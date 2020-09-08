Ultra Communications, Inc. Achieves AS9100 Certification

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Communications, Inc., a manufacturer of high-speed digital and RF fiber optic components, announces successful completion of AS9100 certification for its quality management system. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard for the aviation, aerospace and defense industry. Ultra Communications' customers can now streamline their procurement processes with increased confidence in the quality and reliability of the products procured.

"AS9100 certification is an important step toward Ultra Communications' goal to be the premier supplier of fiber optic solutions to the aerospace and defense markets," says Charlie Kuznia, president of Ultra Communications. "By achieving this certification, Ultra Communications demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality standards required in our customers' critical applications. Our team manufactures the world's most compact high-speed fiber optic components for harsh environments, and this certification furthers that mission."

AS9100 certification provides several benefits to Ultra Communications' customers, including end-to-end supply chain management to reduce delivery times and costs, employee engagement to meet customer satisfaction goals and continual business process improvements to drive product innovation. The AS9100 standard requires periodic internal audits to maintain certification.

About Ultra Communications, Inc.

With headquarters and operations in Vista, Calif., Ultra Communications, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures compact high-speed fiber optic components for harsh environments. Ultra Communications' products use proprietary sub-micron flip-chip assembly processes, resulting in small size, low weight and power (SWaP) products that are surface-mount-technology (SMT) reflow solderable, and use the company's patented removable RVCON™ connector.

Founded in 2005, Ultra Communications is AS9100-certified and has a rich space heritage in high-speed mixed-signal circuit design for applications requiring radiation hardening (rad-hard), extended temperature range and high reliability performance. Ultra Communications serves the most advanced avionic, space, maritime and terrestrial applications with precision packaging for high fidelity electrical and optical coupling, and hardware and software platforms for monitoring networks' health and security. To view Ultra Communications' products and capabilities or to join the Ultra Communications team, visit ultracomm-inc.com.

