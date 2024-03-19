Ultra Ethernet Consortium Experiences Exponential Growth in Support of Ethernet for High-Performance AI and HPC Networking

UEC welcomes 45 new members uniting together to advance Ethernet for the new era

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) is delighted to announce the addition of 45 new members to its thriving community since November, 2023. This remarkable influx of members underscores UEC's position as a unifying force, bringing together industry leaders to build a complete Ethernet-based communication stack architecture for high-performance networking.

As a testament to UEC's commitment and the vibrant growth of its community, members shared their excitement about the recent developments. The community testimonials, accessible on our Testimonial page , reflect the positive impact UEC is having on its members. These testimonials highlight the collaborative spirit and the shared vision for the future of high-performance networking.

UEC is at the forefront of industry collaboration, driving advancements in Ethernet-based communication technologies. Post this

In the four months since November 2023, when UEC began accepting new members, the consortium has experienced an impressive growth of 450%. In October 2023, UEC boasted a distinguished membership comprising 10 steering members, marking the initial steps towards fostering collaboration in the high-performance networking sector. Now, the community is flourishing with the addition of 45 new member companies, reflecting an extraordinary expansion that demonstrates the industry's recognition of UEC's commitment. With a total of 715 industry experts actively engaged in the eight working groups, UEC is positioned at the forefront of industry collaboration, driving advancements in Ethernet-based communication technologies.

J Metz, Chair of the UEC Steering Committee said, "There was always a recognition that UEC was meeting a need in the industry. There is a strong desire to have an open, accessible, Ethernet-based network specifically designed to accommodate AI and HPC workload requirements. This level of involvement is encouraging; it helps us achieve the goal of broad interoperability and stability."

Work on the UEC specifications is following a very aggressive timeline, with version 1.0 slated to be released publicly in Q3 2024. Details of the initial UEC targets were contained in the UEC 1.0 Overview white paper. Recent work on the UEC specifications is described in a detailed blog released today on the UEC website.

For those interested in getting involved, UEC offers various opportunities through its eight technical Working Groups : Physical Layer, Link Layer, Transport Layer, Software Layer, Storage, Compliance, Management, and Performance & Debug Working Groups. Interested parties are encouraged to explore UEC's opportunities, fostering collaboration and contributing to the consortium's ongoing success.

With the support of its founding members, including AMD, Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Eviden (an Atos Business), HPE, Intel, Meta, and Microsoft, UEC continues to lead the way in developing an Ethernet-based communication stack architecture for high-performance networking.

For more information about UEC and its initiatives, visit the UEC Website .

Media Contacts:

Angelah Liu

Linux Foundation

[email protected]

About the Ultra Ethernet Consortium:



Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) is bringing together leading companies for industry-wide cooperation to build a complete Ethernet-based communication stack architecture for high-performance networking. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads are rapidly evolving and require best-in-class functionality, performance, interoperability and total cost of ownership, without sacrificing developer and end-user friendliness. The Ultra Ethernet solution stack will capitalize on Ethernet's ubiquity and flexibility for handling a wide variety of workloads while being scalable and cost-effective. For more information, please visit us at https://ultraethernet.org/.

About the Linux Foundation:

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

SOURCE Ultra Ethernet Consortium