantity and assortment of products a digital store can offer. Surprisingly, there are few viable solutions available to bring greater automation to this complex task. Vesta helps organizations scale their online sales by automating the ongoing collection and cleansing of product data from vendors. This allows internal teams to spend more time selling and less time stocking their digital shelves.

Ultra Commerce is the only fully integrated eCommerce platform in market with core features including core commerce, order management system, product information management, content management system and marketplace. By connecting this powerful platform to Vesta's product data management solution, customers will now:

Directly boost customer experiences with better product data. Guarantee customers consistent, always accurate, and up-to-date product data through all online selling channels.

Guarantee customers consistent, always accurate, and up-to-date product data through all online selling channels. Remove growth barriers. Expand their product range without limits, driving top line revenue growth.

Expand their product range without limits, driving top line revenue growth. Deliver operational efficiencies. Automate manual data processing and deliver greater return on investment for their eCommerce business.

"We identified a problem causing many businesses significant pain when managing their eCommerce solution, this was most notable for businesses with large or complex product data sets, including businesses running marketplaces, the Vesta team understood these complex product data challenges, and created a compelling software solution to address the problem" said Matthew Hyland, CEO at Ultra Commerce. "We are excited to combine our businesses to offer organizations an integrated digital commerce solution that will reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and ultimately lift customer experience throughout the buying journey."

Reducing complexity is at the core of this solution. From small companies with growth potential to established, multi-brand conglomerates servicing B2B and D2C, the benefits of Vesta's software for any organization looking to aggregate their product data sources are clear. The solution ensures product data quality and integrity by transforming complex product data inputs into an eCommerce ready state, fully integrated and supported within the Ultra Commerce platform.

Charles Nicolson, CTO and founder of Vesta eCommerce, said, "It was immediately clear Vesta is a natural fit with Ultra Commerce, together, pushing past the limits currently faced in scaling eCommerce. In joining together, Vesta's capabilities are expanded in a very exciting way, delivering more value to our customers and accelerating Vesta's growth and reach to a wider global footprint."

In conjunction with the acquisition, Ultra Commerce completed a capital raise, with cornerstone investment from a key institutional fund and a strategic investor. This funding will be used to accelerate customer and revenue growth, with additional investment in sales and marketing as well as product development.

Ultra Commerce customers can now access and utilize this powerful product data management software within their existing platform. For more information about the latest developments and how your organization can benefit from this solution, please visit ultracommerce.co.

About Ultra Commerce

Ultra Commerce is an enterprise eCommerce platform for B2B, B2C and Marketplaces. Its fully integrated platform features built-in OMS, CMS and PIM, providing a seamless end to end customer experience and helping customers grow their online business. With offices worldwide, Ultra Commerce boasts a truly global network of teams and partners to best service their international clientele – offering more than just a platform but a technology partner for them as they grow. Learn more at https://ultracommerce.co

Contact: [email protected]

About Vesta eCommerce

Vesta eCommerce is a Saas platform that enables merchants with large or complex product ranges to grow their business through rapidly scaling the number of products they sell online, while automatically keeping those products up to date at all times. Vesta does this by setting up automated workflows to collect product data from vendors, cleansing and transforming the data, and then connecting the data straight to your PIM or eCommerce store. For more information visit https://vesta.us

Media Contact :

Elise Quintana

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Commerce