Ultra I&C and Hanwha USA join forces to advance battlefield management systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) and Hanwha have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant step towards enhancing global defense capabilities through innovative command and control (C2) architectures.

The collaboration focuses on integrating Ultra I&C's premier C2 gateway – ADSI®, with Hanwha's missile systems, specifically the K239 Chunmoo rocket launcher. This effort aims to create an integrated, interoperable and networked C2 architecture for the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance and beyond, supporting the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) concept at the industry level.

"This partnership, and ultimately the incorporation of ADSI with the Chunmoo missile system, will enable unprecedented synergy among our global mission partners," said Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C's command, control, intelligence and encryption division. "We anticipate continuous innovation in our ongoing cooperative relationship with Hanwha, to help achieve the interoperability and adaptability required to compete in the era of great power competition."

"Hanwha and Ultra I&C's collaboration demonstrates industry's ability to come together to achieve greater, faster outcomes for our collective global security," said Mike Smith, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA. "The threat environment has indeed become more complex where seamless joint interoperability across all domains is a must. Delivering transformational capability will spur new partnerships - like that between Hanwha and Ultra I&C - who can collectively accelerate the delivery of transformational capability to the warfighter."

The MOU was formally signed during the AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., with key executives present, including Jon Rucker, Ultra I&C president and CEO; Mike Smith, Hanwha Defense USA president and CEO; Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C's C2IE division; Chae Hoon, executive vice president of Precision Guided Munitions Business at Hanwha Aerospace; Chris Bishop, Ultra I&C's chief growth officer; and Jimmy Yoon, strategy manager of Hanwha Defense Australia. This strategic alliance between Ultra I&C and Hanwha USA represents a significant step forward in advancing battlefield management systems and reinforcing global defense capabilities.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com.

About Hanwha Defense USA

A subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Defense USA delivers proven platforms with a demonstrated process maturity successfully projected across numerous markets and supply chains across the globe, with a track record of developing local workforces required to produce and sustain across product life cycles to meet the needs of warfighters and industrial base partners. HDUSA continues to expand its U.S. footprint through organic growth, strategic industrial partnerships, and selective business acquisition. For more information on Hanwha Defense USA, please visit hanwhadefenseusa.com.

About Hanwha Defence Australia

Hanwha Defence Australia is a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, a division of the vast Republic of Korea Fortune 500 conglomerate Hanwha Corporation. Hanwha Corporation has been operating in Australia since 2005 in areas including mining equipment, logistics and sustainable energy. Headquartered in Melbourne, Hanwha Defence Australia was established in 2019 with an initial focus on Land Systems. The company signed a contract with the Commonwealth of Australia to supply self-propelled artillery systems under LAND 8116, a $0.9 billion to $1.3 billion project. Hanwha Defence Australia signed acquisition and initial support contracts for LAND 400 Phase 3 with a combined value of approximately $4.5 billion dollars at the end of 2023. The contracts will enable the delivery of the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) capability to the Australian Army, Army's largest ever acquisition program. All Hanwha platforms will be manufactured in the Greater Geelong area of Victoria at the HDA Armoured vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE). #ReadyReliableResponsive

About Hanwha Aerospace

A subsidiary of Hanwha Group, a Fortune Global 500 company, Hanwha Aerospace is the largest aerospace and defense company in South Korea. With the reputation of South Korea's only aircraft engine maker and a global provider of advanced military and commercial aircraft engines, Hanwha Aerospace is spearheading the country's space projects such as KSLV-II. Hanwha Aerospace has merged its subsidiary Hanwha Defense, the maker of world-renown K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, to expand its footprint in the global defense market. The company has also acquired the Hanwha Munitions to develop and provide ammunition, precision-guided missiles, and other cutting-edge weapons systems.

