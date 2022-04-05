Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market is estimated to reach US$ 3,815.1 by 2026 | CAGR: 13.4%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica, the Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market is projected to witness a growth in its revenue from US$ 2,013.1 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,815.1 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period 2022-2026. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period. UHMWPE (ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene) is an extremely tough plastic with high abrasion and wear resistance. UHMWPE is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. It embodies all the characteristics of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with the added traits of being resistant to concentrated acids and alkalis, as well as numerous organic solvents. Further, it is highly resistant to corrosive chemicals, has extremely low moisture absorption and a very low coefficient of friction, is self-lubricating, and is highly resistant to abrasion.

The market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing geriatric population coupled with increased demand for orthopedic implants, high range of applications of UHMW PE and increasing demand of electric vehicles. UHMWPE has a clinical history as a biomaterial for use in hip, knee, and spine implants. Increasing geriatric population is one of the major drivers for the demand of UHMWPE. This can be attributed to the increasing requirement of healthcare and medical implants among the elderly. The elderly population is growing in countries such as China and Japan. Furthermore, due to properties of UHMWPE such as high strength to weight ratio, self-lubrication, superior sound dampening, excellent dielectric & electrical insulating, chemical resistance and impact resistance, there is a high demand for UHMW PE from the manufactures of orthopedic implants and parts for medical devices. Moreover, industries such as automotive, industrial & heavy equipment, electronics and others are highly adopting the use ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene due to its beneficial properties and tensile strength. In addition, the rise in EV is expected to increase the demand of UHMWPE as it is used as a battery separator in electric vehicle batteries as well as to manufacture spare electric vehicle parts. However, the volatile prices of the raw material and the rising environmental concerns regarding the use of plastics are projected to hamper market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

Sheets segment has the highest share in the Global UHMWPE Market in 2021

Based on the form, the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is categorized into sheets, rods & tubes, fibers, films, tapes, and others.

Among these, the sheets segment holds the highest share in the global UHMWPE market in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance over the projection period. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene sheets are utilized for lining chutes & hoppers as well as in food production environments where high volumes of containers like cans or bottles need to be guided along conveyors or production lines.

Medical grade & prosthetics is the leading application segment of UHMWPE Market

In terms of application, the market is segmented into medical grade & prosthetics, food processing machinery parts, water treatment, wear strips and guide rails, packaging machinery parts, bumpers, pile guards, and dock fenders, high speed conveyors, star wheels and idler sprockets, chute, hopper, and truck bed liners, batteries, and others. The medical grade & prosthetics segment leads the market in 2021, owing to an increasing geriatric population and increasing number of orthopedic implants across the globe. The second highest application of UHMWPE is in bumpers, pile guards, and dock fenders

Industrial equipment segment is the highest end user of UHMWPE in 2021

Based on end-use, the UHMWPE market is classified into healthcare & medical, aerospace, defense & shipping, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, electronics, fibers and textiles, sports & leisure, industrial & heavy equipment, recreation & consumer, pipe & mining, material handling, water filtration, food & beverages, chemical, and others. Out of these, the industrial equipment segment has the highest market share in 2021, whereas the healthcare & medical segment has the highest CAGR over the projection period. The versatility of UHMW polyethylene has made it a popular plastic for countless industrial and medical applications that require durability, low friction, and chemical resistance.

North America dominates the Global UHMWPE Market in 2021

North America dominates the global UHMWPE market in 2021 and is further estimated to continue its dominance over the projection period 2022-2026. The presence of key market players in the region along with wide adoption of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene in numerous industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare, among others is propelling the market growth. Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing healthcare spending and rising medical tourism in the region.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 2,013.1 Million Market Outlook for 2026 US$ 3,815.1 Million Expected CAGR Growth 13.4% from 2022 – 2026 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2026 Top Market Players LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Celanese Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Group of Companies, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Braskem S.A. among others Segments Covered By Form, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Landscape

Celanese Corporation is in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials. The company has two business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions. Under Material Solutions, the company operates in advanced engineered materials and consumer specialties business segments. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene ("UHMW-PE") falls under the category of advanced engineered materials.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials is a manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastic materials in the form of semi-finished products and finished parts. Its specialty engineering thermoplastics and composites are superior in performance to metals and other materials and are used in a wide range of applications, primarily in the capital goods industry.

LyondellBasell is engaged in plastics, chemicals and refining. The company offers various products including chemicals, polymers, advanced polymers solutions, fuels, technology, and quality systems. Under polymer segment, the company operates in Ultra high molecular weight (UHMW) polyethylene (PE), which combines outstanding abrasion resistance and low coefficient of friction with outstanding impact strength.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: mobility, healthcare, food and packaging, base material, and others. The company provides ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene through its basic materials segment.

Crown Plastics Co., Inc. headquartered in Harrison, Ohio is a manufacturer of thin gauge UHMW polyethylene. Crown Plastics Company has mastered the art of surface treatment of UHMW to accept adhesives thereby opening up a wide range of opportunities to apply UHMW

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market:

