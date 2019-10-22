Ultra-Compact Dekton® by Cosentino Goes Ultra-Saturated with New Chromica Collection

"Chromica is an exploration in color," Germani says. "In researching new hues that could be used with both organic and technical materials, I arrived at dark shades of blue and green -- two analogous colors that play well with each other and others in the color wheel. Both are timeless and modern -- selected to play well in traditional and contemporary spaces, both indoors and out. The process was very intuitive and working with Cosentino's research and development department made it a breeze."

The intense character of the Baltic blue and Feroe green colorways draw inspiration directly from nature's wildest and most remote places, reflecting Mother Nature's force and determination. This new offering meets previously unaddressed needs in residential, commercial and hospitality design. "We created the Chromica collection to meet growing trends that favor the use of solid blue and green tones in design," said Valentín Tijeras, Global Product and R&D Vice President for Cosentino Group. "Discreet and elegant, they blend perfectly into any style."

Strong yet serene, Baltic emerges from the depths of the sea, from the struggle between light and darkness to master the nuances of the ocean.

Inspired by the hidden and unexplored corners of nature, Feroe combines a subdued and sophisticated character. The result: A harmonious dark green hue to complement warm, fresh design palettes.

The beauty of the new Dekton Chromica collection is rivalled only by its unparalleled durability -- boasting superior resistance to UV rays, scratches, stains and sudden changes in temperature. Dekton is available in large-format slabs and in various thicknesses, opening up a large range of creative possibilities for architects and designers for commercial and residential projects alike.

About Dekton® by Cosentino

Dekton® by Cosentino is a revolutionary and innovative the ultracompact surface for the world of architecture and design. It is a sophisticated mixture of the raw materials used to make glass, next-generation porcelain surfaces and quartz surfaces. It is made with exclusive Sinterized Particle Technology (TSP), which is an innovative ultra-compaction process.

It boasts superior technical properties, such as resistance to UV rays, scratches, stains and thermal shock, and very low water absorption. Dekton® is able to recreate any type of material with a high level of quality. It is manufactured in large-format slabs (up to 320 cm x 144 cm) in five different thicknesses (0.4cm, 0.8 cm, 1.2 cm, 2 cm and 3 cm). Dekton® is the perfect surface for a wide range of applications, both indoors and outdoors (façades, paving, cladding, worktops, sinks, etc.).

As part of our commitment to sustainability and a circular economic model, various Dekton® colours are made with recycled materials from the product's own manufacturing process. In 2016, Cosentino obtained an Environmental Product Declaration for Dekton®.

Dekton® has been chosen to feature diverse architectonic and design projects throughout the world, like Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Manacor, the residential building Valdebebas 127 in Madrid, the 4* and 5* Hipotels hotels in Palma de Mallorca, the Gunni&Trentino showroom in Madrid, TOPA Sukalderia in San Sebastian, Archway Tower in London, Le Meridian hotel in Yilan (Taiwan), Cap Ferrat building in Rio de Janeiro or the restaurant The French Laundry of chef Thomas Keller in California.

www.dekton.com

