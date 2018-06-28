Ultra-Fast Internet Powered by AT&T Fiber Now Available in South Bend, Ind.

This is just one of the ways we're bringing faster speeds to parts of South Bend, Ind. We've invested in fiber at the core of our networks, making it possible to now offer our ultra-fast internet service powered by AT&T Fiber℠ to area residents, AT&T Business Fiber to local businesses, and we are conducting one of the nation's first fixed 5G trials using millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum.

"High-speed internet has quickly become a preferred way to access information and communicate," said Jeff Rea, president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce. "I am glad to see this investment from AT&T and am certain that the increased ability to tout the South Bend area's connectivity to fiber internet further strengthens the reputation of our community."

Our continued investment in the future of connectivity unlocks faster speeds and better experiences for education, business, entertainment and more. Just ask the Rubbelke family of South Bend, who was among the first in the nation to trial our fixed wireless 5G solution, making it possible for the family to stream their favorite shows, research online archives for a graduate school thesis, and download movies for an upcoming trip – all at once. Check out their experience on our blog.

"South Bend is a great example of the power of connectivity for spurring growth and economic development," said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana. "Our fiber expansions across the nation will help allow AT&T to achieve its plans to be the first U.S. carrier to provide mobile 5G service, which we plan to begin introducing in 12 cities by the end of this year. Our customers expect and deserve rapid information at their fingertips, and we are constantly working to transform the way they experience technology. In addition, we're thrilled South Bend was chosen as one of four cities nationwide where AT&T is currently doing a fixed 5G trial."

We're also planning to bring our 100% fiber network powered by AT&T Fiber℠ to parts of 13 additional metro areas:

Amarillo* Lake Charles

Beaumont* Northeast Mississippi*

Bowling Green Panama City*

Evansville* Pensacola*

Florence Springfield, Il.*

Gainesville* Waco*

Hattiesburg





*Previously announced



Recently, we reached more than 9 million locations nationwide where we market our ultra-fast low-latency internet service powered by AT&T Fiber. We plan to reach at least 14 million locations across at least 84 metro areas by mid-2019.

This expansion also furthers our lead as the nation's largest provider of fiber for business services. Currently, we cover more than 1.8 million business customer locations. With fiber, businesses are able to access innovative solutions like highly-secure networking, cloud computing and video conferencing & collaboration tools.

An ultra-fast internet connection powered by AT&T Fiber lets you quickly access and stream the latest online movies, music and games. You can easily telecommute, video-conference, upload and download photos and videos, and connect faster to the cloud.

Eligible locations can choose from a range of internet speed plans on our 100% fiber network. Plans are designed to deliver the same speeds up and down. These plans include AT&T Internet 100, AT&T Internet 300 and AT&T Internet 1000.2

For more on AT&T Fiber, go to att.com/getfiber .

1Initial availability limited to select areas. May not be available in your area. Go to https://www.att.com/internet/ to see if you qualify.

2Actual customer speeds may vary and are not guaranteed. For AT&T Internet 1000, download speeds are typically up to 940Mbps due to overhead capacity reserved to deliver the data.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T Inc's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW , we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not available everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on 3rd party data.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-fast-internet-powered-by-att-fiber-now-available-in-south-bend-ind-300673551.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

Related Links

http://www.att.com

